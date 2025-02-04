Company Reaches $800 million Run-Rate

Leading payroll and HR company Deel today announced that new anchor investors, including General Catalyst and a sovereign investor, have purchased close to $300 million in Deel secondaries from early investors in the company. These investments signal not only Deel's momentum, but also the long-term vision investors see in the company.

The company also announced today that it has achieved a run rate of $800 million as of December 2024, which has grown 70% year-over-year. The business has been profitable for more than two years.

Since its graduation from Y Combinator in 2019, Deel has evolved from a two-product hiring solution to a comprehensive suite of products that radically simplifies global workforce management. Deel's industry-leading platform is now a full-stack solution and system of record that combines HRIS, payroll, compliance, benefits, performance, and more into one seamless platform across 150 countries.

"We are proud to deepen our investment in Deel, a transformative platform that empowers global workforce enablement and drives economic growth around the world. What began as a seed investment at La Famiglia has grown into a business that aligns perfectly with the GC Famiglia ethos helping more people get hired and businesses grow faster. Deel's focus on enabling large enterprises to navigate the complexities of a global workforce fits well with our mission to back bold ideas that create enduring value," said Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, Managing Director of General Catalyst and Founding Partner of La Famiglia.

Last year, two new independent board members joined Deel as it prepares for its future: Francis deSouza, former CEO of Illumina and former board member of the Walt Disney Corporation, and Todd Ford, veteran board member and joint President and CFO at Coupa Software.

Deel co-founder and CEO Alex Bouaziz said, "2024 was a remarkable year in terms of business and infrastructure growth, plus product innovation. We're gearing up for an even bigger 2025. We look forward to working with new anchor investors to continue our momentum in the years ahead."

About Deel

Deel is the all-in-one payroll and HR platform for global teams. Built for the way the world works today, Deel combines HRIS, payroll, compliance, benefits, performance, IT asset equipment management into one seamless platform. With AI-powered tools and a fully owned payroll infrastructure, Deel supports every worker type in 120+ countries-helping businesses scale smarter, faster, and more compliantly. Discover how Deel makes global work simple at deel.com.

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company that partners with the world's most ambitious entrepreneurs to drive resilience and applied AI. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond. With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Bangalore, and London, we have supported the growth of 800+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Guild, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto.

