Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Full-Year 2024 Highlights

Launched Vision 2030

Delivered Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1%

Returned to positive packaging volume growth in second half of the year

Achieved Innovation Sales Growth of $205 million

Executed Virtual Power Purchase Agreement to increase renewable energy use in Europe

Repurchased 2% of common shares outstanding; returned $322 million of capital to stockholders

Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Net Sales $8,807 million, versus $9,428 million in 2023

Net Income $658 million, versus $723 million in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA $1,682 million, versus $1,876 million in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.1%, versus 19.9% in 2023

Earnings per Diluted Share $2.16, versus $2.34 in 2023

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $2.49, versus $2.91 in 2023

Net Leverage 3.0x, versus 2.8x at prior year-end

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) ("Graphic Packaging" or the "Company"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results.

Net Income for fourth quarter 2024 was $138 million, or $0.46 per share, based upon 302.7 million weighted average diluted shares. This compares to fourth quarter 2023 Net Income of $196 million, or $0.64 per share, based upon 308.5 million weighted average diluted shares. The fourth quarter of 2024 was impacted by a net charge from special items and amortization of purchased intangibles of $41 million and the fourth quarter of 2023 was impacted by a net charge from special items and amortization of purchased intangibles of $34 million. When adjusting for special items and amortization of purchased intangibles, Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $179 million, or $0.59 per diluted share. This compares to fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Income of $230 million, or $0.75 per diluted share.

For the full year 2024, Net Income was $658 million, or $2.16 per share, based upon 305.1 million weighted average diluted shares. This compares to 2023 Net Income of $723 million, or $2.34 per share, based upon 309.1 million weighted average diluted shares. Full-year 2024 and 2023 were impacted by a net charge from special items and amortization of purchased intangibles of $101 million and $176 million respectively. When adjusting for special items and amortization of purchased intangibles, Adjusted Net Income for full-year 2024 was $759 million, or $2.49 per diluted share. This compares to full-year 2023 Adjusted Net Income of $899 million, or $2.91 per diluted share.

Michael Doss, the Company's President and CEO said, "In 2024, we demonstrated the value of the Graphic Packaging business model, generating a level of consistency and profitability in line with other leading consumer packaging companies. We delivered strong and steady margins and significant new consumer packaging innovations. Our strategic investments in capabilities, innovation, and competitive advantage have positioned the company for long-term value creation. In 2025, we will build on that success, driving competitive advantage in recycled paperboard across all of North America, and expanding our innovation capabilities into new markets and new product categories around the world.

"The past two years have presented unusual volume challenges for the industry and our customers. Customer destocking is largely over, but consumers are stretched and searching for value in their everyday purchases. Across grocery, convenience, e-commerce and mass retail, Graphic Packaging is responding to our customers' evolving needs by creating the more circular, more functional, and more convenient packaging that consumers prefer. As the last of our major asset investments comes to completion in 2025, capital spending will decline significantly, and we will deploy excess cash to create substantial value for our stockholders. Consistent with our capital allocation priorities, today we are announcing a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend, to $0.11 per common share, effective for the first quarter 2025."

Operating Results

Net Sales

Net Sales decreased 7% or $154 million to $2,095 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2,249 million in the prior year period. The decline was driven primarily by a $103 million negative impact from the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and bleached paperboard price and volume declines, and a $22 million net decline in sales from packaging operations, where price declines were partially offset by volume growth. Other acquisitions and divestitures (excluding Augusta) had a $14 million unfavorable impact on sales in the quarter, while foreign exchange had a $15 million unfavorable impact.

Net Sales decreased 7% or $621 million to $8,807 million for the full year 2024, compared to $9,428 million in the prior year. The decline was driven by a $389 million negative impact from the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and bleached paperboard price and volume declines, and a $235 million net decline in sales from packaging operations, where price and volume declined. Other acquisitions and divestitures (excluding Augusta) had a $27 million favorable impact on sales for the full year 2024, while foreign exchange had a $24 million unfavorable impact.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $376 million, $68 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2023. After adjusting both periods for business combinations and other special items, Adjusted EBITDA was $404 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $457 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $53 million decline in Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and bleached paperboard price and volume declines ($39 million), and a decision to accelerate equipment maintenance ($5 million). Excluding those items, the impact of lower sales and modest inflation were offset by Net Performance. Other acquisitions and divestitures (excluding Augusta) had a $3 million unfavorable impact on Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, while foreign exchange had a $5 million unfavorable impact. Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 19.3% versus 20.3% in the prior year quarter.

EBITDA for the full year 2024 was $1,677 million, $118 million lower than 2023. After adjusting both periods for business combinations and other special items, Adjusted EBITDA was $1,682 million for the full year 2024 versus $1,876 million for the full year 2023. The $194 million decline in Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and bleached paperboard price and volume declines ($164 million), and by previously disclosed weather and power and equipment maintenance issues ($30 million). Excluding those items, the impact of lower sales and modest inflation were offset by Net Performance. Other acquisitions and divestitures (excluding Augusta) had a $10 million favorable impact on Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024, while foreign exchange had a $9 million unfavorable impact. Full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 19.1% versus 19.9% for the full year 2023.

Other Results

Total Debt (Long-Term, Short-Term and Current Portion) decreased $221 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $5,209 million compared to the third quarter of 2024. Total Net Debt (Total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents) decreased $252 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $5,052 million compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Company's fourth quarter 2024 Net Leverage Ratio was 3.0x compared to 3.1x at the end of the third quarter 2024.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter 2024 were $310 million, versus $212 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting further acceleration of project spending. For the full year 2024, capital expenditures were $1,203 million, compared to $804 million in 2023.

The Company returned approximately $322 million to stockholders during the twelve months of 2024 through dividends and share repurchase activity. Regular dividends of approximately $122 million were paid during 2024.

2025 Annual Guidance and Commentary

The Company currently expects 2025 Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS, excluding foreign exchange impact, of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion, $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion, and $2.53 to $2.78, respectively. At current forward rates, the company estimates current foreign exchange headwinds to Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS, of approximately $120 million, $20 million, and $0.05, respectively. Including the current foreign exchange headwind, expected 2025 Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are $8.6 billion to $8.8 billion, $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion, and $2.48 to $2.73, respectively.

Capital spending is currently expected to be in the range of $700 million as the Company's Waco, Texas recycled paperboard investment moves toward completion.

Innovation Sales Growth, Net Performance, and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

We define Innovation Sales Growth as incremental sales of a product that delivers a significant change in materials used, package functionality, or design to a new or existing customer. We define Net Performance as the impact of cost and productivity initiatives, production efficiencies and/or disruptions, and other operating impacts. A tabular reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Debt and Net Leverage is attached to this release.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2024

2023 2024

2023 Net Sales $ 2,095

$ 2,249 $ 8,807

$ 9,428 Cost of Sales 1,642

1,748 6,845

7,311 Selling, General and Administrative 171

183 774

805 Other Expense, Net 15

16 64

64 Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items, Net 28

12 5

74 Income from Operations 239

290 1,119

1,174 Nonoperating Pension and Postretirement Benefit Expense (1)

(1) (3)

(3) Interest Expense, Net (53)

(59) (230)

(239) Income before Income Taxes and Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 185

230 886

932 Income Tax Expense (47)

(35) (229)

(210) Income before Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 138

195 657

722 Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity -

1 1

1 Net Income $ 138

$ 196 $ 658

$ 723













Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 0.46

$ 0.64 $ 2.16

$ 2.35 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 0.46

$ 0.64 $ 2.16

$ 2.34













Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 301.5

307.6 304.0

308.2 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 302.7

308.5 305.1

309.1

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







In millions, except share and per share amounts December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 157

$ 162 Receivables, Net 759

835 Inventories, Net 1,754

1,754 Other Current Assets 99

94 Assets Held for Sale 15

- Total Current Assets 2,784

2,845 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 5,258

4,992 Goodwill 1,993

2,103 Intangible Assets, Net 667

820 Other Assets 442

415 Total Assets $ 11,144

$ 11,175







LIABILITIES





Current Liabilities:





Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 39

$ 764 Accounts Payable 1,116

1,094 Other Accrued Liabilities 748

731 Total Current Liabilities 1,903

2,589 Long-Term Debt 5,145

4,609 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 613

731 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 470

464















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding -

- Common Stock, par value $.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 300,163,372 and

306,058,815 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively 3

3 Capital in Excess of Par Value 2,054

2,062 Retained Earnings 1,410

1,029 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (455)

(313) Total Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shareholders' Equity 3,012

2,781 Noncontrolling Interest 1

1 Total Equity 3,013

2,782 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,144

$ 11,175

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In millions 2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net Income $ 658

$ 723







Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 557

619 Amortization of Deferred Debt Issuance Costs 6

6 Deferred Income Taxes (119)

22 Amount of Postretirement Expense Less Than Funding (3)

(5) Gain on Disposal of Business (75)

- Asset Impairment Charges -

29 Share Based Compensation Expense 62

44 Other, Net 23

14 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Acquisitions (269)

(308) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 840

1,144







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital Spending (1,169)

(781) Packaging Machinery Spending (34)

(23) Acquisition of Businesses, Net of Cash Acquired -

(361) Proceeds from the Sale of Business 711

- Beneficial Interest on Sold Receivables 250

184 Beneficial Interest Obtained in Exchange for Proceeds (98)

(45) Other, Net (2)

1 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (342)

(1,025)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repurchase of Common Stock (200)

(54) Payments on Debt (23)

(26) Proceeds from Issuance of Debt 750

- Retirement of Long-Term Debt (700)

- Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities 4,584

4,449 Payments on Revolving Credit Facilities (4,747)

(4,314) Debt Issuance Costs (9)

- Repurchase of Common Stock related to Share-Based Payments (25)

(22) Dividends Paid (122)

(123) Other, Net 3

(16) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (489)

(106) Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 9

13 Less: Cash reclassified to Assets Held for Sale 1

- Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (15)

(1) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (5)

12 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 162

150 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year $ 157

$ 162

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below set forth the calculation of the Company's earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, including pension amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio, and Total Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income exclude charges associated with: the Company's business combinations, facility shutdowns, and other special items. The Company's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio, are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), and are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance, liquidity or net sales presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Income $ 138

$ 196

$ 658

$ 723 Add (Subtract):













Income Tax Expense 47

35

229

210 Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity -

(1)

(1)

(1) Interest Expense, Net 53

59

230

239 Depreciation and Amortization 138

155

561

624 EBITDA 376

444

1,677

1,795 Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other

Special Items, Net (a) 28

13

5

81 Adjusted EBITDA $ 404

$ 457

$ 1,682

$ 1,876















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 19.3 %

20.3 %

19.1 %

19.9 %















Net Income $ 138

$ 196

$ 658

$ 723 Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other

Special Items, Net (a) 28

13

5

81 Accelerated Depreciation Related to Exit Activities 3

3

20

56 Amortization Related to Purchased Intangible Assets 21

23

82

88 Tax Impact of Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items,

Net, Accelerated Depreciation and Other Tax Items (11)

(5)

(6)

(49) Adjusted Net Income $ 179

$ 230

$ 759

$ 899















Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.59

$ 0.75

$ 2.50

$ 2.92 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.75

$ 2.49

$ 2.91





(a) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, $1 million and $7 million, respectively, is recorded in costs of sales for inventory write-offs primarily related to the CRB machine decommission.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, In millions 2024

2023

2022 Net Income $ 658

$ 723

$ 522 Add (Subtract):









Income Tax Expense 229

210

194 Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity (1)

(1)

- Interest Expense, Net 230

239

197 Depreciation and Amortization 561

624

556 EBITDA 1,677

1,795

1,469 Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and

Other Special Items, Net 5

81

131 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,682

$ 1,876

$ 1,600













December 31,

December 31,

December 31, Calculation of Net Debt: 2024

2023

2022 Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 39

$ 764

$ 53 Long-Term Debt (a) 5,170

4,632

5,230 Less:









Cash and Cash Equivalents (157)

(162)

(150) Total Net Debt $ 5,052

$ 5,234

$ 5,133











Net Leverage Ratio (Total Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) 3.0

2.8

3.2



(a) Excludes unamortized deferred debt issue costs.



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In millions 2024

2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 840

$ 1,144 Net Cash Receipts from Receivables Sold included in Investing Activities 152

139 Cash Payments Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items,

Net 184

14 Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 1,176

$ 1,297 Capital Spending (1,203)

(804) Adjusted Cash Flow $ (27)

$ 493

