The combined offering will significantly enhance the established compliant call recording and AI-powered analytics market, delivering unparalleled operational efficiencies and business intelligence to organizations across industries

Smarsh®, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced that it has acquired CallCabinet, a pioneer in cloud-native compliance call recording and analytics technology. The integration will provide customers with unmatched compliant audio recording, AI-powered voice analytics, and the most robust end-to-end digital communications and intelligence platform.

Organizations looking for truly modern technology for voice recording to stay competitive and compliant can now find it at scale with Smarsh. Thousands of customers, including 90% of the top global financial institutions, already use Smarsh for reliable digital communications management. Now, companies across all industries can also rely on Smarsh for their full voice recording and analytics needs.

This acquisition is timely as pressure from U.K. and U.S. regulators to retain voice calls accelerates. This is evidenced by the over $4B in GDPR penalties and recent fines from the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission). Organizations in heavily regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, and government must quickly adopt advanced compliance technologies with voice capture capabilities to mitigate risk and reputational damage.

"This acquisition enables Smarsh to accelerate our mission to deliver the most advanced and comprehensive AI-powered communications compliance platform in the market today," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. "Smarsh continues to lead in compliance innovation with the only cloud-native data warehouse in the industry, along with AI-powered insights and communications capture for 100+ communications channels from email to LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and Zoom. With CallCabinet, Smarsh extends its leading communications capture capabilities to include advanced and scalable voice capture, voice surveillance, and voice insights technology. This will drive superior levels of integration and value to the market."

"Joining Smarsh, the trusted leader of the communications compliance industry, is an exciting opportunity to scale our innovative voice technology to a broader range of customers and industries," said Ryan Kahan, Founder of CallCabinet. "Businesses of all sizes face substantial challenges in compliance recording and managing voice communications because of older, expensive technology without enough flexibility. Integrating our modern and reliable voice technology with Smarsh will deliver a powerful platform designed to help our global customers integrate, protect and accelerate their businesses across all communication types for both compliance and greater insight."

CallCabinet provides compliant call recording for organizations across a broad range of industries including finance, insurance, healthcare, public sector, aviation, energy, legal, automotive, manufacturing, shipping, and retail. CallCabinet brings a robust alliance partner ecosystem, including certified integration with Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, Webex, Zoom and 8x8, expanding Smarsh's channel opportunities through resellers and ISVs. The company's presence in key markets including Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom extends Smarsh's global position and capabilities, providing customers with even better service.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables regulated organizations of all sizes to capture, archive and monitor data from business communications to help identify regulatory and reputational risks before those risks become fines or headlines. The Smarsh Enterprise Platform's AI-powered applications, including Capture, Archive, Conduct and Discovery, give organizations the power to manage risk and unleash the intelligence in their digital communications at unmatched scale.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

About CallCabinet

CallCabinet's revolutionary compliance call recording solutions enable unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet's cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real-time. We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

