Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to report its gold assay results from its recent diamond drilling campaign focused on the western flank of the Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ") on its Bullseye property. The Company has received the latest assay data from its first six drill holes. Drill hole #25, north of New Found Gold Corp.'s ("NFG") K2 gold zone discovery, confirmed the presence of gold bearing structures on the west side of the interpreted Glenwood Shear. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has extended the high-grade zone at its Horseshoe gold discovery. Drill hole #30 revealed a gold intercept of 25.36 g/t Au over 1.60 metres from localized veining containing visible gold (VG) at a vertical depth of approximately 260 metres below surface, deeper than the previously announced Horseshoe gold zone.

Highlights Include:

Drill holes BE-24-025 to 029 were designed to test mineralization associated with the Glenwood Shear, as well as other lower order structures that splay from the AFZ, on the western side of the Bullseye property

Drill hole BE-24-030 was designed to test a portion of the western side of the AFZ as well as extend deeper below the Horseshoe Zone

The first-pass targeted drilling on the western side of the Bullseye property helped to confirm the association of gold mineralization with faults splaying from the interpreted extension of the Glenwood Shear

The drill results from BE-24-030 helped to extend the high-grade mineralization deeper, below the initial discovery at the Horseshoe Zone in 2023

BE-24-025: Intersected 1.24 g/t Au over 1.70 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 210 m below surface Including 3.15 g/t Au / 0.50 m Intersected 1.26 g/t Au over 2.40 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 238 m below surface Including 3.29 g/t Au / 0.50 m

BE-24-028: Intersected 2.67 g/t Au over 1.20 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 65 m below surface Including 4.15 g/t Au / 0.65 m

BE-24-030: Intersected 1.95 g/t Au over 0.90 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 147 m below surface Intersected 1.84 g/t Au over 1.00 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 149 m below surface Intersected 25.36 g/t Au over 1.60 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 260 m below surface Including 20.86 g/t Au / 0.45 m Including 49.59 g/t Au / 0.60 m

Gold assays remain pending from five drill holes specifically designed to follow up on Horseshoe (2023) and Saddle (2024) mineralized zones located on the eastern side of the Bullseye property

Jeff Swinoga, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with these new drill results. Not only do the gold assays demonstrate that there is gold mineralization on Bullseye's west side of the AFZ, but our team was also able to show that the previous high grade gold results at our Horseshoe gold discovery extend at depth with a gold intercept of 25.36 g/t over 1.60 metres. The next set of assay results will be from our follow-up drilling into our Horseshoe and Saddle gold zones, on the eastern side of the Bullseye claims, where we previously announced gold intercepts such as 67.55 g/t over 3.30 metres."

Jeff further commented, "In addition, we plan on announcing the latest results of our 2024 extensive till sampling program on our large Gazeebow South property this quarter. As at today's date, the Company has approximately $5 million in cash and is well positioned for 2025 with a strategic land position and supportive shareholders, including Eric Sprott."

Photo A: Select core photos from drill hole BE-24-030. Visible gold was observed from 382.45 - 383.05m within a section of core displaying quartz veining and the presence of sulphidized stylolites. (*Note that these photos are not intended to be representative of all gold mineralization in BE-24-030).

Figure 1: Plan map of Bullseye property; recent collars from Phase 4 drilling. Drill holes BE-24-025 and 026 were designed to test mineralization associated with the Glenwood Shear. Drill Holes BE-24-027 to 030 were designed to test the presence of mineralized secondary structures that may splay from the western side of the AFZ, as it proceeds through the Bullseye property. Drill hole BE-24-030 was purposefully extended considerably beyond the western side of the AFZ, in order to appraise the deep extension of the cluster of gold mineralization previously encountered in the Horseshoe Zone drilling.

Figure 2: Simplified cross section (looking west) of Phase 4 drilling at the Bullseye property. The plotted large discs indicate assay values (Au g/t) from current release; the smaller discs from past 2024 releases.

Table 1: Select drill core assays.

2024 Bullseye Drilling - Selected Assays Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Vertical

Depth

(m) Analysis Type Au Assay (ppb)* Au

Assay

(g/t) Au - Weighted Average Grade

(g/t )* Notes

BE-24-025 303.50 305.20 1.70 ~210m FA 1,240.00 1.24 1.24 g/t Au / 1.70m

Inc 304.10 304.60 0.50 3,149.00 3.15

AND 337.00 337.80 0.80 ~235m FA 552.00 0.55



AND 340.60 343.00 2.40 ~238m FA 663.00 0.66 1.26 g/t Au / 2.40m

Inc 340.95 341.45 0.50 3,291.00 3.29

AND 344.85 346.50 1.65 ~240m FA 1,330.00 1.33 1.33 g/t Au / 1.65m

Inc 344.85 345.70 0.85 1,601.00 1.60



BE-24-026 58.80 60.20 1.40 ~60m FA 525.00 0.53





BE-24-027 57.65 58.10 0.45 ~50m FA 463.00 0.46





BE-24-028 94.40 95.60 1.20 ~65m MET 2,670.00 2.67 2.67 g/t Au / 1.20m

Inc 94.40 95.05 0.65 4,151.00 4.15 VG Noted

BE-24-029 117.40 117.90 0.50 ~100m FA 1,283.00 1.28



AND 119.05 119.65 0.60 ~102m FA 537.00 0.54



AND 166.00 167.25 1.25 ~140m FA 531.00 0.53



AND 170.00 170.75 0.75 ~143m FA 571.00 0.57





BE-24-030 200.10 201.00 0.90 ~147m FA 1,949.00 1.95



AND 203.00 204.00 1.00 ~149m FA 1,841.00 1.84



AND 287.50 288.20 0.70 ~198m MET 613.00 0.61



AND 326.40 327.05 0.65 ~225m FA 1,123.00 1.12



AND 371.40 373.00 1.60 ~254m FA 960.00 0.96 0.96 g/t Au / 1.60m

Inc 371.40 372.25 0.85 1,386.00 1.39

AND 381.45 383.05 1.60 ~260m MET 25,630.00 25.36 25.36 g/t Au / 1.60m

Inc 382.00 382.45 0.45 20,855.00 20.86

Inc 382.45 383.05 0.60 49,589.00 49.59 VG Noted



*Assays reported direct from lab certificate. Screen-Met samples are 'Weighted Averaged ppb' as calculated from lab **All intersections are core intervals and do not represent true thickness

Table 2: Drill collar data.

Bullseye - Collar Information for Reported Drill Holes

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) BE-24-025 659017 5430252 66 340 -45 351 BE-24-026 659010 5430256 66 318 -60 170 BE-24-027 659463 5430760 42 320 -45 280 BE-24-028 659454 5430909 43 320 -45 250 BE-24-029 659454 5430909 43 320 -60 202 BE-24-030 659354 5430936 39 120 -45 400

Coordinates Reported in NAD-83

Bullseye Gold Property

The Bullseye claims were staked by Exploits in September 2022 and are contiguous to NFG's Queensway and Kingsway projects. The Company considers these to be highly prospective because geological interpretation shows they directly overlay a 1,200 by 800 metre segment of the AFZ and its related splay structures.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

All prospective NQ core is logged and delineated for sampling by an Exploits' professional geologist. The core is subsequently halved by a diamond-bladed core saw by the Company's technicians with one half being placed in a bag with a unique sample identification. The remaining half core is retained within the Company's secure storage facility in Gander, NL. Sample bags are sealed and then shipped directly to Eastern Analytical Ltd. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at defined intervals following the Company's QA/QC documented procedures, representing approximately 5% of all samples sent for assaying. All core samples are currently analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. of 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL, a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of Exploits. Samples are analyzed using fire assay (30g) with AA finish (Au-FAA 30 ppb process) and/or a four-acid digestion followed by multi-element ICP-OES analysis. All samples with visible gold or assaying above 10.0 g/t Au are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of the nugget effect of coarse gold. Metallic screen assays are reported as 'Weighted Averaged ppb' directly calculated from the lab.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Ken Tylee, P.Geo., VP of Exploration with Exploits, is a qualified person within the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador as defined by NI 43-101 standards. Mr. Tylee has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

