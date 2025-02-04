WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water solutions company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results. The Company's total revenue of $2.3 billion surpassed prior guidance, on strong execution and demand. Fourth-quarter earnings also exceeded Xylem's previous guidance.
"The team delivered a strong fourth quarter to close a record-breaking year for Xylem," said Matthew Pine, Xylem's CEO. "We set new benchmarks for full-year revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA margins, and earnings per share, with the team showing great operating discipline across the portfolio. All segments delivered strong Q4 orders growth, giving us momentum coming into 2025 on resilient underlying demand."
"In a year of transition and transformation, the team focused on what matters while delivering on the initiatives that have laid the foundation for sustainable growth and value creation. Our 2025 guidance reflects the team's commitment to our long-term framework as we continue to enable our customers to address the world's greatest water challenges."
Net income for the quarter was $326 million, or $1.34 per share. Net income margin increased 190 basis points to 14.5 percent. These results are driven by a non-recurring gain on the remeasurement of our previously held equity interest in Idrica and strong operational performance, partially offset by non-recurring tax benefits in the prior year, a loss on sale of businesses, and increased restructuring and realignment costs. Adjusted net income was $287 million, or $1.18 per share, which excludes the impacts of the gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment, loss on sale of businesses, purchase accounting intangible amortization, restructuring and realignment costs, and special charges.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 21.0 percent, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 140 basis points. Productivity savings, strong price realization and higher volume drove the margin expansion, exceeding the impact of inflation and strategic investments.
The Board of Directors of Xylem has declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, an increase of 11 percent. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.
Outlook
Xylem forecasts full-year 2025 revenue of approximately $8.6 to $8.7 billion, up approximately 0 to 2 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 3 to 4 percent on an organic basis.
Full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 21.3 to 21.8 percent, an increase of 70 to 120 basis points from Xylem's 2024 adjusted results. Full-year free cash flow margin is expected to be approximately 9 to 10 percent.
Further 2025 planning assumptions are included in Xylem's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort.
Supplemental information on Xylem's fourth-quarter earnings, as well as definitions of and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $8.6 billion in 2024, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
(In Millions, except per share data)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
Revenue from products
$
7,095
$
6,291
$
4,978
Revenue from services
1,467
1,073
544
Revenue
8,562
7,364
5,522
Cost of revenue from products
4,250
3,817
3,002
Cost of revenue from services
1,100
830
436
Cost of revenue
5,350
4,647
3,438
Gross profit
3,212
2,717
2,084
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,911
1,757
1,227
Research and development expenses
230
232
206
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
62
76
29
Operating income
1,009
652
622
Interest expense
44
49
50
U.K. pension settlement expense
-
-
140
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest
152
-
-
Other non-operating income, net
16
33
7
(Loss) Gain on sale of businesses
(46
)
(1
)
1
Income before taxes
1,087
635
440
Income tax expense
197
26
85
Net income
$
890
$
609
$
355
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
3.67
$
2.81
$
1.97
Diluted
$
3.65
$
2.79
$
1.96
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
242.6
217.0
180.2
Diluted
243.5
218.2
181.0
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In Millions, except per share amounts)
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,121
$
1,019
Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $59 and $56 in 2024 and 2023, respectively
1,668
1,617
Inventories
996
1,018
Assets held for sale
77
-
Prepaid and other current assets
232
230
Total current assets
4,094
3,884
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,152
1,169
Goodwill
7,980
7,587
Other intangible assets, net
2,379
2,529
Other non-current assets
892
943
Total assets
$
16,497
$
16,112
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,006
$
968
Liabilities held for sale
21
-
Accrued and other current liabilities
1,271
1,221
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
25
16
Total current liabilities
2,323
2,205
Long-term debt, net
1,991
2,268
Accrued post-retirement benefit obligations
304
344
Deferred income tax liabilities
497
557
Other non-current accrued liabilities
500
562
Total liabilities
5,615
5,936
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
235
-
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock - par value $0.01 per share:
Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 259.2 and 257.6 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively
3
3
Capital in excess of par value
8,687
8,564
Retained earnings
3,140
2,601
Treasury stock - at cost 16.2 shares and 16.0 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively
(753
)
(733
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(435
)
(269
)
Total stockholders' equity
10,642
10,166
Non-controlling interest
5
10
Total equity
10,647
10,176
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity
$
16,497
$
16,112
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Millions) (Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
Operating Activities
Net income
$
890
$
609
$
355
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
258
193
111
Amortization
304
243
125
Deferred income taxes
(36
)
(79
)
(64
)
Share-based compensation
56
60
37
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
62
76
29
U.K. pension settlement expense
-
-
140
Loss (gain) from sale of businesses
46
1
(1
)
Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest
(152
)
-
-
Other, net
4
-
(4
)
Payments for restructuring
(32
)
(30
)
(11
)
Contributions to post-retirement benefit plans
(25
)
(25
)
(19
)
Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions):
Changes in receivables
(107
)
(87
)
(192
)
Changes in inventories
(41
)
41
(147
)
Changes in accounts payable
64
22
117
Changes in accrued liabilities
17
(4
)
57
Changes in accrued and deferred taxes
14
(109
)
57
Net changes in other assets and liabilities
(59
)
(74
)
6
Net Cash - Operating activities
1,263
837
596
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(321
)
(271
)
(208
)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
4
1
4
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(193
)
(476
)
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses
11
105
1
Cash received from investments
6
1
5
Cash paid for investments
(11
)
(1
)
(11
)
Cash paid for equity investments
(6
)
(57
)
(3
)
Cash received from interest rate swaps
-
38
-
Cash received from cross-currency swaps
29
28
28
Settlement of currency forward agreement
-
-
(10
)
Other, net
(1
)
4
3
Net Cash - Investing activities
(482
)
(628
)
(191
)
Financing Activities
Short-term debt repaid
(268
)
-
-
Long-term debt issued, net
1
278
-
Long-term debt repaid, net
(17
)
(160
)
(527
)
Repurchase of common stock
(20
)
(25
)
(52
)
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
67
62
8
Dividends paid
(350
)
(299
)
(217
)
Other, net
(28
)
(13
)
(2
)
Net Cash - Financing activities
(615
)
(157
)
(790
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(53
)
23
(20
)
Cash classified within assets held for sale
(11
)
-
-
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
102
75
(405
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
1,019
944
1,349
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
1,121
$
1,019
$
944
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest
$
67
$
69
$
76
Income taxes (net of refunds received)
$
219
$
211
$
91
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures
|Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures that we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|"Organic revenue" and "Organic orders" defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate.
|"Constant currency" defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.
|"EBITDA" defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges.
|"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
|"Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable.
|"Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
|"Free Cash Flow" defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures.
|Free Cash Flow Conversion defined as Free Cash Flow, or Adjusted Free Cash Flow as applicable; divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses and other non-recurring, significant non-cash impacts, such as non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" used in Free Cash Flow Conversion defined as free cash flow adjusted for significant cash items for which the corresponding income statement impact does not occur within the same fiscal year.
|"Free Cash Flow Margin" defined as free cash flow, adjusted for significant cash paid or received for non-operational tax, acquisition or divestiture activities; divided by revenue.
|"Realignment costs" defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs.
|"Special charges" defined as non-recurring costs incurred by the Company, such those related to acquisitions and integrations, divestitures and non-cash impairment charges.
|"Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions)
|(As Reported - GAAP)
|(As Adjusted - Organic)
|Constant Currency
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(E) = B+C+D
(F) = E/A
(G) = (E - C) / A
Change
% Change
Acquisitions /
Change
% Change
Orders
Orders
2024 v. 2023
2024 v. 2023
Book-to-Bill
FX Impact
Adj. 2024 v. 2023
Adj. 2024 v. 2023
2024
2023
|Year Ended December 31
|Xylem Inc.
8,730
7,501
1,229
16
%
102
%
(891
)
11
349
5
%
17
%
|Water Infrastructure
2,727
2,313
414
18
%
107
%
(243
)
2
173
7
%
18
%
|Applied Water
1,824
1,770
54
3
%
102
%
-
3
57
3
%
3
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
1,672
1,670
2
0
%
89
%
(5
)
-
(3
)
(0
%)
0
%
|Water Solutions and Services
2,507
1,748
759
43
%
107
%
(643
)
6
122
7
%
44
%
|Quarter Ended December 31
|Xylem Inc.
2,196
2,044
152
7
%
97
%
(5
)
5
152
7
%
8
%
|Water Infrastructure
691
633
58
9
%
95
%
-
3
61
10
%
10
%
|Applied Water
442
420
22
5
%
97
%
-
-
22
5
%
5
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
473
442
31
7
%
101
%
(5
)
1
27
6
%
7
%
|Water Solutions and Services
590
549
41
7
%
97
%
-
1
42
8
%
8
%
|Quarter Ended September 30
|Xylem Inc.
2,201
2,031
170
8
%
105
%
-
(4
)
166
8
%
8
%
|Water Infrastructure
700
656
44
7
%
112
%
-
(4
)
40
6
%
6
%
|Applied Water
437
422
15
4
%
98
%
-
-
15
4
%
4
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
386
343
43
13
%
84
%
-
(2
)
41
12
%
12
%
|Water Solutions and Services
678
610
68
11
%
118
%
-
2
70
11
%
11
%
|Quarter Ended June 30
|Xylem Inc.
2,087
1,856
231
12
%
96
%
(265
)
11
(23
)
(1
%)
13
%
|Water Infrastructure
690
563
127
23
%
109
%
(89
)
5
43
8
%
23
%
|Applied Water
465
445
20
4
%
102
%
-
3
23
5
%
5
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
384
470
(86
)
(18
%)
80
%
-
1
(85
)
(18
%)
(18
%)
|Water Solutions and Services
548
378
170
45
%
91
%
(176
)
2
(4
)
(1
%)
46
%
|Quarter Ended March 31
|Xylem Inc.
2,246
1,570
676
43
%
110
%
(621
)
(1
)
54
3
%
43
%
|Water Infrastructure
646
461
185
40
%
113
%
(154
)
(2
)
29
6
%
40
%
|Applied Water
480
483
(3
)
(1
%)
110
%
-
-
(3
)
(1
%)
(1
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
429
415
14
3
%
93
%
-
-
14
3
%
3
%
|Water Solutions and Services
691
211
480
227
%
123
%
(467
)
1
14
7
%
228
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions)
|(As Reported - GAAP)
|(As Adjusted - Organic)
|Constant Currency
|(A)
|(B)
|(C)
|(D)
|(E) = B+C+D
|(F) = E/A
|(G) = (E - C) / A
|Change
|% Change
|Acquisitions /
Divestitures
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|Revenue
|2024 v. 2023
|2024 v. 2023
|FX Impact
|Adj. 2024 v. 2023
|Adj. 2024 v. 2023
2024
2023
|Year Ended December 31
|Xylem Inc.
8,562
7,364
1,198
16
%
(786
)
12
424
6
%
16
%
|Water Infrastructure
2,555
2,215
340
15
%
(221
)
4
123
6
%
16
%
|Applied Water
1,793
1,853
(60
)
(3
%)
-
2
(58
)
(3
%)
(3
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
1,871
1,612
259
16
%
(4
)
-
255
16
%
16
%
|Water Solutions and Services
2,343
1,684
659
39
%
(561
)
6
104
6
%
39
%
|Quarter Ended December 31
|Xylem Inc.
2,256
2,118
138
7
%
(4
)
7
141
7
%
7
%
|Water Infrastructure
727
674
53
8
%
-
4
57
8
%
8
%
|Applied Water
454
457
(3
)
(1
%)
-
1
(2
)
(0
%)
(0
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
469
437
32
7
%
(4
)
-
28
6
%
7
%
|Water Solutions and Services
606
550
56
10
%
-
2
58
11
%
11
%
|Quarter Ended September 30
|Xylem Inc.
2,104
2,076
28
1
%
-
(6
)
22
1
%
1
%
|Water Infrastructure
623
612
11
2
%
-
(5
)
6
1
%
1
%
|Applied Water
447
465
(18
)
(4
%)
-
(2
)
(20
)
(4
%)
(4
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
458
413
45
11
%
-
(1
)
44
11
%
11
%
|Water Solutions and Services
576
586
(10
)
(2
%)
-
2
(8
)
(1
%)
(1
%)
|Quarter Ended June 30
|Xylem Inc.
2,169
1,722
447
26
%
(302
)
13
158
9
%
27
%
|Water Infrastructure
631
519
112
22
%
(84
)
6
34
7
%
23
%
|Applied Water
456
478
(22
)
(5
%)
-
4
(18
)
(4
%)
(4
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
482
384
98
26
%
-
2
100
26
%
26
%
|Water Solutions and Services
600
341
259
76
%
(218
)
1
42
12
%
76
%
|Quarter Ended March 31
|Xylem Inc.
2,033
1,448
585
40
%
(480
)
(2
)
103
7
%
40
%
|Water Infrastructure
574
410
164
40
%
(137
)
(1
)
26
6
%
40
%
|Applied Water
436
453
(17
)
(4
%)
-
(1
)
(18
)
(4
%)
(4
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
462
378
84
22
%
-
(1
)
83
22
%
22
%
|Water Solutions and Services
561
207
354
171
%
(343
)
1
12
6
%
171
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Adjusted Operating Income ($ Millions)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Total Revenue
|• Total Xylem
2,033
1,448
2,169
1,722
2,104
2,076
2,256
2,118
8,562
7,364
|• Water Infrastructure
574
410
631
519
623
612
727
674
2,555
2,215
|• Applied Water
436
453
456
478
447
465
454
457
1,793
1,853
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
462
378
482
384
458
413
469
437
1,871
1,612
|• Water Solutions and Services
561
207
600
341
576
586
606
550
2,343
1,684
|• Corporate/ Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Operating Income (Loss)
|• Total Xylem
209
131
253
119
280
191
267
211
1,009
652
|• Water Infrastructure
60
46
78
70
96
84
122
75
356
275
|• Applied Water
61
83
71
84
71
73
68
70
271
310
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
70
26
79
29
66
35
32
43
247
133
|• Water Solutions and Services
50
18
47
26
63
33
59
55
219
132
|• Corporate/ Other
(32
)
(42
)
(22
)
(90
)
(16
)
(34
)
(14
)
(32
)
(84
)
(198
)
|Operating Margin
|• Total Xylem
10.3
%
9.0
%
11.7
%
6.9
%
13.3
%
9.2
%
11.8
%
10.0
%
11.8
%
8.9
%
|• Water Infrastructure
10.5
%
11.2
%
12.4
%
13.5
%
15.4
%
13.7
%
16.8
%
11.1
%
13.9
%
12.4
%
|• Applied Water
14.0
%
18.3
%
15.6
%
17.6
%
15.9
%
15.7
%
15.0
%
15.3
%
15.1
%
16.7
%
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
15.2
%
6.9
%
16.4
%
7.6
%
14.4
%
8.5
%
6.8
%
9.8
%
13.2
%
8.3
%
|• Water Solutions and Services
8.9
%
8.7
%
7.8
%
7.6
%
10.9
%
5.6
%
9.7
%
10.0
%
9.3
%
7.8
%
|• Corporate/ Other
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|Special Charges
|• Total Xylem
16
25
13
67
7
24
21
22
57
138
|• Water Infrastructure
2
-
4
12
(2
)
6
6
10
10
28
|• Applied Water
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
-
2
1
-
2
1
9
1
12
4
|• Water Solutions and Services
9
-
3
7
1
9
2
6
15
22
|• Corporate/ Other
5
23
5
48
6
8
4
5
20
84
|Restructuring & Realignment Costs
|• Total Xylem
15
11
29
37
11
34
36
24
91
106
|• Water Infrastructure
7
3
2
2
6
2
15
11
30
18
|• Applied Water
2
3
2
2
2
6
9
3
15
14
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
2
5
2
3
(1
)
6
7
5
10
19
|• Water Solutions and Services
3
-
23
8
4
9
5
3
35
20
|• Corporate/ Other
1
-
-
22
-
11
-
2
1
35
|Purchase Accounting Intangible Amortization Adjustment
|• Total Xylem
54
18
57
36
52
66
53
56
216
176
|• Water Infrastructure
19
1
17
8
11
15
12
23
59
47
|• Applied Water
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
14
14
14
15
15
14
15
14
58
57
|• Water Solutions and Services
21
3
26
13
26
37
26
19
99
72
|• Corporate/ Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|• Total Xylem
294
185
352
259
350
315
377
313
1,373
1,072
|• Water Infrastructure
88
50
101
92
111
107
155
119
455
368
|• Applied Water
63
86
73
86
73
79
77
73
286
324
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
86
47
96
47
82
56
63
63
327
213
|• Water Solutions and Services
83
21
99
54
94
88
92
83
368
246
|• Corporate/ Other
(26
)
(19
)
(17
)
(20
)
(10
)
(15
)
(10
)
(25
)
(63
)
(79
)
|Adjusted Operating Margin
|• Total Xylem
14.5
%
12.8
%
16.2
%
15.0
%
16.6
%
15.2
%
16.7
%
14.8
%
16.0
%
14.6
%
|• Water Infrastructure
15.3
%
12.2
%
16.0
%
17.7
%
17.8
%
17.5
%
21.3
%
17.7
%
17.8
%
16.6
%
|• Applied Water
14.4
%
19.0
%
16.0
%
18.0
%
16.3
%
17.0
%
17.0
%
16.0
%
16.0
%
17.5
%
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
18.6
%
12.4
%
19.9
%
12.2
%
17.9
%
13.6
%
13.4
%
14.4
%
17.5
%
13.2
%
|• Water Solutions and Services
14.8
%
10.1
%
16.5
%
15.8
%
16.3
%
15.0
%
15.2
%
15.1
%
15.7
%
14.6
%
|• Corporate/ Other
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|($ Millions, except per share amounts)
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2023
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|Total Revenue
2,256
-
2,256
2,118
-
2,118
|Operating Income
267
110
|a
377
211
102
|a
313
|Operating Margin
11.8
%
16.7
%
10.0
%
14.8
%
|Interest Expense
(9
)
-
(9
)
(14
)
-
(14
)
|Other Non-Operating Income (Expense)
5
-
5
14
-
14
|Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest
152
(152
)
|b
-
-
-
-
|Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business
(40
)
40
|c
-
(1
)
1
|c
-
|Income before Taxes
375
(2
)
373
210
103
313
|Provision for Income Taxes
(49
)
(37
)
|d
(86
)
56
(130
)
|d
(74
)
|Net Income
326
(39
)
287
266
(27
)
239
|Diluted Shares
243.8
243.8
242.5
242.5
|Diluted EPS
$
1.34
($
0.16
)
$
1.18
$
1.10
($
0.11
)
$
0.99
|Q4 YTD 2024
|Q4 YTD 2023
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|Total Revenue
8,562
-
8,562
7,364
-
7,364
|Operating Income
1,009
364
|a
1,373
652
420
|a
1,072
|Operating Margin
11.8
%
16.0
%
8.9
%
14.6
%
|Interest Expense
(44
)
-
(44
)
(49
)
-
(49
)
|Other Non-Operating Income (Expense)
16
-
16
33
-
33
|Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest
152
(152
)
|b
-
-
-
-
|Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business
(46
)
46
|c
-
(1
)
1
|c
-
|Income before Taxes
1,087
258
1,345
635
421
1,056
|Provision for Income Taxes
(197
)
(107
)
|d
(304
)
(26
)
(205
)
|d
(231
)
|Net Income
890
151
1,041
609
216
825
|Diluted Shares
243.5
243.5
218.2
218.2
|Diluted EPS
$
3.65
$
0.62
$
4.27
$
2.79
$
0.99
$
3.78
a
Quarter-to-date:
Restructuring & realignment costs: 2024 - $36 million and 2023 - $24 million
Special charges: 2024 - $15 million of acquisition & integration costs and $6 million of intangible asset impairment charges; 2023 - $21 million of acquisition, integration and other related costs and $1 million of other special charges
Purchase accounting intangible amortization: 2024 - $53 million and 2023 - $56 million
Year-to-date:
Restructuring & realignment costs: 2024 - $91 million and 2023 - $106 million
Special charges: 2024 - $50 million of acquisition & integration related costs and $7 million of intangible asset impairment charges; 2023 - $134 million of acquisition, integration and other related costs and $4 million of intangible asset impairment charges
Purchase Accounting Intangible Amortization: 2024 - $216 million and 2023 - $176 million
b
Gain on joint venture remeasurement as per income statement
c
Gain/(Loss) from sale of business as per income statement for all periods presented
d
Quarter-to-date: 2024 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a and c) of $29 million and other tax special items of $8 million; 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $23 million and other tax special items of $107 million
Year-to-date: 2024 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a and c) of $88 million and other tax special items of $19 million; 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $90 million and other tax special items of $115 million
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
2024
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Net Income
153
194
217
326
890
|Net Income margin
7.5
%
8.9
%
10.3
%
14.5
%
10.4
%
|Depreciation
61
62
68
67
258
|Amortization
73
83
73
75
304
|Interest Expense (Income), net
7
6
5
(2
)
16
|Income Tax Expense
43
53
52
49
197
|EBITDA
337
398
415
515
1,665
|Share-based Compensation
18
13
12
13
56
|Restructuring & Realignment
15
29
11
36
91
|Special Charges
16
13
7
21
57
|Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest
-
-
-
(152
)
(152
)
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
5
(1
)
2
40
46
|Adjusted EBITDA
391
452
447
473
1,763
|Revenue
2,033
2,169
2,104
2,256
8,562
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.2
%
20.8
%
21.2
%
21.0
%
20.6
%
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Net Income
99
92
152
266
609
|Net Income margin
6.8
%
5.3
%
7.3
%
12.6
%
8.3
%
|Depreciation
28
41
63
61
193
|Amortization
32
51
84
76
243
|Interest Expense (Income), net
2
5
6
8
21
|Income Tax Expense
27
22
33
(56
)
26
|EBITDA
188
211
338
355
1,092
|Share-based Compensation
12
15
18
15
60
|Restructuring & Realignment
11
36
33
23
103
|Special Charges
25
67
22
22
136
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
-
-
-
1
1
|Adjusted EBITDA
236
329
411
416
1,392
|Revenue
1,448
1,722
2,076
2,118
7,364
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16.3
%
19.1
%
19.8
%
19.6
%
18.9
%
