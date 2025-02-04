B2PRIME Group, a leading global multi-asset Prime of Prime liquidity provider, has strengthened its regulatory presence by securing a Financial Services Provider (FSP) licence (No. 54191) from the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) through its subsidiary, B2B Prime Services Africa (Pty) Ltd.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250131921446/en/

B2B Prime Services Africa Ltd has obtained a Financial Services Provider license from the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). (Graphic: Business Wire)

This latest approval marks the company's fourth operating licence, adding South Africa to its existing regulatory framework, which includes Cyprus, Mauritius, and Seychelles. The expansion further enhances B2PRIME Group's regulatory reach, reinforcing its commitment to offering fully compliant brokerage and liquidity solutions in emerging markets.

Stakeholders interested in verifying the licence can do so by clicking here and entering Licence No. 54191.

Commitment to Compliance and Operational Integrity

The FSCA upholds rigorous regulatory standards, ensuring that licenced entities comply with stringent requirements concerning governance, operational integrity, and client protection.

The new authorisation enables B2B Prime Services Africa (Pty) Ltd to provide a comprehensive range of regulated financial services directly to local businesses. This eliminates the reliance on liquidity sourced from distant financial hubs, offering institutional and professional clients a more efficient and locally compliant framework. Clients will benefit from enhanced strategic growth opportunities, risk management solutions, and superior execution quality.

Through this licence, clients gain access to deep liquidity sources aggregated from Tier-1 providers, covering more than 235 instruments across multiple asset classes. These include FOREX, Cryptocurrencies, Spot Indices, Precious Metals, Commodities, and NDFs, all available through a single margin account.

Additionally, B2PRIME Group's advanced connectivity solutions-OneZero, PXM, Centroid, FXCubic, FIX API, and cTrader-ensure seamless integration and optimised execution efficiency.

"Seeing Africa's increasing importance in global finance, B2PRIME Group's move into South Africa shows our dedication to building strong local partnerships, making financial services more accessible, and promoting best practices. We're excited to connect local players to global markets and offer innovative solutions.

Our goal is to support sustainable growth, uphold the highest regulatory standards, and continuously develop the market throughout the region, benefiting local brokers, hedge funds, money managers, institutional clients, and liquidity providers."

Eugenia Mykulyak, Founder and Board Member of B2PRIME

A Foundation for Sustainable Growth

Securing an FSCA licence represents a pivotal regulatory milestone for B2B Prime Services Africa (Pty) Ltd, providing a solid foundation for long-term growth in the region.

Leveraging B2PRIME Group's global expertise, cutting-edge infrastructure, and deep understanding of local markets, the company is poised to deliver transparent, robust, and reliable financial services.

This development aligns with B2PRIME Group's overarching strategy to extend its global presence and reinforce its standing as a premier liquidity provider. Since its establishment in Cyprus in 2020, followed by regulatory approvals in Mauritius in 2023 and Seychelles in 2024, the company has continuously expanded its service offerings to meet the dynamic demands of the global financial sector.

Contact B2PRIME Group to learn how their services can support your business objectives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250131921446/en/

Contacts:

info@b2prime.com

+357 25 582 192