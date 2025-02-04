DJ Response to press article

Funding Circle Holdings plc Response to press article We note the share price movement following an article that was published in the Times this morning. The case reported on is one summary judgment relating to two loans that defaulted in March 2020 and were sold to Azzurro. No question has been raised as to the general enforceability of loans and personal guarantees on the Funding Circle platform. It is not disputed that the loans were validly entered into and that there is money owed under the personal guarantees. The case is going to full trial and we are confident that Azzurro will be successful. For further details: Funding Circle Holdings plc ir@fundingcircle.com Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

