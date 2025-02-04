Loyal Solutions A/S: Loyal Solutions announces financial results for the first half of the financial year 2024/25

Danish SaaS IT company Loyal Solutions released its financial results for the first half of the financial year 2024/25

CEO Peter Kisbye comments:

"In the period 1 July 2024 - 31 December 2024 ("the Period") the Company delivered the following results:



First 6-month revenue according to budget (-4.5%)

Stable OPX year on year (- 8% vs Budget)

Growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 13%

EBITDA of TDKK -3.901 vs budget of TDKK -4.097 and last year TDKK -2.358

Result of TDKK -5.665 vs budget of TDKK -5.706 and last year of TDKK -3.649

Cash receipts of TDKK 19.310 vs budget of TDKK 25.892 and last year 18.545



Our current clients' implemented programs continued to perform well during the Period. While programs are at different stages of maturity, all but one of the current programs achieved double digit growth year-on-year, giving us a firm client base on which to build future growth.

The financial performance in the Period is acceptable as revenue, EBITDA and result are on budget. ARR growth was 13%, which is less satisfactory and less than budgeted due to delays in the signing of agreements. ARR growth is a key focus area for the Company.



Our most important resource, our employees, continued to do an outstanding job. Despite being busy, we have maintained our focus on work-life balance, inclusivity and on providing flexible working hours and locations. We truly believe in putting employees first and that "team is everything", so a big thank you to everyone at Loyal Solutions for the results delivered."

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR 1/7-31/12 2024



Business and operational highlights

During the Period the Company reached several milestones including:

Cathay Pacific Airways, our first client based in Asia, launched successfully in the market

E& (Formerly Etisalat) one of the leading global telecoms selected VMLS based on Loyal Solutions technology for the market leading Smiles program in the UAE

Cenomi, the leading Mall operator in Saudi Arabia announced its cooperation with Visa, using VMLS based on Loyal Solution's technology.

Existing client programs with among others, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Marriott Bonvoy, Etihad Airways and Aldar Group continue to see double digit growth month on month

We delivered a range of platform upgrades to existing clients, incl new payment scheme integrations

Revenue for the Period is according to budget

Stable OPX year on year (-8% compared to budget)

EBITDA of TDKK -3.901 vs budget of TDKK -4.097

Result of TDKK -5.665 vs budget of TDKK -5.706

Growing and maturing pipeline on direct, Visa VMLS and partner's sales. However, the lead times continues to be unsatisfactorily long.

AI is playing an increasing role and is being utilized where it provides value for our clients and their customers. This includes several of the new modules for LoyalTfacts® which are developed or under development.

SOC2 Certification completed. We are now certified for PCI DSS Level1, ISO27001-017-018 and SOC2 certified



Conference call to present first half of financial year 2024/25

Loyal Solutions will present its first half year report 2024/25 results in a brief live webcast through MS Teams on 4 February 2025,at 10.00- 10.30 CET. Please join and ask questions directly to CEO, Peter Kisbye at this investor event.

To participate, please join the conference call on this link.





This financial report constitutes inside information that Loyal Solutions A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.





About Loyal Solutions



Loyal Solutions is a leading global provider of loyalty concepts, solutions, and SaaS technology for selected industries and clients. Our proprietary technology and global private SaaS cloud solutions are state of the art and market leading. We also offer clients full outsourcing options, making implementation of a full program seamless and easy. We have our HQ in Copenhagen an IT hub in Johannesburg, South Africa and are represented in Stockholm, Dubai and San Francisco

For further information about the Company, please contact

Peter Kisbye, CEO

Phone: +45 21 28 69 60

E-mail: pki@loyalsolutions.eu

Website: www.loyalsolutions.eu

Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

E-mail: ca@skmg.se