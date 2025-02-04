EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
During the period ending 31 December 2024 (the Quarter), Vulcan Energy (Vulcan, ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL, the Company) achieved significant milestones to further progress its Phase One Lionheart Project (the Project), Europe's most advanced integrated renewable energy and sustainable lithium project.
Highlights from the Quarter
Subsequent events
Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, commented: "Q4 2024 will be remembered as significant in the history of Vulcan. We achieved a number of critical milestones and continued the strong momentum Vulcan built over the course of 2024.
"In particular, the start of lithium hydroxide production at our downstream optimisation plant in November was a major step forward and, together with the official opening of the plant, was the culmination of many years' of work. During the Quarter, we also announced German government funding, strategic partnerships, and made substantial progress on the financing of Phase One of the Project.
"Following our successful capital raise in December, we expect the positive trajectory to continue throughout 2025, with project execution works set to commence for Phase One in Q1 2025, including the start of well execution. We look forward to keeping our shareholders abreast of these exciting developments."
Health and safety
• There were no Lost Time Injuries (LTI) during the reporting period.
Integrated renewable energy and lithium production
Renewable energy operations
• Operations continued at Vulcan's Natürlich Insheim geothermal renewable energy plant with production of approximately 5,460MWh of gross baseload, renewable power, at an average selling price of €0.270/kWh, with €1,475 million gross revenue generated.
Well site preparation and rig readiness
Figure 1 Aerial shot of the Phase One Schleidberg well site
Lithium Extraction Optimisation Plant (LEOP)
• High-quality 40% Lithium Chloride (LiCl) solution was produced using Adsorption-type Direct Lithium Extraction (A-DLE) with VULSORB®, Vulcan's internally developed aluminate-based sorbent, at the upstream optimisation plant LEOP, and transferred to the downstream CLEOP at Industrial Park Höchst for the production of lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM).
Central Lithium Electrolysis Optimisation Plant (CLEOP)
Figure 2 Vulcan's Co-Founder, Dr Horst Kreuter, Co-Founder and Executive Chair, Dr Francis Wedin, Mike Josef, Lord Mayor of Frankfurt, Vulcan's Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, and Deputy Prime Minister of Hessen Kaweh Mansoori during the CLEOP opening on 8 November 2024.
Phase One execution readiness
Commercial and financing
€100m (A$164m) Placement
• The Company successfully completed a fully underwritten Placement on 11 December 2024. The Placement raised €100m (A$164m) from the issue of ~28 million new, fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an offer price of A$5.85 per New Share/ €3.75 per New Share. The Placement was strongly supported by existing and new institutional investors, including a number of local and global institutions. The New Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing Vulcan shares from their issue date. In addition, the Company raised ~€4.9m (~$8m) via a subsequent SPP which closed on 20 January 2025.
Progress on debt financing process
Awarding of €100m (A$162m) from German Federal Ministry
Board changes
Strategic partnerships
Agreement signed with BASF SE (BASF)
Figure 3 Vulcan and BASF sign agreement in the presence of local politicians and utility representatives
Memorandum of Understanding signed with AVEVA
• Vulcan and AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 15 October 2024 to establish a digital backbone for the Project. The partnership highlights both companies' commitment to sustainability and digital transformation across industrial asset lifecycles, with Vulcan to leverage Vulcan will leverage AVEVA's expertise to future-proof its information systems architecture, facilitating seamless project execution, engineering integration, and operational excellence.
Figure 4: Vulcan Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, and CEO of AVEVA, Caspar Herzberg
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
S&P Global Dark Green rating
Site visits from political representatives
• Throughout the reporting period, several regional political leaders, strategic partners, and stakeholders were briefed on the Project's progress during site visits. Notable visitors included Thüga Energienetze, the municipal utilities of Frankenthal, representatives of the Metropolregion Rhein-Neckar, and Dr Thomas Gaeckle, Head of the Competition Policy and Public Procurement Law Division at the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection.
Additional ASX Disclosure Information
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.1: Exploration and Evaluation expenditure during the Quarter was €1.8 million. Expenditure related to planning for the upcoming project execution and interpretation costs. Interpretation costs include capitalised costs from Vulcan Energie Ressourcen GmbH staff costs where time was allocated to Vulcan licence areas.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: Development expenditure during the Quarter was €12.0 million. Expenditure predominately related to drill casings equipment (€5.2m), Schleidberg wellsite preparation (€0.6m), refurbishment costs for Vulcan's two electric drill rigs (€1.6 million), construction of the Central Lithium Electrolysis Optimisation Plant (€1.6 million), and other expenditure (€3.0m) including the interconnected pipeline and power (ICPP) and Lithium Extraction Plant (LEP).
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3: During the Quarter, no licences were acquired, nor disposed of. For further information see Table 1 below.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the Quarter per section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B amounted to €281,000. This is comprised of an allocation of the Managing Director remuneration of €58,000, Executive Chair remuneration of €102,000 and Non-Executive Director fees of €120,000. Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per section 6.2 of Appendix 5B total €48,000. This amount is an allocation of the Managing Director's remuneration for work done on exploration activities associated with Vulcan's Phase One Lionheart Project. Please see the Remuneration Report in the 2023 Annual Report for further details on Directors' Remuneration.
Vulcan's integrated lithium and renewable energy project licence table
Table 1: Vulcan's licences as at the date of this report, with the licences of Phase One shaded in grey.
Mineral resources and ore reserves
Vulcan's Phase One Lionheart Project lithium (Li) brine Mineral Resource estimates, as well as Mineral Reserve estimates, did not change during the Quarter.
Disclaimer Bundesregierung
HEAT4LANDAU Project: Funded by the European Union - NextGenerationEU. The expressed views and opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Commission. Neither the European Union nor the European Commission can be held responsible for them.
Vulcan Energy (ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) is building the world's first carbon neutral, integrated lithium and renewable energy business to decarbonise battery production. Vulcan's Lionheart Project, located in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field bordering Germany and France, is the largest lithium resource in Europe[2] and a tier-one lithium project globally. Harnessing natural heat to produce lithium from sub-surface brines and to power conversion to battery grade material and using its in-house industry-leading technology VULSORB®, Vulcan is building a local, low-cost source of sustainable lithium for European electric vehicle batteries. For more information, please go to https://v-er.eu/
Disclaimer
Some of the statements appearing in this announcement may be in the nature of forward-looking statements. You should be aware that such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties include factors and risks specific to the industries in which Vulcan operates and proposes to operate as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets, among other things. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forwardlooking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee or representation as to future performance or any other future matters, which will be influenced by a number of factors and subject to various uncertainties and contingencies, many of which will be outside Vulcan's control.
Vulcan does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Vulcan, its Directors, employees, advisors or agents, nor any other person, accepts any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this announcement. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect views held only as at the date of this announcement.
This announcement is not an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, or purchase securities by Vulcan. Nor does this announcement constitute investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision. Investors should obtain their own advice before making any investment decision.
Vulcan has carried out a definitive feasibility study ("DFS") and bridging engineering study ("Bridging Study") for its Phase One Project, the results of which were announced to the ASX in the announcements Phase 1 DFS Results dated 13 February 2023 (DFS Announcement) and Bridging Study Results on 16 November 2023 (Bridging Study Announcement). This announcement may include certain information relating to the DFS and the Bridging Study. The DFS and Bridging Study are based on the material assumptions and parameters outlined in their respective announcements. While Vulcan considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Bridging Study or DFS will be achieved. This announcement may also include certain information relating to Phase Two of its Project, Vulcan has not yet carried out a definitive feasibility study for Phase Two of its Project.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves is extracted from the Bridging Study Announcement which is available to view on Vulcan's website at http://v-er.eu Vulcan confirms, that in respect of the estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves included in this announcement:
1 The SPP closed on 20 January 2025, following the end of the Quarter. Converted at EUR 0.61/A$1.00. A total of 29,386,249 Shares were issued pursuant to the placement and SPP.
[2] On a lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) basis, according to public information, as estimated and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. See Appendix 4 of Vulcan's Equity Raise Presentation dated 11 December 2024 for comparison information.
