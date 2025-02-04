TOKYO, Feb 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI, TSE Code: 7011) announced that order intake increased 10.5% year-on-year to JPY4,968.9 billion in the three quarters ended December 31, 2024. Revenue rose 8.8% to JPY3,547.7 billion year-on-year, resulting in profit from business activities (business profit) of JPY264.7 billion, a 38.2% increase over the previous fiscal year, which represents a profit margin of 7.5%. Profit attributable to owners of parent (net income) was JPY172.1 billion, an increase of 24.7% year-on-year, with a profit margin of 4.9%. EBITDA was JPY382.0 billion, a 28.9% increase over Q1-3 FY2023, with an EBITDA margin of 10.8%, up 1.7 percentage points year-on-year.In Energy, order intake increased by JPY228.7 billion YoY, which reflected continued strong demand in Gas Turbine Combined Cycle (GTCC) and Aero Engines. Contracts for 16 large frame gas turbine units were concluded during Q1-3, the majority of which were from customers in the Americas. Revenue increased by JPY81.4 billion YoY; the largest gains were seen in GTCC, which worked to execute its sizeable backlog, and Aero Engines. Segment business profit increased by JPY67.9 billion YoY due to higher margins in GTCC, increased revenue and the rebound from one-time expenses in Aero Engines incurred in Q1-3 FY2023, together with stable performance in Nuclear Power.In P&I, order intake increased by JPY219.8 billion YoY due to favorable performance in Engineering, Metals Machinery, Machinery Systems, and Waste-to-Energy Systems. Revenue was mostly in line with Q1-3 FY2023 levels. Improved margins in Engineering and Metals Machinery, combined with increased revenue in Engineering and Machinery Systems helped to raise segment business profit by JPY12.6 billion YoY.In LT&D, revenue increased by JPY9.2 billion YoY as increased sales in Engines and Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) offset a decline in units sold in Logistics Systems. The decrease in units sold in Logistics System and additional costs from a supply chain disruption in Turbochargers resulted in a JPY16.5 billion YoY decrease in segment business profit.In ADS, order intake decreased by JPY22.0 billion YoY due to large order volume booked in Q1-3 FY2023 in Defense & Space. Revenue increased by JPY162.7 billion YoY, mainly in Defense & Space. Increased revenue and higher margins in Defense & Space outpaced the negative impact from a drop in 777 unit deliveries in Commercial Aviation, and segment business profit increased by JPY16.1 billion YoY.FY2024 Earnings ForecastMHI revised its guidance for the period ending March 31, 2025, increasing the forecasts for order intake, revenue, business profit, net income, EBITDA, and free cash flow over the previous announcement made November 5, 2024, to reflect stronger-than-anticipated performance during Q1-3. The full-year dividend target remains unchanged.CFO Message"In the first three quarters of this fiscal year, many of our businesses continued the strong performance I shared with you during our last release, with all major financial indicators up year-on-year, especially business profit and net income," said Hisato Kozawa, MHI's Chief Financial Officer. He continued: "Regarding order intake, GTCC and Aero Engines in Energy, and Metals Machinery in P&I were star performers, with total orders exceeding the high bar set during the same period in FY2023. Revenue increased in Energy and ADS, which were executing on substantial order backlogs. Increased revenue, improved margins, the positive impact from yen depreciation, as well as a rebound from one-time charges incurred in the previous year drove the large profit growth seen during this period."We have increased our full-year guidance for most major indicators based on our strong performance during the first three quarters. Notably, we have updated our order intake target from JPY6 trillion to JPY6.4 trillion and business profit from JPY350 billion to JPY380 billion," Kozawa went on. "In the fourth quarter, we aim to outperform this updated guidance by actively mitigating risks while building on the successes of the first three quarters."Note regarding forward looking statements:Forecasts regarding future performance outlined in these materials are based on judgments made in accordance with information available at the time they were prepared. As such, these projections include risk and uncertainty. Investors are recommended not to depend solely on these projections when making investment decisions. Actual results may vary significantly from these projections due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, economic trends affecting the Company's operating environment, fluctuations in the value of the Japanese yen to the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies, and trends in Japan's stock markets. The results projected here should not be construed in any way as a guarantee by the Company.