MITEM PHARMA, a French-based pharmaceutical company dedicated to Drugs of Major Therapeutic Interest (DMTI), is pleased to announce that it has acquired the rights to FLISINT, an infectious disease DMTI, from SANOFI WINTHROP INDUSTRIE (Gentilly France).

FLISINT (fumagillin) is recognised as the only treatment capable of overcoming Enterocytozoon bieneusi microsporidia infections. This opportunistic germ develops in clinical situations of immunosuppression (e.g. AIDS or immunosuppression for organ transplantation). There is no equivalent therapeutic alternative in the world.

Since FLISINT ceased to be marketed in 2019, the FRIPHARM® (Fabrication Recherche Innovation Pharmaceutique; Hospices Civils de Lyon) university hospital platform has been manufacturing the product as a magistral preparation, helping patients with the last remaining stock of active ingredient available from SANOFI

MITEM PHARMA has set itself the task of making available to patients and medical staff essential medicines that have been taken off the market.

At the request of the FRIPHARM® platform team, MITEM PHARMA is working to update and relaunch the active ingredient production and FLISINT manufacturing processes.

FLISINT currently has marketing authorization in France but is the subject of numerous requests for exceptional supplies abroad (Europe; USA; Argentina; Australia; etc.).

This acquisition underpins MITEM PHARMA's growth strategy in the DMTI sector and its determination to serve all territories affected by diseases which, while rare, are often fatal.

MITEM PHARMA, backed by the TECHLIFE CAPITAL investment fund specialising in healthcare, is bringing its expertise in DMTIs and its marketing network in over 60 countries to bear on these products.

Claude-Alain CUDENNEC and Éric THIERRY, founders of MITEM PHARMA, said: "The acquisition of FLISINT (fumagillin) confirms MITEM PHARMA's determination to provide patients and medical teams with concrete solutions in the fight against serious diseases. MITEM PHARMA is taking over from the remarkable efforts made by FRIPHARM's® platform to avoid a disruption in the pharmaceutical availability of fumagillin.

About MITEM PHARMA

MITEM PHARMA is a French pharmaceutical laboratory specialising inDrugs of Major Therapeutic Interest (DMTI). MITEM PHARMA's mission is to improve patients' quality of life by ensuring the availability of important medicines, which are the only treatments for severe diseases, but whose supply shortages cause public health risks. Working with partner doctors and patient associations, the company identifies these situations, and buys back, upgrades, improves or develops these major medicines to guarantee access to appropriate care. MITEM PHARMA is constantly adapting to patients, the environment and market developments to make DMTIs accessible at every stage of life, particularly in the fields of haematology, endocrinology, emergency cardiology, medical dermatology and now infectious diseases. MITEM PHARMA currently has an international presence in over 60 countries.

For more information: www.mitempharma.com

Contacts:

Direct contact: Charlotte BIGNON/c.bignon@mitempharma.com (+33) 09 74 98 94 80