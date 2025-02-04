PowerPlex® 35GY System is the first commercially available 8-color STR kit for forensic DNA analysis

Approval indicates the kit is suitable for generating profiles to be uploaded into the National DNA Index System

PowerPlex® 35GY System, the first 8-color STR analysis chemistry, has been approved by the FBI for use in the National DNA Index System (NDIS). This approval indicates that the kit meets the FBI's rigorous Quality Assurance Standards (QAS) and is suitable for generating profiles eligible for inclusion in the national database.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250131214049/en/

"For a lab like ours, where databasing is a priority, the NDIS approval of the PowerPlex® 35GY System is a big win," says Amy Gero, Supervising Forensic Scientist and DNA Cold Case Unit Supervisor, Arizona Department of Public Safety. "Having a system that delivers more informative profiles means we can contribute to a more complete and reliable DNA database. That's a huge step forward in helping connect the dots in investigations."

NDIS approval requires validation studies by multiple laboratories, as well as performance analysis against measures for precision, resolution and allelic discrimination. Additionally, the kit must align with the CODIS Core Loci, a specific set of genetic markers used in the NDIS database. The submission for PowerPlex 35GY System was led by the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory with validation support from forensic laboratories across the United States as well as Central de Criminalística de la Guardia Civil in Madrid.

8-Color STR Analysis Chemistry

PowerPlex® 35GY System is the first 8-color STR analysis kit to receive NDIS approval from the FBI. Most commercially available kits rely on five or six colors of dyes to mark regions of DNA that can help identify a match. Promega is the first to expand an STR multiplex to include eight dyes, making the kit more dependable for analyzing challenging or degraded DNA samples. Spectrum CE System, also developed by Promega, is the first capillary electrophoresis instrument equipped to analyze 8-color chemistry.

"The kit combines the 20 core loci with a set of Y-STRs," says Lotte Downey, Senior Manager, Genetic Identity at Promega. "Because the loci are distributed across eight color channels, the kit is well-suited for use with degraded DNA, and the addition of the Y-STRs provides more discrimination in cases with male perpetrators, such as sexual assault cases."

Quality Assurance

Promega forensic products are manufactured to meet strict quality standards, including ISO 18385. This standard ensures minimal risk of human DNA contamination for products used to collect, store and analyze biological materials for forensic purposes. The biotechnology manufacturer has been developing and providing products for DNA-based human identification for more than 25 years.

Not for Medical Diagnostic Use.

Learn more about PowerPlex® 35GY System here.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250131214049/en/

Contacts:

Penny Patterson

VP, Corporate Affairs

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com