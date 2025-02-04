BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of the Company's long only equity holdings and long CFD positions as at 31 December 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/throgmorton-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



4 February 2025



