PR Newswire
04.02.2025 11:36 Uhr
113 Leser
SquaredFinancial Launches its Exclusive Bonus Promotion to Offer Better Trading Opportunities

Finanznachrichten News

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fintech firm, SquaredFinancial is proud to announce a new bonus promotion designed to provide investors with powerful resources to make the most of their trading experience. Within the scope of this special offer, subject to terms and conditions, traders can enjoy a 100% bonus upon their first deposit and a 50% bonus every time they redeposit.

SquaredFinancial's 100% FTD & 50% Redeposit Bonus

Traders can take advantage of this promotion to trade all kinds of markets on the globally trusted platforms MT4 and MT5, as well as the sophisticated trading mobile application, "SquaredFinancial."

Committed to meeting the financial needs of investors from diverse backgrounds, SquaredFinancial introduces this promotion to enhance the trading experience and attract traders seeking a trusted and reliable financial partner. The company strives to keep innovation at the centre of its business. Its technology growth, competitive offerings, extensive expertise and education endeavours, are constantly recognized by renowned bodies.

Trading enthusiasts are invited to visit SquaredFinancial website to read the terms and conditions, explore further details and register their interest.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims to become a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612258/SquaredFinancial.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466085/SquaredFinancial_Logo.jpg

SquaredFinancial Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/squaredfinancial-launches-its-exclusive-bonus-promotion-to-offer-better-trading-opportunities-302367331.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.