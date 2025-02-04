Varana Capital, LLC: Stämm and SuperMeat Collaborate to Accelerate Cultivated Meat Biomanufacturing, with Support from Mutual Investor Varana Capital

Pilot run to benchmark continuous bioprocessing technology in cultivated meat production. After remarkable results in pharma, Stämm partners with SuperMeat expanding into the food tech industry, facilitated by Varana Capital.

TEL AVIV, Israel and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The companies partnered to further enhance SuperMeat's cultivated chicken meat process with Stämm's novel bioreactor. Varana Capital, a mutual investor in both companies, provides strategic support to advance this partnership, reflecting their confidence in its potential.

Stämm, an innovator in biopharma manufacturing, expands to food-tech after promising results with stem cell culture. They leverage their Bioprocessor, an automated continuous bubble-free-bioreactor offering unprecedented cost savings and 15x increased volumetric productivity in biologics production.

SuperMeat, a cultivated meat company, emerged as an ideal first partner for a pilot at their facility, following its recent breakthrough in achieving cost parity for cultivated chicken production at $11.79 per pound, combining unprecedented speed and high yields of muscle and fat directly from animal cells.

"In the coming months, a joint team will benchmark and evaluate how to integrate our Bioprocessor into SuperMeat's end-to-end production process. We are excited to see the results of this unique alliance", said Yuyo Llamazares Vegh, Stämm's CEO.

The collaboration aims to enhance muscle fiber growth, elongation, and fusion into mature muscle tissue, while also enhancing adipocyte formation, to produce organic whole-cut pieces. These developments are expected to result in a significant increase in product mass, enabling the production of cost-effective cultivated meat which closely mirrors conventional meat structure and flavor.

"This partnership demonstrates how complementary technologies can combine to drive progress in the cultivated meat industry", said Ido Savir, CEO of SuperMeat. "By uniting our technologies, we create a pathway to whole cut cultivated meat products that deliver superior quality and consumer appeal."

The companies will leverage their results to develop a process scaling model and a study for the economics of the process and facilities. Experimental metrics will demonstrate the potential for Stämm's technology to lower the cost of goods through increased culture media efficiency for biomass production.

With the alternative protein market projected to reach up to $290 billion by 2035, according to BCG and Blue Horizon report, it represents a major business opportunity.

"Israel's exceptional entrepreneurial spirit and technological prowess make it an ideal investment destination for advancing the revolution in alternative protein production, both by introducing Stamm's biomanufacturing innovation into its ecosystem and by combining it with Supermeat's ingenuity," said Ezra Gardner, Varana Capital Co-Founder and CIO.

About the Partners

Stämm develops continuous bioreactor technology to revolutionize biomanufacturing. Its solutions enhance productivity and scalability, enabling partners across industries worldwide. https://www.stamm.bio/

SuperMeat, a leader in cultivated chicken meat grown directly from chicken cells, is transforming the food system with sustainable, scalable, and accessible alternative proteins. https://supermeat.com/

About Varana Capital

Denver and Tel Aviv based Varana Capital invests in visionary leaders and fosters global impact through strategic partnerships across public and private sectors. https://varanacapital.com/

