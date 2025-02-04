B2BROKER, a liquidity and technology solutions provider for Forex and crypto markets, has released the 17th major update to its flagship CRM platform, B2CORE. Building on the momentum of previous updates, the company has delivered a smarter, more efficient, and highly flexible system that meets the growing demands of brokers, exchanges, and traders worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250131263409/en/

B2BROKER introduces B2CORE 17th, the latest update of its leading Forex and crypto CRM and back-office solution. B2CORE 17th features new integrations, enhanced security, a revamped UI, improved onboarding, and more-ensuring brokers, exchanges, and traders can operate seamlessly. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With enhanced integrations, new security controls, and streamlined user experiences, B2CORE 17 ensures that brokers can operate at peak efficiency while offering their clients a frictionless, high-performance trading environment.

Seamless DXTrade Integration for an Optimised Trading Experience

A key highlight of this release is DXTrade integration, allowing brokers to manage DXTrade products directly from B2CORE's Back Office. This streamlines client onboarding, deposits, withdrawals, and trading-all in one interface. Traders enjoy a seamless experience without switching between systems.

New One-Click Trading for Instant Access

Time is money in the trading world, and B2CORE 17 significantly reduces execution delays with a new one-click trading feature. Traders can now launch a web-based trading terminal instantly without additional logins or unnecessary steps. This feature, configurable in the Back Office, ensures users can effortlessly move from account management to live trading.

Easier App Downloads: Get Started in Seconds

The updated Platforms page introduces a more intuitive way for users to download trading tools. Traders can now install the Trading App and B2CORE App directly from their trading accounts section. This improvement eliminates confusion, making it easier for users to access and set up their preferred trading environment.

Enhanced 2FA Customisation

Security is a top priority for B2BROKER, and the latest update enhances 2FA control. Admins can enable or disable specific 2FA methods, aligning security with their compliance and risk policies for a secure, user-friendly experience.

Pre-Configured Settings for Faster Onboarding

Launching a new B2CORE setup has never been this simple. B2CORE 17 introduces pre-configured default settings, including a structured dashboard, pre-set user groups and a ready-to-use currency list. This allows brokers to get up and running quickly, reducing setup complexity and eliminating unnecessary manual configurations.

Smarter Data Import for Hassle-Free Migrations

B2CORE 17 upgrades its Import Data module for more precise and efficient transfers of client details, trading accounts, and IB program data. Businesses can now migrate client databases, including account histories and IB structures, with minimal downtime for a seamless transition. Automation streamlines the process, reducing delays and ensuring smooth operations.

The update also adds detailed logs, real-time status updates, and error tracking, providing full visibility and control. Whether for small imports or large-scale migrations, this enhancement delivers a faster, more reliable, and transparent onboarding experience.

Learn more about importing data to B2CORE here

Effortless Multi-Account Management

B2CORE 17 introduces an intuitive account-switching feature for traders managing multiple accounts. Users can now switch between different accounts with just a few clicks, making it easier to manage diverse trading strategies.

Automated Phone Number Formatting

B2CORE 17 introduces automated phone number localisation, a subtle but powerful enhancement to the onboarding process. The system detects a user's country during registration and automatically formats their phone number correctly, preventing errors and speeding up the sign-up process.

Expanded Payment System Support

Payments are vital in the brokerage ecosystem, and B2CORE 17 expands support to PayRetailers (deposits), Paymid (deposits), Ozow (deposits and withdrawals), and iSmartPay (THB transactions), enhancing flexibility, security, and efficiency across markets.

Advanced Jurisdiction Management

B2CORE 17's Jurisdiction Management System simplifies client management by geographic location. Brokers can assign managers to regions, enforce jurisdiction-based access restrictions, and automatically sort new clients during registration. This ensures regulatory compliance while enabling tailored services for different markets.

A Fully Modernised UI for Maximum Efficiency

B2CORE has completely transitioned to a next-generation UI, offering a sleek, modern look and more intuitive navigation. This upgrade enhances usability across all platforms, ensuring brokers and traders can work more efficiently and with fewer distractions.

Final Takeaway

As competition in the brokerage industry intensifies, having a flexible, cutting-edge CRM like B2CORE can make all the difference. With smarter integrations, greater security, and a more streamlined user experience, B2BROKER continues to set the standard for fintech innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250131263409/en/

Contacts:

sales@b2broker.com

+44 208 068 8636