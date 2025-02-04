Veeva Systems: Servier to Adopt Veeva RIM to Streamline and Advance its Global Regulatory Operations

Leading biopharma to unify global regulatory operations on a single platform to speed submissions for new patient therapies

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Servier will adopt Veeva RIM to unify its global regulatory operations. By bringing regulatory processes together on a single platform, Servier can improve visibility, submission speed, and compliance.

"Unifying regulatory data, documents, and processes on Veeva RIM will help Servier streamline operations and accelerate patient access to new medicines," said Alexandra Pearce, global head, worldwide regulatory affairs at Servier. "With Veeva, we have a reliable partner to help us scale and connect teams while driving better regulatory oversight and reducing time to submission."

With headquarters in France, Servier is an independent, global pharmaceutical leader in delivering cardio-metabolism, venous diseases, and oncology therapies. Veeva RIM is a unified platform of regulatory applications, including Veeva Registrations, Veeva Submissions, Veeva Submissions Publishing, and Veeva Submissions Archive, offering biopharmas like Servier real-time visibility throughout the regulatory process. With Veeva RIM, Servier has a solution that enables quick adaptation to evolving EU regulatory demands. Veeva is partnering with Servier to roll out the technology across Europe, and globally, streamlining regulatory operations to reduce time to market for new therapies.

"Servier is showing true digital leadership in its approach to transforming its regulatory operations," said Paul Attridge, vice president of Veeva RIM strategy at Veeva Europe. "With our successful track record implementing Veeva RIM, Veeva's French and global teams look forward to helping Servier advance its regulatory management and deliver medicines to patients more quickly."

Veeva RIM is part of Veeva Development Cloud, the technology foundation for product development across clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

