Volatus Aerospace Corp.: Volatus Aerospace Inc. Announces a Strategic Partnership with Dufour Aerospace to Enhance Aerial Cargo, Surveillance, Inspection and Mapping Missions with Advanced VTOL Aircraft Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT)(OTCQX:TAKOF)(Frankfurt:A2JEQU) ("Volatus" or "the Company") proudly unveils its next step toward providing a new, unmanned dimension to its clients in the cargo and aerial services markets by joining forces with Dufour Aerospace. Dufour is a Swiss-based designer and manufacturer of long-range drones. Today, the parties announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration will introduce and commercialize Dufour's long-endurance, heavy-lift Aero2 hybrid-electric drone aircraft for operations across diverse environments globally.

By its unique tilt-wing design, the Aero2 can take off and land vertically like a helicopter but flies as fast and energy-efficient as an airplane. Designed for numerous applications, the Aero2 can transport up to 40 kg (88 lbs) of payload over 400 km (249 miles) in standard configuration making it the perfect tool for accessing remote locations in regions like Canada and Africa, for operations such as delivering time-sensitive medical supplies and conducting aerial surveillance and intelligence operations. Its ability to perform vertical takeoffs and transition to high-speed cruise flight introduces flexibility and efficiency to Volatus' services while enabling the Company to operate at the highest safety standards at low operating costs.

"Recently, we announced operational enhancements gained in partnering with DroneUp. Building on this momentum, the introduction of Dufour's Aero2 hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft into our expanding fleet allows us to significantly expand our operational scope and commercial focus," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "My confidence in the technology not only comes from having seen the Aero2 in action but, even more importantly, having met the brilliant team of professionals behind the technology. Adding the Aero2 to a growing fleet of larger, more capable drones extends our capabilities and accelerates the commercialization of our Operations Control Center and remote operations capabilities."

"We are thrilled to partner with Volatus Aerospace, a collaboration that aligns Dufour's advanced VTOL technology with Volatus' extensive operational expertise and global reach. This strategic partnership enables us to harness Volatus' strong market presence to bring our innovative Aero2 aircraft to more challenging and underserved areas worldwide, particularly remote communities." stated Sascha Hardegger, CEO of Dufour Aerospace. "By combining our efforts, we're not only expanding our operational horizons but also enhancing our collective ability to deliver efficient, sustainable, and critical aerial solutions on a global scale."

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

Dufour Aerospace is pioneering drones for critical missions. Based in Switzerland, Dufour develops and manufactures efficient and sustainable aircraft for cargo transportation, logistics, and public safety. The Aero2 drone features distributed electric propulsion and a hybrid module to meet today's Advanced Air Mobility and medium-sized drone market requirements.

