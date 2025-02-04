Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.02.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
04.02.25
09:59 Uhr
1,120 Euro
-0,340
-23,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2201,37012:40
Dow Jones News
04.02.2025 11:34 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Response to press article

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Response to press article 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Response to press article 
04-Feb-2025 / 10:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Response to press article 
 
We note the share price movement following an article that was published in the Times this morning. 
 
The case reported on is one summary judgment relating to two loans that defaulted in March 2020 and were sold to 
Azzurro. 
 
No question has been raised as to the general enforceability of loans and personal guarantees on the Funding Circle 
platform. It is not disputed that the loans were validly entered into and that there is money owed under the personal 
guarantees. 
 
The case is going to full trial and we are confident that Azzurro will be successful. 
 
 
For further details: 
Funding Circle Holdings plc   ir@fundingcircle.com 
Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer 
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win.  Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an 
unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides 
access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding 
Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  374708 
EQS News ID:  2080887 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2080887&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2025 05:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
