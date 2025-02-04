SMX: The SMX Plastic Cycle Token is a Functional Market-Driven Solution for Circular Economies

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / For decades, companies and policymakers have relied on carbon credits as a tool to combat environmental challenges. Yet, carbon credits have proven to be an imperfect mechanism, often disconnected from the physical reality of material waste management. The world generates over 400 million metric tons of plastic waste annually, and much of it remains outside the reach of traditional sustainability accounting. Enter and meet SMX Ltd. (NASDAQ:SMX), a company that has spent 30 years refining traceability solutions, now poised to redefine plastic waste accountability with the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT).

Unlike carbon credits, which are often criticized for their lack of verifiable impact, PCTs are rooted in tangible material flow. Through SMX's proprietary technology, plastics can be marked, tracked, and verified throughout their lifecycle, from production to recycling. This ensures that every traded token corresponds to real-world plastic materials being properly recycled and reintroduced into supply chains. The implications are vast.

Rather than penalizing companies with blanket quotas and taxation systems-particularly in the EU-SMX's approach incentivizes industries to actively participate in circular economies. This could be a game-changer for companies ranging from beverage giants like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, which are constantly battling regulatory scrutiny, to industrial manufacturers and small-cap innovators looking to improve their ESG standings without sacrificing operational efficiency.

SMX Technology- From Packaging to Aviation and Beyond

SMX comes at the right time. The need for verifiable, traceable plastic recycling spans multiple industries, many of which are already under pressure to meet sustainability targets. The food and beverage industry, for example, faces mounting regulatory and consumer demand for increased use of recycled materials in packaging. Current systems rely on outdated and even flawed auditing mechanisms that struggle to validate how much post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic is actually being reintroduced. The PCT eliminates this ambiguity by providing immutable proof of plastic usage, allowing corporations to confidently meet sustainability goals and sidestep regulatory hurdles.

In MedTech, where sterile packaging is critical, plastic recycling has long been considered impractical. However, SMX's technology allows medical-grade plastics to be traced at a molecular level, ensuring that high-quality recycled materials can be safely reintegrated. This could revolutionize single-use plastics in hospitals and laboratories, creating a sustainability model that does not compromise safety.

The aviation industry, particularly companies like Horizon Aircraft, has also explored more sustainable materials in manufacturing and maintenance. As eVTOL and hybrid-electric aircraft designs gain momentum, lightweight composite materials-many of which incorporate plastics-become increasingly important. A system like PCT could help manufacturers prove the sustainability of their supply chains while securing valuable carbon and plastic credits simultaneously. This not only aligns with ESG expectations but also strengthens investor confidence in next-generation aviation technologies.

Even emerging players in energy, particularly those focused on renewable solutions, could integrate the PCT model into their sustainability reports. By ensuring that all plastic components used in energy storage and transmission systems are properly recycled and documented, companies can enhance their green credentials while improving supply chain transparency.

The Case For A Market-Driven Alternative to Regulation

Still, the challenge has been getting the regulatory agencies to see what's in front of them. For decades, regulatory frameworks have been reactionary, slow-moving, and burdensome for industries striving for sustainable innovation. The recent lawsuit against major beverage companies in Los Angeles County highlights the growing hostility toward corporations, despite their attempts to meet compliance standards. This punitive approach does little to foster true environmental progress. Instead, what is needed is a system that empowers companies to make sustainability an intrinsic part of their economic model-something that SMX's Plastic Cycle Token offers.

By enabling an open-market approach, the PCT allows companies to trade verified plastic credits, creating a financial incentive to improve recycling rates. It levels the playing field across industries, removing the need for inconsistent and often counterproductive government-imposed taxation systems. This model mirrors how financial markets regulate themselves-where efficiency, not bureaucracy, dictates success.

Moreover, the PCT enhances corporate accountability by providing real-time data on plastic use and recycling efficacy. Unlike traditional audits, which are often based on estimates and self-reported data, the SMX system ensures every unit of plastic is tracked with verifiable proof. This transparency appeals to investors who are increasingly scrutinizing ESG claims, providing a clear and measurable way to differentiate between companies making real progress and those engaged in greenwashing.

From food packaging to aviation, from MedTech to renewable energy, the Plastic Cycle Token represents a new paradigm in sustainability. By shifting the focus away from penalties and toward economic incentives, SMX is not just addressing the plastic waste crisis-it is reshaping how industries approach environmental responsibility in a way that is measurable, market-driven, and, most importantly, effective.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This opinion article is published with permission from Hawk Point media Group, Llc. Other than for fact-checking purposes, SMX Ltd. has offered no editorial contributions.

