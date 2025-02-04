Anzeige
InMode LTD.: InMode Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results; Board of Directors Has Approved a New Share Repurchase Program

Finanznachrichten News

Quarterly GAAP revenues of $97.9 million and full year revenue of $394.8 million

Returned $285.4 million of capital to shareholders in full year 2024

Together with new 10% program, represents repurchase of approximately 27% of shares outstanding within 15 month timeframe, with the potential of substantial additional capital return in 2025

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Quarterly GAAP revenues of $97.9 million, compared to $126.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $19.9 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP operation income of $27.9 million, *non-GAAP operation income of $31.3 million.
  • Returned $119.8 million of capital to shareholders through repurchase of ordinary shares.
  • Total cash position of $596.5 million as of December 31, 2024, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits.

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

  • Full year revenues of $394.8 million, a year-over-year decrease of 20%.
  • Full year revenues from consumables and service of $79.3 million, a decrease of 1% compared to 2023.
  • GAAP operation income of $112.5 million, compared to $195.7 million in 2023; record *non-GAAP operation income of $129.1 million, compared to $219.3 million in 2023.
  • Returned $285.4 million of capital to shareholders through repurchase of ordinary shares.

U.S. GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q4 2024

Q4 2023

FY 2024

FY 2023

Revenues

$97,853

$126,781

394,818

$492,048

Gross Margins

79 %

84 %

80 %

84 %

Net Income

$82,771

$55,165

$181,275

$197,919

Earnings per Diluted Share

$1.14

$0.64

$2.25

$2.30

*Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q4 2024

Q4 2023

FY 2024

FY 2023

Gross Margins

80 %

84 %

81 %

84 %

Net Income

$31,081

$61,487

$142,707

$221,519

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.42

$0.71

$1.76

$2.57

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and tax benefit adjustments.

Management Comments

"While we have a solid market position, our fourth quarter results were impacted by stronger than expected headwinds in the aesthetics industry that were intensified by broader macroeconomic challenges," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "We have taken decisive actions to navigate this environment, and also ensure we're well positioned to benefit when market conditions recover. To that end, we remain committed to leading through innovation. Our recently launched Ignite and OptimasMAX platforms are in the early stages of generating revenue, and we expect to see greater traction from customers as the year progresses. In 2025, we also plan to launch two new platforms targeting the medical aesthetic and wellness markets, where we see opportunity. Thanks to the efforts of our global team, we remain steadfast in delivering excellent support and innovative technologies to our customers."

Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer of InMode, added, "The strength of our balance sheet provides us the financial flexibility to evaluate the optimal path to allocate capital to drive enhanced shareholder value. We are pleased to report that during the fourth quarter of 2024, we completed our fourth share repurchase program that was originally announced in September 2024, repurchasing 7.68 million shares for $135 million, out of which $120 million was repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2024. Our total capital return to shareholders for fiscal year 2024 was more than $285 million, executed via share repurchases representing approximately 19% of our share capital and more than double our fiscal year 2024 free cash flow.

On February 3 rd, our Board of Directors approved another tax-efficient share repurchase program of up to 10% of our total shares outstanding, expected to be executed over the next three to six months. Together with our 2024 share repurchases, this represents approximately 27% of share capital to be bought within less than 15 months.

Given the strength of our free cash flow and confidence in our business, we are also exploring, in consultation with financial, legal and tax advisors, returning significant additional capital by the end of the year to create further shareholder value. We will continue to carefully review and evaluate our approach to capital allocation, with a focus on ensuring we deliver enhanced value for all shareholders and will continue our dialogue with shareholders on this important process."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Total GAAP revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $97.9 million, a decrease of 23% compared to $126.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total revenues for 2024 were $394.8 million, a decrease of 20% compared to 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 79%, compared to 84% for the fourth quarter of 2023. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 80%, compared to 84% for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin for 2024 was 80%, compared to 84% for 2023. *Non-GAAP gross margin for 2024 was 81%, compared to 84% for 2023.

GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 28%, compared to 40% in the fourth quarter of 2023. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 32%, compared to 45% for the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP operating margin for 2024 was 29%, compared to 40% in 2023. *Non-GAAP operating margin for 2024 was 33%, compared to 45% in the full year of 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to higher sales and marketing expenses, primarily a result of recent management changes, as well as additional investments in trade shows and workshop activities.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $82.8 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $55.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $31.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $61.5 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP net income was $181.3 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, in 2024, compared to GAAP net income of $197.9 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in 2023. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $142.7 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, in the full year of 2024, compared to net income of $221.5 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, for the full year in 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $596.5 million.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's U.S. subsidiary has an accumulated federal tax loss carryforward of approximately $203 million and a state tax loss carryforward of approximately $165.5 million, primarily arising from employee stock option exercises that generated tax deductions exceeding recognized compensation expenses. After assessing cumulative income in recent years and the realizability of deferred tax assets, the Company released a valuation allowance related to its U.S. net deferred tax assets, and as a result recorded a deferred tax asset of $55.1 million.

2025 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2025 ending December 31, 2025. Based on our current estimates, management expects:

  • Revenues between $395 to $405 million
  • *Non-GAAP gross margin between 80% and 82%
  • *Non-GAAP income from operations to be between $130 million and $135 million
  • *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.95 to $1.99

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and tax benefit adjustments.

However, these estimates are based on management's current estimates, which may be updated.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, Israel and Hamas recently agreed to a ceasefire agreement, the first phase of such ceasefire began on January 19, 2025. With the ceasefire agreement in place, we remain confident in our ability to continue our R&D and manufacturing activities while maintaining the safety and well-being of our employees.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer and Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, February 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10195703/fe3de01ec4.

Callers will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers who opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll - Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736
Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4AkhyaPz

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from February 4, 2025, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to February 13, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 4023671

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2025 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 04, 2025, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Yair Malca

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (949) 305-0108

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Email: [email protected]

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


REVENUES

97,853

126,781

394,818

492,048


COST OF REVENUES

20,216

20,264

77,752

80,708


GROSS PROFIT

77,637

106,517

317,066

411,340


OPERATING EXPENSES:






Research and development

2,667

3,473

13,137

13,410


Sales and marketing

44,653

49,451

181,366

193,042


General and administrative

2,453

2,349

10,032

9,228


TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

49,773

55,273

204,535

215,680


OPERATIONS INCOME

27,864

51,244

112,531

195,660


Finance income, net

4,346

8,920

30,938

21,607


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

32,210

60,164

143,469

217,267


INCOME TAXES BENEFIT (EXPENSES)

50,561

(4,999)

37,806

(19,348)


NET INCOME

82,771

55,165

181,275

197,919








EARNINGS PER SHARE:






Basic

1.15

0.66

2.29

2.37


Diluted

1.14

0.64

2.25

2.30


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)






Basic

71,874

83,862

79,306

83,534


Diluted

72,787

85,835

80,597

85,954


INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)


December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

155,329

144,411

Marketable securities (amortized cost of $268,129 and $375,829, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)

267,688

373,647

Short-term bank deposits

173,455

223,547

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,825 and $1,538, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

36,335

42,362

Prepaid expense and other receivables

22,097

16,268

Inventories

59,548

45,095

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

714,452

845,330

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $924 and $716 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

3,176

3,670

Deferred income tax asset

56,285

1,506

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,732

9,698

Property and equipment, net

2,322

2,382

Other investments

700

700

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

71,215

17,956

TOTAL ASSETS

785,667

863,286

Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable

13,782

13,966

Contract liabilities

16,755

10,923

Other liabilities

39,314

39,247

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

69,851

64,136

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities

3,336

3,766

Other liabilities

3,356

1,399

Operating lease liabilities

5,311

6,613

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

12,003

11,778

TOTAL LIABILITIES

81,854

75,914




TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

703,813

787,372

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

785,667

863,286

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






Net income

82,771

55,165

181,275

197,919


Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

248

122

728

623


Share-based compensation expenses

3,447

6,322

16,569

23,600


Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivable

158

355

572

1,020


Loss (Gain) on marketable securities, net

(3)

-

167

-


Finance expenses (income), net

1,533

(1,581)

(4,401)

(4,714)


Deferred income tax assets, net

(55,121)

(30)

(55,179)

(184)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (current and non-current)

4,025

377

5,949

(16,084)


Decrease (increase) in other receivables

1,879

3,143

(5,698)

(2,224)


Increase in inventories

(1,264)

(5,106)

(14,453)

(5,198)


Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(531)

1,633

(184)

(2,276)


Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

(4,243)

204

1,917

(12,588)


Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current)

(457)

562

5,402

(3,068)


Net cash provided by operating activities

32,442

61,166

132,664

176,826


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:






Investment in short-term deposits

(3,500)

(67,101)

(168,187)

(233,241)


Proceeds from short-term deposits

67,100

-

218,740

85,090


Purchase of fixed assets

(234)

(21)

(669)

(705)


Other investments

-

(100)

-

(100)


Purchase of marketable securities

(59,708)

(52,527)

(336,221)

(245,337)


Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

21,146

5,000

90,754

5,000


Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

53,012

63,159

357,789

253,229


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

77,816

(51,590)

162,206

(136,064)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:






Repurchase of ordinary shares

(119,849)

-

(285,385)

-


Exercise of options

1,420

275

2,614

5,504


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(118,429)

275

(282,771)

5,504


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(1,338)

827

(1,181)

605


NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(9,509)

10,678

10,918

46,871


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

164,838

133,733

144,411

97,540


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR

155,329

144,411

155,329

144,411


INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues by Category:


















Capital Equipment revenues - United States

53,128

55 %

69,253

55 %

204,520

52 %

260,801

53 %

Capital Equipment revenues - International

24,836

25 %

37,004

29 %

111,027

28 %

151,288

31 %

Total Capital Equipment revenues

77,964

80 %

106,257

84 %

315,547

80 %

412,089

84 %

Consumables and service revenues

19,889

20 %

20,524

16 %

79,271

20 %

79,959

16 %

Total Revenue

97,853

100 %

126,781

100 %

394,818

100 %

492,048

100 %














Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023


%

%

%

%


United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

Revenues by Technology:













Minimal-Invasive

93

76

86

84

80

83

92

80

87

86

77

83

Hands-Free

5

3

5

12

4

9

6

3

5

11

5

8

Non-Invasive

2

21

9

4

16

8

2

17

8

3

18

9


100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended December 31, 2024

Three months ended December 31, 2023

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Tax benefit (1)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

97,853

-

-

97,853

126,781

-

126,781

COST OF REVENUES

20,216

(472)

-

19,744

20,264

(573)

19,691

GROSS PROFIT

77,637

472

-

78,109

106,517

573

107,090

OPERATING EXPENSES:








Research and development

2,667

(300)

-

2,367

3,473

(665)

2,808

Sales and marketing

44,653

(2,360)

-

42,293

49,451

(4,611)

44,840

General and administrative

2,453

(315)

-

2,138

2,349

(473)

1,876

TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

49,773

(2,975)

-

46,798

55,273

(5,749)

49,524

OPERATIONS INCOME

27,864

3,447

-

31,311

51,244

6,322

57,566

Finance income, net

4,346

-

-

4,346

8,920

-

8,920

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

32,210

3,447

-

35,657

60,164

6,322

66,486

INCOME TAXES BENEFIT (EXPENSES)

50,561

-

(55,137)

(4,576)

(4,999)

-

(4,999)

NET INCOME

82,771

3,447

(55,137)

31,081

55,165

6,322

61,487









EARNINGS PER SHARE:








Basic

1.15



0.43

0.66


0.73

Diluted

1.14



0.42

0.64


0.71

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)








Basic

71,874



71,874

83,862


83,862

Diluted

72,787



73,139

85,835


86,196

(1) Tax benefit recorded during the year ended December 31, 2024, as a result of a release of valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets in the United States as it is more likely than not that our net deferred tax assets will be realized given our expectation of profitability in future periods.


Year Ended December 31, 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2023

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Tax benefit (1)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

REVENUES

394,818

-

-

394,818

492,048

-

492,048

COST OF REVENUES

77,752

(1,833)

-

75,919

80,708

(2,046)

78,662

GROSS PROFIT

317,066

1,833

-

318,899

411,340

2,046

413,386

OPERATING EXPENSES:








Research and development

13,137

(2,177)

-

10,960

13,410

(2,652)

10,758

Sales and marketing

181,366

(11,367)


169,999

193,042

(17,167)

175,875

General and administrative

10,032

(1,192)

-

8,840

9,228

(1,735)

7,493

TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENSES

204,535

(14,736)

-

189,799

215,680

(21,554)

194,126

OPERATIONS INCOME

112,531

16,569

-

129,100

195,660

23,600

219,260

Finance income, net

30,938

-

-

30,938

21,607

-

21,607

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

143,469

16,569

-

160,038

217,267

23,600

240,867

INCOME TAXES BENEFIT (EXPENSES)

37,806

-

(55,137)

(17,331)

(19,348)

-

(19,348)

NET INCOME

181,275

16,569

(55,137)

142,707

197,919

23,600

221,519









EARNINGS PER
SHARE:








Basic

2.29



1.80

2.37


2.65

Diluted

2.25



1.76

2.30


2.57

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands)








Basic

79,306



79,306

83,534


83,534

Diluted

80,597



80,943

85,954


86,177

(1) Tax benefit recorded during the year ended December 31, 2024, as a result of a release of valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets in the United States as it is more likely than not that our net deferred tax assets will be realized given our expectation of profitability in future periods.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/5147938/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode LTD.

