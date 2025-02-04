Customers worldwide can now Plan Better and Achieve More with Vena's Complete Planning platform built to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Microsoft Azure

Vena, an industry-leading FP&A platform purpose-built to fully leverage the Microsoft technology ecosystem, today announced the availability of its integrated solutions for financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and beyond in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online market providing applications and services for use on Azure. Vena's customers can now benefit from the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management for their financial and operational planning needs, as well as other strategic finance-led business processes.

"With Vena now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we're delivering on our commitment to elevate strategic, financial and operational planning and create a more connected and complete planning platform for customers worldwide," said Hunter Madeley, CEO at Vena. "And since Vena is an Azure benefit-eligible partner, purchasing Vena software licenses through Azure Marketplace helps customers use their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC), providing them with additional cost advantages. Combined with the streamlined procurement and payment processes Azure Marketplace offers, our collaboration with Microsoft ensures organizations can fully unlock the potential of their FP&A initiatives while leveraging Azure's advanced AI and cloud capabilities to plan better and achieve more."

Vena's platform integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 productivity tools, including Excel, PowerPoint, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Vena for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central offers direct, self-serve API integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central for FP&A and beyond, enabling access to custom Business Central data directly within the platform. These integrations empower businesses to easily modernize and simplify financial planning, operational processes and strategic planning. Organizations can also leverage Vena's AI-powered features, including Vena Copilot which integrates Azure OpenAI Service, to help strategic finance teams dramatically improve their productivity, drive smarter decision making and achieve improved business outcomes.

"With Vena for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, we've cut the budgeting timeframe in half, reducing preparation and data gathering efforts by 45 to 50%, while keeping our team lean and enabling broader engagement across departments," commented Michael Ragsdale, Vice President of Finance, Strategy and Analytics, at Kansas City Chiefs.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Vena to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Vena is an industry-leading Complete Planning platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for FP&A teams and their collaborators. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com

