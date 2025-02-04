VyOS Networks Corporation: VyOS Networks and Vates Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Advanced Network Solutions for Vates VMS

POWAY, Calif., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We at VyOS Networks are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Vates, a renowned provider of open-source virtualization solutions. This collaboration aims to develop a cutting-edge network solution for Vates VMS, combining VyOS's network specialization with Vates' virtualization expertise. Together, we are bringing advanced features, like those found in solutions such as VMware NSX, directly into the Vates stack, providing clients with robust networking capabilities seamlessly integrated with Vates' virtualization technology.

A vision for the future

In today's rapidly evolving technology landscape, seamless integration and advanced network capabilities are essential for enterprises. Our partnership with Vates demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that exceed the demands of modern IT infrastructures. By combining the strengths of both organizations, we aim to create a unified solution that enhances the functionality and performance of Vates VMS, empowering businesses to thrive.

Combining strengths for superior solutions

VyOS Networks brings years of expertise in developing secure, reliable, and high-performance network operating systems. Our contribution to this partnership focuses on delivering advanced networking capabilities, including routing, VPN, and firewall technologies. Vates complements this with its extensive experience in virtualization and its robust Virtualization Management Stack (VMS), including XCP-ng and Xen Orchestra. Together, we aim to provide a powerful, flexible, and secure solution that caters to the diverse needs of enterprise customers.

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is a leading provider of open-source network operating systems. VyOS Software is a versatile, open-source network operating system based on Debian GNU/Linux, which combines VPN, routing, and firewall capabilities into a unified platform. VyOS Software supports a wide range of networking protocols and features, including IPsec, OpenVPN, firewall and NAT, DHCP, and DNS services.

It is highly customizable and can be deployed on physical hardware, virtual machines, and major cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. VyOS Software also offers high availability through VRRP for IPv4 and IPv6, along with automation-friendly features supporting APIs and configuration management tools like Ansible and Terraform. This makes VyOS software a robust choice for enterprises seeking scalable and flexible network solutions.

About Vates

Based in Grenoble, France, Vates is a pioneer in open-source virtualization, providing enterprise-grade solutions with a focus on security, performance, and flexibility. Our Virtualization Management Stack (VMS) is designed to offer businesses a robust platform for managing virtual environments, ensuring high availability and scalability. At the core of Vates VMS is the XCP-ng platform, a powerful engine based on the Xen Project, known for its scalability and high security standards. The Xen Orchestra Appliance, part of our stack, provides a user-friendly interface for managing and backing up virtual machines. Additionally, XOSTOR offers hyperconverged storage, and XO Proxy ensures efficient backup management in distributed environments.

We are dedicated to open-source principles, actively contributing to projects hosted by the Linux Foundation, such as XAPI and Xen. Our turnkey solution simplifies virtualization management, enhances operational efficiency, and scales with business needs, supported by enterprise-level support packages.

A competitive edge

This collaboration between VyOS Networks and Vates is poised to deliver a compelling alternative to existing market solutions, such as VMware NSX. By integrating advanced networking features into Vates VMS, enterprises will gain access to cutting-edge capabilities, including advanced routing, firewall configurations, VPN support, and seamless virtualization integration. Together, VyOS and Vates are setting a new standard in open-source IT solutions.

Statements from leadership

Yuriy Andamasov, CEO of VyOS Networks, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

"We appreciate Olivier Lambert's confidence in this partnership and are equally thrilled to join forces with Vates. By combining our expertise in network operating systems with Vates' robust virtualization platform, we're laying the groundwork for a powerful, open-source solution that streamlines complex IT needs. This collaboration exemplifies how focusing on open standards and specialized partnerships leads to innovations that truly benefit end users."

Olivier Lambert, CEO of Vates, also expressed his excitement:

"We are excited to partner with VyOS Networks, a leader in the network operating system space. This collaboration is a significant step towards our goal of providing a comprehensive virtualization solution that meets the complex needs of our clients. It also aligns perfectly with our commitment to leveraging open-source solutions and expanding our ecosystem by partnering with projects like VyOS. Instead of building everything from scratch without the right expertise, we are joining forces with specialists to deliver a product that truly stands out in the market."

Contact: Name: Yuriy Andamasov, Phone: +16194320570, Email: yuriy@vyos.io; yago.blanquet@vyos.io

