Joan Workplace unveils Joan 13 Pro, the industry's first and only multifunctional meeting room scheduler with a large interactive touch screen, launched at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 in Barcelona (booth 2W240). Designed to simplify booking and resource management, Joan 13 Pro sets a new standard in meeting room management.

Joan 13 Pro enables organizations to see all their meeting rooms on one scheduler and book any available room instantly through its large-format touch display. Built for intuitive use, it enhances room visibility, facilitates seamless booking, and streamlines the management of meeting rooms.

Rok Zalar, CEO of Visionect, the company behind Joan Workplace, commented: "Joan 13 Pro is a direct response to customer needs. They wanted a single meeting room scheduler capable of managing multiple rooms seamlessly. Thanks to our deep understanding of workplace trends and the needs of our clients, we now have a high-performance, multifunctional device with an advanced touch display. And this is just the beginning-the device will continue to evolve over the coming months to deliver even more functionality and value."

Key Features of Joan 13 Pro:

Centralized Resource Management: Streamlines access to critical room information, helping teams find available spaces, view meeting details, and stay productive.

Touch-Enabled Interaction: Users can book rooms, extend meetings, and make last-minute changes directly on the responsive touchscreen.

Enhanced Room Overview: The large display offers a calendar-style view, allowing users to quickly scan room status, availability, and meeting schedules.

Up to 6 Months of Battery Life: Ensures reliability, minimal maintenance, and sustainability, reducing disruptions while supporting environmental goals.

Premium Design: A sophisticated aluminum and glass build with clean lines enhances any professional office environment.

The sleek, interactive design allows Joan 13 Pro to be placed at key locations such as entrances, meeting room clusters, and shared corridors, ensuring maximum visibility and usability. Its multifunctionality and adaptive interface provide real-time access to booking options and essential meeting information.

About Joan Workplace

Joan Workplace, a brand of Visionect, offers an open platform of workplace solutions, designed to simplify office reservations. It includes solutions for meeting room, desk, and asset booking, visitor management, and workplace digital signage. As a multiple-time design award winner and G2's #1 room booking software for 2024, Joan's solutions are trusted by numerous Fortune 500 companies.

