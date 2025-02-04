Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.02.2025
WKN: A3DL7T | ISIN: SE0017769995 | Ticker-Symbol: BGLA
Tradegate
04.02.25
11:03 Uhr
11,180 Euro
+0,650
+6,17 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2025 08:00 Uhr
18 Leser
BioGaia AB: BioGaia's results for the fourth quarter to exceed market expectations

Finanznachrichten News

(Figures in the brackets refer to the same period the previous year)

During the fourth quarter of 2024, BioGaia reports growth across all regions with stronger performance in Americas and stronger than expected performance in APAC and EMEA due to order variability, in combination with robust operating margins while continuing to invest in the expansion of our direct distribution business.

For the fourth quarter, sales are preliminarily estimated at SEK 365 million (298), an increase of 23% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 24%). The operating profit for the fourth quarter is preliminarily estimated at SEK 103 million (81), an increase of 28%.

BioGaia publishes the interim report for the fourth quarter 2024 on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. CET, followed by an audiocast at 09:30 a.m. CET.

Contacts:
Alexander Kotsinas, CFO
Email: ako@biogaia.se
Phone: +46 735 00 11 11

Mikaela Idermark Stern, Corporate Communications
Email: mis@biogaia.se
Phone: +46 730 95 61 50

About BioGaia AB
BioGaia is a Swedish probiotic company that has been at the forefront of microbiome research for more than 30 years. BioGaia develops, markets, and sells probiotic products focused on gut health, immune health, and oral health. The products are sold through local distribution partners or via own distribution in over 100 markets. The class B share of the Parent Company BioGaia AB is quoted on the Mid Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. biogaiagroup.com

This disclosure contains information that BioGaia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on February 4, 2025.


