OssDsign AB: OssDsign AB (publ) publishes year-end report 2024

OssDsign AB (publ) announces that the year-end report for 2024 is now available as a PDF on the company's website www.ossdsign.com/reports . A PDF version is also attached to this press release.

The year-end 2024 results will also be presented at an investor webcast today February 4th at 11:00 CET. The webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/ossdsign/q4-2024/ or via the OssDsign website.

The fourth quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 41,446 (34,997). As all sales now derive from orthobiologics, which in the corresponding period amounted to TSEK 26,827, the relevant comparison translates into a growth of 54% compared to the corresponding Q4 numbers 2023. As that comparison is substantially distorted by the approx. SEK 4.3 million one-off orders to a single hospital system during Q4 2023, the adjusted underlying growth was 84%. It also constitutes a quarter-on-quarter growth of 16% vs Q3 2024.

Gross margin of 96.8% compared to a blended margin of 72.5% in the same quarter in the previous year and compared to 96.9% in the previous quarter of 2024.

Operating loss of TSEK 12,261 (49,575), negatively affected by MSEK -2.2 in year-end provisions related primarily to the revaluation of conditional consideration but also to doubtful debts, adjusted for which the Q4 operating result was on par with the reported result in Q3 (9,836).

Operating expenses were marginally lower than in Q4 2023, both on sales variable and non-variable costs. Compared to Q3 2024, sales variable costs were at the same relative level, with external distributor commissions decreasing and internal sales commissions increasing. Non-sales variable costs increased slightly as we filled vacancies and completed the marketing team.

Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 13,059 (53,840).

Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.6).

Cash flow from operating activities continued to trend positively and amounted to TSEK -7,033 (-26,508), which is a substantial improvement, also compared to the previous quarter (TSEK -8,694).

The full year in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 133,940 (112,157). As all sales now derive from orthobiologics, which in the corresponding period in 2023 amounted to TSEK 64,610, the relevant comparison translates into a sales growth of 107% compared to the full year 2023.

Gross margin of 95.4% compared to a blended margin of 74.6% in the same period in the previous year.

Operating loss of TSEK 49,426 (127,629). Sales variable costs increased with sales whereas non-sales variable costs decreased compared to the previous year. Total operating expenses increased marginally compared to the previous year, driven entirely by higher commissions.

Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 49,657 (130,493).

Earnings per share improved to SEK -0.5 (-1.6).

Cash flow from operating activities was TSEK -62,379 (-94,861), showing solid underlying improvement, despite the approx. MSEK -12 outflows earlier in the year, related to non-recurring items from the discontinued cranial business in 2023. Adjusting for those outflows would bring cash flow from operations to approx. MSEK -50.

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2024.

Significant events during the third quarter

OssDsign appointed Stephen Anderson as Vice President of Marketing

Extraordinary General Meeting held in OssDsign AB

Significant events after the end of the third quarter

There were no significant events to report after the end of the fourth quarter.

