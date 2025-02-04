



TOKYO, Feb 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - On Thursday, February 6, Mazda Motor Corporation ("Mazda") is set to open MAZDA TRANS AOYAMA, an all-new concept showroom offering the Mazda brand experience in Minami-Aoyama - hub of cultural innovation - in the Minato ward of Tokyo."TRANS" in "MAZDA TRANS AOYAMA" connotes "change or transcendence," signifying Mazda's wish that this space inspire people to take a positive outlook. Guided by the company's purpose of "enrich life-in-motion for those we serve," Mazda aims to deliver uplifting experiences to everyone with whom it engages in furtherance of this aspiration. MAZDA TRANS AOYAMA will serve as a space where not only current customers and enthusiasts, but also individuals who have yet to develop a connection with Mazda may tap into a range of information and experience the Mazda brand in the hope that they discover something new and feel inspired.The facility features a cafe supervised by ITUKI COFFEE, a specialty roaster that originated on Hiroshima's Miyajima, providing visitors with a comfortable and relaxing respite. MAZDA TRANS AOYAMA will continually strive to enhance accessible and enjoyable content for all with limited-duration exhibits, experiential events, and workshops on diverse themes in addition to automobiles. Actual production automobiles, concept cars, and historic Mazda vehicles will be on permanent display, as will miniature cars chronicling Mazda Motor Corporation's history. The MX-5 test drives will also allow visitors to envision a life with Mazda.In moving toward 2030, Mazda will aim to continue our research based on our human-centered philosophy, create more moving experiences for people to enjoy while driving in their daily life, and deliver more enjoyment to everyday life which will uplift and energize people.MAZDA TRANS AOYAMAName: MAZDA TRANS AOYAMALocation: 5-6-19 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, TokyoHours: 8:30 AM - 6:30 PM (Cafe (1F) open from 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM)Closed: MondaysInquiries: 03-6450-6691Website: https://www.mazda.co.jp/experience/mazda_trans_aoyama/Key Components*Cafe settingLimited-duration gallery exhibitions (ACTA+ works)Events (Scheduled events*: "Talk Session: My Personal Style - An Enjoyment of Roadsters and Color" on February 8 & 9, and "Creating Flower Arrangements Together" on February 15 & 16)Vehicle displays (production vehicles, concept cars, historic Mazda models, etc.)The MX-5 test drive experiences, and more*Please check the website for more information and specific dates of upcoming events.Source: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.