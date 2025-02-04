Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Campaign

Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS) (OTC PINK:ALSCF) (FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ)("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, announces the engagement of several corporate awareness providers as part of its commitment to enhancing visibility, expanding its shareholder base, and solidifying its position as a pioneer in AI high-performance computing ("HPC").

"At Alset AI, we are committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders by advancing our leadership in AI HPC infrastructure," said Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission to support the democratization of AI HPC, through centralized and decentralized contributions, reflects a forward-thinking approach to making HPC resources accessible to a broader audience. Engaging corporate awareness providers aligns with our vision and supports the goals of the Company and its portfolio companies, ensuring our vision resonates with a diverse and engaged audience."

Engagement Details

i2i Marketing Group LLC ("i2i Marketing") The Company has entered into an agreement with i2i Marketing for digital marketing and investor awareness services February 1, 2025. The services will begin on February 1, 2025, and continue for approximately six (6) months or until the budget is exhausted. i2i Marketing will utilize its online programs to increase investor awareness and interest in the Company and attract potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement, including email campaigns and advertisements on the Google, Bing, and Yahoo display ad networks. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement and as consideration for the services provided by i2i Marketing, the Company has agreed to pay i2i Marketing of USD $250,000, which is payable upon entry into the agreement. The Company will not issue any securities to i2i Marketing as compensation for its services. i2i Marketing is an arm's length party to the Company, with no prior relationship or ownership of Company securities, to the Company's knowledge. Contact information: Joe Grubb, 1233 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa, FL 33556; Phone: 312-725-3843; Email: contact@i2illc.com.

Quantum Ventures Inc. ("Quantum Ventures") The Company has entered into a corporate awareness agreement with Quantum Ventures dated February 1, 2025. Pursuant to the agreement, Quantum Ventures has been engaged to provide certain services, including advising with regard to media creation, online awareness strategies, and the introductions to relevant business contacts and appropriate strategic partners. Quantum Ventures provides media, awareness, and strategic consulting services. The agreement will remain in effect for a period of four (4) months, commencing on February 1, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Quantum Ventures, the Company has agreed to pay Quantum a fee of USD $100,000, of which USD $60,000 was paid as a deposit on March 22, 2024, and USD $40,000 will be paid upon entry into the agreement. The Company will not issue any securities to Quantum Ventures as compensation for its services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, the principals of Quantum Ventures (directors and officers) own 640,000 common shares and 148,922 common share purchase warrants in the capital of the Company. Quantum Ventures and its principals (directors and officers) have an arm's length relationship with the Company. Contact information: 202-3750 Shelbourne Street, Victoria, BC, V8P 4H4; Phone: 778-977-1127; Email: info@quantumventures.co.

Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax Partners") The Company has entered into an agreement with Fairfax Partners for investor relations and marketing services dated February 1, 2025. The services will begin on January 31, 2025, and continue for an initial two-month term, with the option to extend on a month-to-month basis. Fairfax Partners will provide a range of services, including collaborative goal alignment with management, targeted social media strategies, strategic influencer partnerships, compliant script development, content planning, and performance reporting to enhance the Company's visibility and engagement with stakeholders. As consideration for these services, the Company will provide Fairfax Partners a marketing budget of CAD $75,000 (plus GST), with $50,000 payable upon entry into the agreement and $25,000 payable at the beginning of the second month. Additional payments for investor relations and marketing services may be required and will be communicated and agreed upon in advance and will be subject to approval of the TSXV. Fairfax Partners is an arm's length party to the Company, with no prior relationship or ownership of the Company's securities, to the Company's knowledge. Contact information: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, #306 - 1238 Seymour St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 6J3; Phone: +1 604-366-6277; Email: connect@fairfaxpartners.ca .

The agreements with corporate awareness providers are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

On behalf of Alset AI Ventures Inc.

"Adam Ingrao"

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer

T: 1-236-312-6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

