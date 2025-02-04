Troilus Gold Corp.: Troilus Initiates Drilling and Advanced Geophysical Surveys as Part of Its 2025 Exploration Program

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. ("Troilus" or the "Company", TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 exploration program at the Troilus Copper-Gold Project (the "Project") in north-central Quebec, Canada. This year's program is designed to advance drilling and further develop high-priority targets to explore resource growth opportunities within and along the existing mineralized corridor. In addition to targeted drilling, the program will incorporate advanced geophysical surveys to refine exploration models and prioritize high-potential zones for resource expansion.

The 2025 Exploration Program includes:

A 15,000m drill program targeting near-mine, high-grade zones to identify opportunities for incorporating higher-grade mineralization into the early years of production, as outlined in the 2024 Feasibility Study (see May 14, 2024 press release). The program will also include follow-up drilling on historical geophysical targets to further define potential resource expansion.

Over 2,100 line-kilometres of versatile time-domain electromagnetic ("VTEM") surveys covering extensions of the Troilus mine trend and the Pallador target claim blocks to refine exploration models (see Figure 1).

23.3 line-kilometres of induced polarization ("IP") surveys over high-priority soil anomalies to further delineate and prioritize drill targets.

Collection of approximately 3,700 soil samples to infill key data gaps in existing geochemical surveys, to enhance target generation.

Prospecting and detailed geological mapping across multiple targets within Troilus' 435 km2 land package.



Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold, commented, "While 2025 marks an exciting new chapter for the Troilus Project -with engineering advancing, permitting approaching final, and early works planned later this year - there remains significant exploration upside, both near the mine and across our broader land package. Our work to date has confirmed Troilus as a generational-scale asset within a highly prospective gold district, reinforced by recent major discoveries in the region. This year's exploration plans are designed to optimize planning, assess opportunities to integrate higher-grade mineralization into the early years of production, and further unlock the district-scale potential of our property through continued regional exploration."

Drill Program

Troilus has initiated a 15,000-metre drill program designed to support the development of the Troilus Project by targeting high-grade zones near the planned mine pits and builds on the success of last year's drilling, which identified the "West Rim" discovery, that intercepted high-grades such as 1.66 g/t AuEq (1.64 g/t Au, 0.92 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu) in hole WR-24-003 just 150 m from the planned reserve pit (see September 3, 2024 press release). The program aims to further define the first five years of production by delineating high-grade trends. Approximately 70% of the drilling will be allocated to test targets around the Southwest Pit, while the remaining metres will be allocated to near-site, high-grade targets, and follow-up to geophysical surveys.

Geophysics

Geophysics works will include 23.3 line-kilometres of IP survey planned over prominent soil and rock geochemical anomalies to better understand the subsurface geology and refine drill targeting across the Troilus property. Furthermore, over 2,100 line-kilometres of airborne VTEM surveys will be conducted across the Troilus trend and Pallador claim blocks (see Figure 1). Airborne VTEM surveys conducted in 2015 over the main ore bodies showed a correlation with zones of high-grade volcanogenic mineralization. Historical electromagnetic surveys conducted in the belt do not offer the fine resolution and depth of investigation (exceeding 300 metres) obtained through modern VTEM surveys. The results of this survey will be integrated with existing datasets to better define exploration targets.

Regional Exploration

Regional exploration activities in 2025 will include a comprehensive summer program consisting of two months of helicopter-supported prospecting and mapping, as well as the collection of approximately 3,700 soil samples. Detailed mapping of high-priority targets will inform modelling and future drill planning, while new soil geochemical data will be integrated into the existing dataset to guide follow-up exploration efforts.

Figure 1. Troilus Property Map Showing Planned Surveying Across 435 km² Land Package





Qualified Person



The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Nicolas Guest, P.Geo., Exploration Manager, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Guest is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

AuEq Disclosure

The formulas used to calculate equivalent values for resources are as follows, for 87 Pit AuEq = Au + 1.5628*Cu +0.0128 *Ag, for J Pit AuEq = Au + 1.5107*Cu +0.0119 *Ag, for SW Pit AuEq = Au + 1.6823*Cu +0.0124 *Ag, for X22 Pit AuEq = Au + 1.5628*Cu +0.0128 *Ag. AuEq was calculated using metal prices of $1,850/oz Au; $4.25/lb Cu and $23.00/oz Ag.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

