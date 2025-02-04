CNH Industrial N.V. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Fourth quarter consolidated revenues declined 28%; full year consolidated revenues declined 20% on lower industry demand for Agriculture and Construction equipment

Fourth quarter net income of $176 million; full year net income of $1,259 million

Full year diluted EPS at $0.99; adjusted diluted EPS at $1.05

Results reflect channel destocking and continued execution of cost savings initiatives

Basildon, UK - February 4, 2025 - CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNH) today reported results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, with Q4 2024 net income of $176 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.14, compared with net income of $583 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.44 in Q4 2023(1). Consolidated revenues were $4.88 billion in the quarter (down 28% compared to Q4 2023) and Net sales of Industrial Activities were $4.13 billion (down 31% compared to Q4 2023). Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,692 million, and Industrial Free Cash Flow was $848 million in Q4 2024.

Full year 2024 consolidated revenues were $19.84 billion, down 20% year-over-year, with Net sales of Industrial Activities at $17.06 billion, down 23%. Full year net income was $1,259 million compared to 2023(1) net income of $2,287 million. Full year diluted earnings per share was $0.99 compared to $1.69 in 2023(1). Adjusted net income was $1,339 million compared to $2,217 million in 2023, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.05 compared to $1.63 in 2023(1). Full year net cash provided by operating activities was $1,968 million and Industrial Free Cash Flow absorption was $401 million.

"I applaud the CNH team's dedication to achieve the tasks we gave ourselves to close 2024. As intended, Agriculture dealer inventory went down in Q4 by over $700 million due to focused retail sales support and 34% fewer production hours. Our proactive and ongoing efforts to align our business structure with the current industry environment have allowed us to deliver our products with reasonable margin erosion. The challenging market conditions will continue at least through the first half of 2025, and we will keep production levels fairly low by design to drive channel inventory down further. I am confident that our continuing efforts to simplify, streamline, and raise the quality of our operations prepare us well for the regional cycle dynamics ahead."

Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer

2024 Fourth Quarter Results

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs Q4 2023 - unless otherwise stated)

Please note that in this and in the following tables and commentary, prior periods have been revised to reflect an immaterial correction to the financial statements. See note 1 for further details.

US-GAAP Q4 2024 Q4 2023(1) Change Change at c.c.(2) Consolidated revenues 4,876 6,792 (28)% (26)% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 4,129 6,018 (31)% (30)% Net income 176 583 (70)% Diluted EPS $ 0.14 0.44 (0.30) Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities 1,692 1,515 +177 Cash and cash equivalents(3) 3,191 4,322 (1,131) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 19.5% 21.8% (230) bps

NON-GAAP(4) Q4 2024 Q4 2023(1) Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 194 662 (71)% Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities 4.7% 11.0% (630) bps Adjusted net income 196 523 (63)% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.15 0.39 (0.24) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities 848 1,630 (782)

The decline in net sales of Industrial Activities was mainly due to lower shipment volumes on decreased industry demand and dealer destocking.

In Q4 2024, adjusted net income was $196 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.15. In comparison, in Q4 2023, CNH reported adjusted net income of $523 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.39.

Reported income tax expense was $89 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 ($58 million in Q4 2023), including the combined impact from the derecognition of deferred tax assets in Argentina and the recognition of deferred tax assets in China, with an effective tax rate (ETR) of 36.9% (10.1% in Q4 2023). The adjusted ETR(4) was 34.1% (27.1% in Q4 2023).

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the quarter was $1,692 million ($1,515 million in Q4 2023). Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was $848 million. Consolidated debt was $27 billion as of December 31, 2024 ($27 billion at December 31, 2023).

Agriculture Q4 2024 Q4 2023(1) Change Change at c.c.(2) Net sales ($ million) 3,411 4,947 (31)% (30)% Gross profit margin 20.6% 23.3% (270) bps Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 244 635 (62)% Adjusted EBIT margin 7.2% 12.8% (560) bps

In North America, industry volume was down 34% year-over-year in Q4 2024 for tractors over 140 HP and was down 10% for tractors under 140 HP; combines were down 33%. In Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), tractor and combine demand was down 6% and 31%, respectively, of which Europe tractor and combine demand was down 8% and 11%, respectively. South America tractor demand was down 5% and combine demand was down 21%. Asia Pacific tractor demand was up 10%, and combine demand was down 1%.

Agriculture net sales decreased for the quarter by 31% to $3.4 billion primarily due to lower shipment volumes on decreased industry demand across all regions and dealer destocking.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $244 million ($635 million in Q4 2023), primarily due to lower shipment volumes, partially offset by a continued reduction in SG&A expenses. R&D investments accounted for 6.2% of net sales (5.0% in Q4 2023). Adjusted EBIT margin was 7.2% (12.8% in Q4 2023).

Construction Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change Change at c.c.(2) Net sales ($ million) 718 1,071 (33)% (31)% Gross profit margin 14.8% 14.8% - bps Adjusted EBIT ($ million) 18 62 (71)% Adjusted EBIT margin 2.5% 5.8% (330) bps

Global industry volume for construction equipment increased 9% year-over-year in Q4 2024 for Heavy construction equipment; Light construction equipment was down 4%. Aggregated demand was flat in North America, decreased 11% in EMEA, and increased 14% in South America and 8% in Asia Pacific.

Construction net sales decreased for the quarter by 33% to $718 million, due to lower shipment volumes and mix driven by the market decline and dealer destocking, mainly in North America.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $18 million ($62 million in Q4 2023), as a result of lower shipment volumes and product mix, unfavorable price realization mainly in North America and South America, partially offset by lower production costs and SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBIT margin was 2.5% (5.8% in Q4 2023).

Financial Services Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change Change at c.c.(2) Revenues ($ million) 743 768 (3)% +1% Net income ($ million) 92 113 (19)% Equity at quarter-end ($ million) 2,745 2,789 (44) Retail loan originations ($ million) 3,216 3,412 (196)

Financial Services revenues decreased by 3% as a result of lower equipment sales related to decreased operating lease maturities, and the negative impact from currency translation, partially offset by higher average portfolio balances in all regions (except EMEA) and higher base rates in South America.

Net income was $92 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $21 million compared to the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased risk costs in North America and South America, lower recoveries on used equipment sales, partially offset by favorable volumes in all regions except EMEA. In addition, the net income for the quarter is affected by the derecognition of certain tax assets in Argentina ($35 million).

The managed portfolio (including unconsolidated joint ventures) was $27.8 billion as of December 31, 2024 (of which retail was 68% and wholesale 32%), down $1.1 billion compared to December 31, 2023 (up $1.0 billion on a constant currency basis).

At December 31, 2024, the receivable balance greater than 30 days past due as a percentage of receivables was down sequentially to 1.9%, however it was elevated from prior year (1.4% as of December 31, 2023), due to economic and environmental factors impacting farmers, specifically in South America.

Results for the Full Year 2024

(all amounts $ million, comparison vs FY 2023 - unless otherwise stated)

US-GAAP FY 2024 FY 2023(1) Change Change at c.c.(2) Consolidated revenues 19,836 24,687 (20)% (19)% of which Net sales of Industrial Activities 17,060 22,080 (23)% (22)% Net income 1,259 2,287 (45)% Diluted EPS $ 0.99 1.69 (0.70) Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities 1,968 907 +1,061 Cash and cash equivalents(3) 3,191 4,322 (1,131) Gross profit margin of Industrial Activities 21.7% 23.7% (200) bps

NON-GAAP(4) FY 2024 FY 2023(1) Change Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities 1,404 2,634 (47)% Adjusted EBIT margin of Industrial Activities 8.2% 11.9% (370) bps Adjusted net income 1,339 2,217 (40)% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.05 1.63 (0.58) Free cash flow of Industrial Activities (401) 1,216 (1,617)

Agriculture FY 2024 FY 2023(1) Change Change at c.c.(2) Net sales 14,007 18,148 (23)% (22)% Gross profit margin 22.9% 25.5% (260) bps Adjusted EBIT 1,470 2,636 (44)% Adjusted EBIT margin 10.5% 14.5% (400) bps

Construction FY 2024 FY 2023 Change Change at c.c.(2) Net sales 3,053 3,932 (22)% (21)% Gross profit margin 16.3% 15.6% +70 bps Adjusted EBIT 169 238 (29)% Adjusted EBIT margin 5.5% 6.1% (60) bps

Financial Services FY 2024 FY 2023 Change Change at c.c.(2) Revenues 2,774 2,573 +8% +10% Net income 379 371 +2%

2025 Outlook

The Company forecasts that 2025 global industry retail sales will be lower in both the agriculture and construction equipment markets when compared to 2024. In addition, CNH is focused on driving down excess channel inventory primarily by producing fewer units than the retail demand level. Therefore, 2025 net sales will be lower than in 2024.

The lower production and sales levels will negatively impact our segment margin results. However, the Company's past and ongoing efforts to reduce its operating costs will partially mitigate the margin erosion. CNH is continuing to focus on reducing product costs through lean manufacturing principles and strategic sourcing. The Company will also carefully manage its SG&A and R&D expenses accordingly.

Consequently, the Company is providing the following 2025 outlook:

Agriculture segment net sales (6) down between 13% and 18% year-over-year, including currency translation effects

down between 13% and 18% year-over-year, including currency translation effects Agriculture segment adjusted EBIT margin between 8.5% and 9.5%

Construction segment net sales (6) down between 5% and 10% year-over-year, including currency translation effects

down between 5% and 10% year-over-year, including currency translation effects Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities (7) between $200 million and $500 million

between $200 million and $500 million Adjusted diluted EPS(7) between $0.65 to $0.75

Notes

CNH reports quarterly and annual consolidated financial results under U.S. GAAP and annual consolidated financial results under EU-IFRS. The tables and discussion related to the financial results of the Company and its segments shown in this press release are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.