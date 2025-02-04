Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers in-line fourth-quarter results and guides to sequential growth in first quarter
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 28, 2024.
"The Silicon Labs team executed well to close out 2024, with fourth quarter revenue nearly doubling from the same quarter one year ago," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Looking ahead, we expect sequential revenue growth to resume beginning in the first quarter and are encouraged by our 2025 outlook as design wins across several key focus areas continue to ramp into production throughout the year."
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $166 million
- Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $89 million, down 8% sequentially
- Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $78 million, up 11% sequentially
Results on a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 54.3%
- GAAP operating expenses were $119 million
- GAAP operating loss was $29 million
- GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.73)
Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 54.6%
- Non-GAAP operating expenses were $98 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $7 million
- Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.11)
Business Outlook
The company expects first-quarter revenue to be between $170 to $185 million. The company also estimates the following results:
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin to be between 54% to 56%
- GAAP operating expenses of approximately $128 million to $130 million
- GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.75) to $(1.05)
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:
- Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 54% to 56%
- Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $103 million to $105 million
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $0.01 to $(0.19)
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including tariffs or any other policy changes; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 28,
December 30,
December 28,
December 30,
Revenues
$ 166,249
$ 86,845
$ 584,386
$ 782,258
Cost of revenues
76,026
42,919
272,198
321,672
Gross profit
90,223
43,926
312,188
460,586
Operating expenses:
Research and development
82,438
83,404
332,225
337,744
Selling, general and administrative
36,412
33,633
145,453
146,996
Operating expenses
118,850
117,037
477,678
484,740
Operating loss
(28,627)
(73,111)
(165,490)
(24,154)
Other income (expense):
Interest income and other, net
2,978
3,610
11,987
19,165
Interest expense
(260)
(942)
(1,310)
(5,554)
Loss before income taxes
(25,909)
(70,443)
(154,813)
(10,543)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(2,086)
(15,536)
36,197
7,943
Equity-method loss
-
(14,880)
-
(16,030)
Net loss
$ (23,823)
$ (69,787)
$ (191,010)
$ (34,516)
Loss per share:
Basic
$ (0.73)
$ (2.19)
$ (5.93)
$ (1.09)
Diluted
$ (0.73)
$ (2.19)
$ (5.93)
$ (1.09)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
32,420
31,848
32,191
31,804
Diluted
32,420
31,848
32,191
31,804
Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.
The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 28, 2024
Non-GAAP Income Statement Items
GAAP
Measure
GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
Stock
Compensation
Expense
Intangible Asset
Amortization
Non-GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
Revenues
$ 166,249
Gross profit
90,223
54.3 %
$ 485
$ -
$ 90,708
54.6 %
Research and development
82,438
49.6 %
10,199
5,437
66,802
40.2 %
Selling, general and administrative
36,412
21.9 %
5,460
-
30,952
18.6 %
Operating expenses
118,850
71.5 %
15,659
5,437
97,754
58.8 %
Operating income (loss)
(28,627)
(17.2 %)
16,144
5,437
(7,046)
(4.2 %)
Three Months Ended
December 28, 2024
Non-GAAP Loss Per Share
GAAP
Measure
Stock
Compensation
Expense*
Intangible
Asset
Amortization*
Income
Tax
Adjustments
Non-
GAAP
Measure
Net income (loss)
$ (23,823)
$ 16,144
$ 5,437
$ (1,221)
$ (3,463)
Diluted shares outstanding
32,420
32,420
Diluted loss per share
$ (0.73)
$ (0.11)
* Represents pre-tax amounts
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Business Outlook
GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Adjustments**
Non-GAAP
Measure
Gross margin
54% to 56%
- %
54% to 56%
Operating expenses
$128 to $130
$(25)
$103 to $105
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$(0.75) to $(1.05)
$0.76 to $0.86
$0.01 to $(0.19)
** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $20.1 million, intangible asset amortization of $5.4 million, and the application of a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 28,
December 30,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 281,607
$ 227,504
Short-term investments
100,554
211,720
Accounts receivable, net
54,479
29,295
Inventories
105,639
194,295
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
59,754
75,117
Total current assets
602,033
737,931
Property and equipment, net
132,136
145,890
Goodwill
376,389
376,389
Other intangible assets, net
36,499
59,533
Other assets, net
75,617
123,313
Total assets
$ 1,222,674
$ 1,443,056
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 42,448
$ 57,498
Revolving line of credit
-
45,000
Deferred revenue and returns liability
3,073
2,117
Other current liabilities
52,362
58,955
Total current liabilities
97,883
163,570
Other non-current liabilities
44,770
70,804
Total liabilities
142,653
234,374
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
-
-
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 31,897 and 31,994
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
78,227
16,973
Retained earnings
1,001,721
1,192,731
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
70
(1,025)
Total stockholders' equity
1,080,021
1,208,682
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,222,674
$ 1,443,056
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 28,
December 30,
Operating Activities
Net loss
$ (191,010)
$ (34,516)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
25,551
25,707
Amortization of other intangible assets
23,034
25,374
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
-
960
Stock-based compensation expense
61,503
48,208
Equity-method loss
-
16,030
Deferred income taxes
29,470
(11,815)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(25,184)
42,142
Inventories
88,494
(93,398)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
27,362
(10,733)
Accounts payable
(15,155)
(25,644)
Other current liabilities and income taxes
(21,768)
(37,793)
Deferred revenue and returns liability
956
(4,663)
Other non-current liabilities
(17,163)
29,793
Net cash used in operating activities
(13,910)
(30,348)
Investing Activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(73,602)
(103,485)
Sales of marketable securities
54,227
395,565
Maturities of marketable securities
131,858
200,530
Purchases of property and equipment
(11,748)
(22,282)
Proceeds from sale of equity investment
12,382
-
Purchases of other assets
-
(520)
Net cash provided by investing activities
113,117
469,808
Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt
-
80,000
Payments on debt
(45,000)
(571,157)
Repurchases of common stock
(16)
(217,137)
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
(16,434)
(18,189)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
16,346
14,612
Net cash used in financing activities
(45,104)
(711,871)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
54,103
(272,411)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
227,504
499,915
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 281,607
$ 227,504
