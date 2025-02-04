Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Raysely to its Advisory Board. With deep experience in healthcare and technology sales, marketing and operations, Mr. Raysely brings a wealth of expertise to the Company's growing advisory team.

Steve Raysely is a distinguished senior executive and strategic advisor with over two decades of experience driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence. Known for his ability to scale businesses and build dynamic go-to-market strategies, Mr. Raysely expertise encompasses leadership in medical device sales, AI-driven healthcare solutions, and strategic partnership development.

As a trusted advisor to Therma Bright, Mr. Raysely will provide invaluable strategic counsel on product market positioning, commercial expansion, and the deployment of emerging health technologies. He draws upon a proven track record of identifying high-growth opportunities, optimizing customer experience and delivering sustained revenue growth.

"We are pleased that Steve has agreed to join our Advisory Board," said Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "His executive advisory approach centers on scaling distribution operations, pioneering sales, and seamlessly integrating advanced technologies to meet evolving market needs. His visionary leadership and outcome-driven approach make him a pivotal asset to Company's pursuit of transforming innovation into wellness."

Mr. Raysely joins Mr. Sommerville and Mr. Raimondo on the Advisory Board; all of whom are leveraging their networks to introduce Therma Bright, the Venowave VW5 and its other innovative diagnostic and medical device technologies to the U.S. healthcare marketplace.

Debt Settlements

The Company also announces that it has negotiated debt settlements with arm's length creditors. Subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company proposes to settle aggregate debt of $168,300 in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 3,366,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.

Therma Bright also announces that further to its press release of January 3, 2025, it has now issued an aggregate of 2,825,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.04 per share to settle aggregate debt of $113,000. All shares issued in relation to this debt settlement are subject to a hold period expiring May 4, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

