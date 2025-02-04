Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers in-line fourth-quarter results and guides to sequential growth in first quarter

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 28, 2024.

"The Silicon Labs team executed well to close out 2024, with fourth quarter revenue nearly doubling from the same quarter one year ago," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Looking ahead, we expect sequential revenue growth to resume beginning in the first quarter and are encouraged by our 2025 outlook as design wins across several key focus areas continue to ramp into production throughout the year."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $166 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $89 million, down 8% sequentially

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $78 million, up 11% sequentially

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 54.3%

GAAP operating expenses were $119 million

GAAP operating loss was $29 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.73)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 54.6%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $98 million

Non-GAAP operating loss was $7 million

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.11)

Business Outlook

The company expects first-quarter revenue to be between $170 to $185 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin to be between 54% to 56%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $128 million to $130 million

GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.75) to $(1.05)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 54% to 56%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $103 million to $105 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $0.01 to $(0.19)

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 28,

2024

December 30,

2023

December 28,

2024

December 30,

2023 Revenues $ 166,249

$ 86,845

$ 584,386

$ 782,258 Cost of revenues 76,026

42,919

272,198

321,672 Gross profit 90,223

43,926

312,188

460,586 Operating expenses:













Research and development 82,438

83,404

332,225

337,744 Selling, general and administrative 36,412

33,633

145,453

146,996 Operating expenses 118,850

117,037

477,678

484,740 Operating loss (28,627)

(73,111)

(165,490)

(24,154) Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 2,978

3,610

11,987

19,165 Interest expense (260)

(942)

(1,310)

(5,554) Loss before income taxes (25,909)

(70,443)

(154,813)

(10,543) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,086)

(15,536)

36,197

7,943 Equity-method loss -

(14,880)

-

(16,030) Net loss $ (23,823)

$ (69,787)

$ (191,010)

$ (34,516)















Loss per share:













Basic $ (0.73)

$ (2.19)

$ (5.93)

$ (1.09) Diluted $ (0.73)

$ (2.19)

$ (5.93)

$ (1.09)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 32,420

31,848

32,191

31,804 Diluted 32,420

31,848

32,191

31,804

















Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December 28, 2024



Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible Asset Amortization

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 166,249













































Gross profit

90,223

54.3 %

$ 485

$ -

$ 90,708

54.6 %

























Research and development

82,438

49.6 %

10,199

5,437

66,802

40.2 %

























Selling, general and administrative

36,412

21.9 %

5,460

-

30,952

18.6 %

























Operating expenses

118,850

71.5 %

15,659

5,437

97,754

58.8 %

























Operating income (loss)

(28,627)

(17.2 %)

16,144

5,437

(7,046)

(4.2 %)





Three Months Ended December 28, 2024 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ (23,823)

$ 16,144

$ 5,437

$ (1,221)

$ (3,463)





















Diluted shares outstanding

32,420













32,420





















Diluted loss per share

$ (0.73)













$ (0.11)



* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

April 5, 2025 Business Outlook

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

54% to 56%

- %

54% to 56%













Operating expenses

$128 to $130

$(25)

$103 to $105













Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$(0.75) to $(1.05)

$0.76 to $0.86

$0.01 to $(0.19)



** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $20.1 million, intangible asset amortization of $5.4 million, and the application of a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



December 28,

2024

December 30,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 281,607

$ 227,504 Short-term investments 100,554

211,720 Accounts receivable, net 54,479

29,295 Inventories 105,639

194,295 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 59,754

75,117 Total current assets 602,033

737,931 Property and equipment, net 132,136

145,890 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 36,499

59,533 Other assets, net 75,617

123,313 Total assets $ 1,222,674

$ 1,443,056 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 42,448

$ 57,498 Revolving line of credit -

45,000 Deferred revenue and returns liability 3,073

2,117 Other current liabilities 52,362

58,955 Total current liabilities 97,883

163,570 Other non-current liabilities 44,770

70,804 Total liabilities 142,653

234,374 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued -

- Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 31,897 and 31,994

shares issued and outstanding at December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 78,227

16,973 Retained earnings 1,001,721

1,192,731 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 70

(1,025) Total stockholders' equity 1,080,021

1,208,682 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,222,674

$ 1,443,056

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 28,

2024

December 30,

2023 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (191,010)

$ (34,516) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 25,551

25,707 Amortization of other intangible assets 23,034

25,374 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs -

960 Stock-based compensation expense 61,503

48,208 Equity-method loss -

16,030 Deferred income taxes 29,470

(11,815) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (25,184)

42,142 Inventories 88,494

(93,398) Prepaid expenses and other assets 27,362

(10,733) Accounts payable (15,155)

(25,644) Other current liabilities and income taxes (21,768)

(37,793) Deferred revenue and returns liability 956

(4,663) Other non-current liabilities (17,163)

29,793 Net cash used in operating activities (13,910)

(30,348)







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (73,602)

(103,485) Sales of marketable securities 54,227

395,565 Maturities of marketable securities 131,858

200,530 Purchases of property and equipment (11,748)

(22,282) Proceeds from sale of equity investment 12,382

- Purchases of other assets -

(520) Net cash provided by investing activities 113,117

469,808







Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of debt -

80,000 Payments on debt (45,000)

(571,157) Repurchases of common stock (16)

(217,137) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (16,434)

(18,189) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 16,346

14,612 Net cash used in financing activities (45,104)

(711,871)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 54,103

(272,411) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,504

499,915 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 281,607

$ 227,504

