Hoggan Scientific llc: Hoggan Scientific, LLC Exhibiting at the American Physical Therapy Association - Combined Sections Meeting , in Houston Texas

Coming In 2025, microFET2 New Features and Accessories to Be Introduced at The Conference.

Hoggan Scientific, LLC, a global leader in the manufacture of medical and ergonomic dynamometers and gauges, is excited to announce its participation at the American Physical Therapy Association Combined Section Meeting, February 13-15, 2025, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas. Hoggan Scientific will showcase its microFET2 hand-held dynamometer for muscle strength testing, featuring new enhancements and accessories, with some to be implemented this year.

MicroFET2 handheld dynamometer (HHD), has been long recognized for its superior accuracy in measuring muscle strength, ensuring accurate and valid results, supported by extensive published research. The upcoming new features for the microFET2 presenting at APTA CSM include customizable time and threshold setting, audible sound to indicate start and stop of tests, and USB-C charging port. In addition, new accessories including a strap kit to perform belt-stabilized muscle tests will be unveiled. Along with current digital readouts of peak force and time, Hoggan is planning to incorporate additional measurements such as time to reach peak force and average force. The new improvements for microFET2 will offer healthcare professionals even greater versatility in their assessments.

In addition to the microFET2 handheld dynamometer, Hoggan Scientific will also be showing its complete microFET product line, including its devices for combination muscle strength and range of motion testing, hand grip and pinch testing. Attendees are invited to visit Hoggan Scientific at Booth #1811 at APTA CSM. Hoggan will also host a drawing for attendees for a chance to win a microFET2 with software or microFET Handgrip.

With a reputation for innovation, quality and reliability, for more than 30 years Hoggan Scientific, LLC has been a trusted leader in the manufacture of dynamometers used in physical and occupational therapy clinics, clinical trials, sports training facilities, and hospitals and universities; and force gauges for ergonomics, health and safety, and engineering applications. For more information about Hoggan Scientific and its product offering, please visit the website at http://www.hogganscientific.com, contact by phone at 800-678-7888/801-572-6500, or email at sales@hogganscientific.com. The manufacturer can also be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HogganScientific.

