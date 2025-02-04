Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix to Debut New LM4 AI-Powered Out-of-Band Management Platform at Cisco Live

LM4 Platform Brings Affordable Management Automation to IDFs and Small Sites

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling AI Edge intelligence, will debut its new LM4 AI-powered Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) platform at Stand A10 during Cisco Live, February 10-14, 2025, at Amsterdam RAI. Lantronix's LM4 is the industry's first console server specifically designed, sized and priced for Intermediate Distribution Frames (IDFs) and compact environments such as ATMs, kiosks, and network aggregation points. Engineered for healthcare, finance, utilities, telecommunications, government, retail and manufacturing, the LM4 delivers enterprise-grade automation, compliance and cybersecurity capabilities, leveraging technology proven in military and financial networks.

"We're excited to introduce the LM4 Out-of-Band Management platform, which enables our customers to leverage rules-based AI for secure, reliable and automated network infrastructure recovery and mitigation," said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at Lantronix. "At Lantronix, we are committed to enabling network management automation with innovative solutions that enable our customers to be more efficient, secure and bottom-line focused."

Serial console servers represented a $320 million worldwide market in 2024 and are growing at a steady 7 percent rate to a projected $391 million in 2026, according to the Dell'Oro Group.

Out-of-Band Management Everywhere

An advanced out-of-band management platform, the small yet powerful LM4 provides access, continuous monitoring and automated remediation of issues as well as control of network infrastructure devices. Operational whether the network is up or down, the expert system uses rules-based AI to recover and mitigate network infrastructure automatically, including reliable and secure access to remote gear during an outage. With up to four ports of serial console connections for directly managing gear plus support for up to 48 virtual ports, the LM4's compact size and affordable price enables network managers to utilize out-of-band everywhere, including many locations previously considered too small and numerous for advanced out-of-band management.

Running the powerful LMOS software, the LM4 brings the power of NOC-based software to the network's edge to create a separate management plane in the rack with network infrastructure. With continuous monitoring and automated runbook responses, the LM4 can detect and solve issues before traditional NOC-based tools even know there is an issue. LMOS features a granular authorization model that integrates with existing access controls as well as automated change management functions, including the ability to store multiple config and OS files with local backups to enable automated rollback of failed config changes.

Standardize on Lantronix LM-Series Solutions for Enterprise-Grade OOB Management

The LM4 runs the same LMOS software as the LM83X and LM80 console servers, expanding the LM-Series console access options anywhere from 2-104 ports. The LM-Series is centrally managed by the Lantronix Control Center, which is available to run on-premises as a VM or hosted in the cloud. Lantronix's LM-Series products allow customers to standardize their out-of-band management and deploy enterprise-grade functionality and AI-driven automation at all points in the network. The result is a more resilient network that's easier to manage with fewer issues, reduced support truck rolls and stronger security and compliance.

Lantronix is the go-to source for innovative out-of-band solutions, providing a suite of reliable, secure and easy-to-deploy platforms, all supported by its exceptional service team.

Also being shown at Cisco Live are:

Out-of-Band Management Solutions

LM83X (https://uplogix.com/lm83x-local-manager/?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=ciscolive25), delivering AI-driven out-of-band management of 8-104 devices over serial console connections in a scalable and robust console server with dual power inputs.

Reliable Gateways and Console Servers With Trusted Performance

EMG 8500 (https://www.lantronix.com/products/lantronix-emg-8500/?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=ciscolive25), Lantronix's Edge Management Gateway that provides secure remote access for branch offices, remote locations, retail stores or anywhere an offsite network device gateway is needed and where space is limited.

(https://www.lantronix.com/products/lantronix-slc-8000/?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=ciscolive25), providing secure access to IT equipment with 8-48 ports of RS-232 and USB console connections. G520 Series (https://www.lantronix.com/products/g520/?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=ciscolive25), Lantronix's next-generation IoT cellular LTE CAT 4G and 5G gateway designed for industrial applications, including pre-enabled Percepxion Edge Solution Platform (https://www.lantronix.com/percepxion/?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=ciscolive25) to increase operational efficiency and prevent cyber-attacks.

Expert Technical Support

LEVEL Technical Services (https://www.lantronix.com/level-technical-services-2/?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=ciscolive25), providing dedicated technical support experts to assist with implementing out-of-band deployments and limited lifetime equipment warranties.



About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix's products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix's advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

