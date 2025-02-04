Netcracker Digital Platform Recognized for Helping CSPs Maximize Their Digital Transformation Value and Create New Revenue Opportunities

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the Glotel Award for BSS/OSS Modernization Excellence from Telecoms.com, recognizing its success in helping telecom operators drive business growth, accelerate agility and create new and innovative monetization opportunities.

As CSPs continue the push to become data-driven technology companies, Netcracker Digital Platform allows them to accelerate the transformation timeline, seamlessly expand their portfolios to offer services beyond connectivity, leverage investments in AI and GenAI and move into different industry vertical markets through an expanded partner ecosystem.

"We congratulate Netcracker for achieving this distinction in a critical area where we are seeing great innovation," said Scott Bicheno, Editor of Telecoms.com. "Netcracker was recognized for its continued dedication to digital transformation and for guiding communications service providers through its many complexities. Our judges were impressed by the value Netcracker Digital Platform offers to operators, especially when it comes to customer service and the creation of new business opportunities."

"We are thrilled to receive this award from Telecoms.com, which recognizes our efforts to help customers make the most of their digital transformations," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "As operators continue to invest in their IT systems, it is imperative that they have a modern, digital-native BSS/OSS that works for them and allows them to capitalize on the opportunities provided by the evolving market landscape."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

