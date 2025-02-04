WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water solutions company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results. The Company's total revenue of $2.3 billion surpassed prior guidance, on strong execution and demand. Fourth-quarter earnings also exceeded Xylem's previous guidance.

"The team delivered a strong fourth quarter to close a record-breaking year for Xylem," said Matthew Pine, Xylem's CEO. "We set new benchmarks for full-year revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA margins, and earnings per share, with the team showing great operating discipline across the portfolio. All segments delivered strong Q4 orders growth, giving us momentum coming into 2025 on resilient underlying demand."

"In a year of transition and transformation, the team focused on what matters while delivering on the initiatives that have laid the foundation for sustainable growth and value creation. Our 2025 guidance reflects the team's commitment to our long-term framework as we continue to enable our customers to address the world's greatest water challenges."

Net income for the quarter was $326 million, or $1.34 per share. Net income margin increased 190 basis points to 14.5 percent. These results are driven by a non-recurring gain on the remeasurement of our previously held equity interest in Idrica and strong operational performance, partially offset by non-recurring tax benefits in the prior year, a loss on sale of businesses, and increased restructuring and realignment costs. Adjusted net income was $287 million, or $1.18 per share, which excludes the impacts of the gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment, loss on sale of businesses, purchase accounting intangible amortization, restructuring and realignment costs, and special charges.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 21.0 percent, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 140 basis points. Productivity savings, strong price realization and higher volume drove the margin expansion, exceeding the impact of inflation and strategic investments.

The Board of Directors of Xylem has declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, an increase of 11 percent. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2025.

Outlook

Xylem forecasts full-year 2025 revenue of approximately $8.6 to $8.7 billion, up approximately 0 to 2 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 3 to 4 percent on an organic basis.

Full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 21.3 to 21.8 percent, an increase of 70 to 120 basis points from Xylem's 2024 adjusted results. Full-year free cash flow margin is expected to be approximately 9 to 10 percent.

Further 2025 planning assumptions are included in Xylem's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort.

Supplemental information on Xylem's fourth-quarter earnings, as well as definitions of and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $8.6 billion in 2024, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that: are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals (including those related to our social, environmental and other sustainability goals); or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions on our markets, customers' operating conditions and demand; geopolitical events, conditions and volatility, including protectionism and other anti-global sentiment, possible escalation of the conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and the Middle East, and regulatory, economic and other risks associated with our global sales, supply chain and operations; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, energy supply, supply chain shortages, logistics challenges, tight labor markets, prevailing price changes, new or additional tariffs and other factors; demand for our products, disruption, competition or pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our connected products and services; lack of availability or delays in receiving parts and raw materials from our supply chain, including electronic components (in particular, semiconductors); disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; uncertainty related to the realization of revenue synergies related to our acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.; safe and compliant treatment and handling of water, wastewater and hazardous materials; failure to successfully execute large projects, including meeting performance guarantees and customers' budgets, timelines and safety requirements; our ability to retain and attract leadership and other key talent, as well as competition for overall talent and labor; defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls related to our products; uncertainty around our simplification, productivity, restructuring and realignment actions and related costs, savings and business impacts; our ability to execute strategic investments for growth, including acquisitions and divestitures; availability, regulation or interference with radio spectrum used by certain of our products; volatility in served markets or impacts on our business and operations due to weather conditions, including the effects of climate change; risks related to our sustainability commitments and related voluntary or required disclosures; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; difficulty predicting our financial results; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; regulatory and financial market risks related to our pension and other defined benefit plans; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including related to our business conduct, operations, products and services, including anti-corruption, data privacy and security, trade, competition, the environment, climate change and health and safety; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; matters related to intellectual property infringement or expiration of rights; and other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Forward-looking and other statements in this press release regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors, to our business, operating results, financial condition, outlook, or strategy, to our impacts on sustainability matters or other parties, or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking social, environmental and sustainability-related statements may be based on: standards for measuring progress that are still developing; internal controls and processes that continue to evolve; third-party data, review, representations, or certifications; information from acquired entities, which may be subject to ongoing review, may not yet or ever be integrated into our reporting processes, and may not be reconcilable with our processes; and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

(In Millions, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Revenue from products $ 7,095 $ 6,291 $ 4,978 Revenue from services 1,467 1,073 544 Revenue 8,562 7,364 5,522 Cost of revenue from products 4,250 3,817 3,002 Cost of revenue from services 1,100 830 436 Cost of revenue 5,350 4,647 3,438 Gross profit 3,212 2,717 2,084 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,911 1,757 1,227 Research and development expenses 230 232 206 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 62 76 29 Operating income 1,009 652 622 Interest expense 44 49 50 U.K. pension settlement expense - - 140 Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest 152 - - Other non-operating income, net 16 33 7 (Loss) Gain on sale of businesses (46 ) (1 ) 1 Income before taxes 1,087 635 440 Income tax expense 197 26 85 Net income $ 890 $ 609 $ 355 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.67 $ 2.81 $ 1.97 Diluted $ 3.65 $ 2.79 $ 1.96 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 242.6 217.0 180.2 Diluted 243.5 218.2 181.0

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In Millions, except per share amounts)

December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,121 $ 1,019 Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $59 and $56 in 2024 and 2023, respectively 1,668 1,617 Inventories 996 1,018 Assets held for sale 77 - Prepaid and other current assets 232 230 Total current assets 4,094 3,884 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,152 1,169 Goodwill 7,980 7,587 Other intangible assets, net 2,379 2,529 Other non-current assets 892 943 Total assets $ 16,497 $ 16,112 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,006 $ 968 Liabilities held for sale 21 - Accrued and other current liabilities 1,271 1,221 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 25 16 Total current liabilities 2,323 2,205 Long-term debt, net 1,991 2,268 Accrued post-retirement benefit obligations 304 344 Deferred income tax liabilities 497 557 Other non-current accrued liabilities 500 562 Total liabilities 5,615 5,936 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 235 - Stockholders' equity: Common stock - par value $0.01 per share: Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 259.2 and 257.6 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively 3 3 Capital in excess of par value 8,687 8,564 Retained earnings 3,140 2,601 Treasury stock - at cost 16.2 shares and 16.0 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively (753 ) (733 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (435 ) (269 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,642 10,166 Non-controlling interest 5 10 Total equity 10,647 10,176 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 16,497 $ 16,112

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Millions) (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income $ 890 $ 609 $ 355 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 258 193 111 Amortization 304 243 125 Deferred income taxes (36 ) (79 ) (64 ) Share-based compensation 56 60 37 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 62 76 29 U.K. pension settlement expense - - 140 Loss (gain) from sale of businesses 46 1 (1 ) Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest (152 ) - - Other, net 4 - (4 ) Payments for restructuring (32 ) (30 ) (11 ) Contributions to post-retirement benefit plans (25 ) (25 ) (19 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions): Changes in receivables (107 ) (87 ) (192 ) Changes in inventories (41 ) 41 (147 ) Changes in accounts payable 64 22 117 Changes in accrued liabilities 17 (4 ) 57 Changes in accrued and deferred taxes 14 (109 ) 57 Net changes in other assets and liabilities (59 ) (74 ) 6 Net Cash - Operating activities 1,263 837 596 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (321 ) (271 ) (208 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 4 1 4 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (193 ) (476 ) - Proceeds from sale of businesses 11 105 1 Cash received from investments 6 1 5 Cash paid for investments (11 ) (1 ) (11 ) Cash paid for equity investments (6 ) (57 ) (3 ) Cash received from interest rate swaps - 38 - Cash received from cross-currency swaps 29 28 28 Settlement of currency forward agreement - - (10 ) Other, net (1 ) 4 3 Net Cash - Investing activities (482 ) (628 ) (191 ) Financing Activities Short-term debt repaid (268 ) - - Long-term debt issued, net 1 278 - Long-term debt repaid, net (17 ) (160 ) (527 ) Repurchase of common stock (20 ) (25 ) (52 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 67 62 8 Dividends paid (350 ) (299 ) (217 ) Other, net (28 ) (13 ) (2 ) Net Cash - Financing activities (615 ) (157 ) (790 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (53 ) 23 (20 ) Cash classified within assets held for sale (11 ) - - Net change in cash and cash equivalents 102 75 (405 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,019 944 1,349 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,121 $ 1,019 $ 944 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 67 $ 69 $ 76 Income taxes (net of refunds received) $ 219 $ 211 $ 91

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures that we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. "Organic revenue" and "Organic orders" defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. "Constant currency" defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. "EBITDA" defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable. "Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Free Cash Flow" defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow Conversion defined as Free Cash Flow, or Adjusted Free Cash Flow as applicable; divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses and other non-recurring, significant non-cash impacts, such as non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" used in Free Cash Flow Conversion defined as free cash flow adjusted for significant cash items for which the corresponding income statement impact does not occur within the same fiscal year. "Free Cash Flow Margin" defined as free cash flow, adjusted for significant cash paid or received for non-operational tax, acquisition or divestiture activities; divided by revenue. "Realignment costs" defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs. "Special charges" defined as non-recurring costs incurred by the Company, such those related to acquisitions and integrations, divestitures and non-cash impairment charges. "Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions /

Divestitures Change % Change Orders Orders 2024 v. 2023 2024 v. 2023 Book-to-Bill FX Impact Adj. 2024 v. 2023 Adj. 2024 v. 2023 2024 2023 Year Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 8,730 7,501 1,229 16 % 102 % (891 ) 11 349 5 % 17 % Water Infrastructure 2,727 2,313 414 18 % 107 % (243 ) 2 173 7 % 18 % Applied Water 1,824 1,770 54 3 % 102 % - 3 57 3 % 3 % Measurement and Control Solutions 1,672 1,670 2 0 % 89 % (5 ) - (3 ) (0 %) 0 % Water Solutions and Services 2,507 1,748 759 43 % 107 % (643 ) 6 122 7 % 44 % Quarter Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 2,196 2,044 152 7 % 97 % (5 ) 5 152 7 % 8 % Water Infrastructure 691 633 58 9 % 95 % - 3 61 10 % 10 % Applied Water 442 420 22 5 % 97 % - - 22 5 % 5 % Measurement and Control Solutions 473 442 31 7 % 101 % (5 ) 1 27 6 % 7 % Water Solutions and Services 590 549 41 7 % 97 % - 1 42 8 % 8 % Quarter Ended September 30 Xylem Inc. 2,201 2,031 170 8 % 105 % - (4 ) 166 8 % 8 % Water Infrastructure 700 656 44 7 % 112 % - (4 ) 40 6 % 6 % Applied Water 437 422 15 4 % 98 % - - 15 4 % 4 % Measurement and Control Solutions 386 343 43 13 % 84 % - (2 ) 41 12 % 12 % Water Solutions and Services 678 610 68 11 % 118 % - 2 70 11 % 11 % Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 2,087 1,856 231 12 % 96 % (265 ) 11 (23 ) (1 %) 13 % Water Infrastructure 690 563 127 23 % 109 % (89 ) 5 43 8 % 23 % Applied Water 465 445 20 4 % 102 % - 3 23 5 % 5 % Measurement and Control Solutions 384 470 (86 ) (18 %) 80 % - 1 (85 ) (18 %) (18 %) Water Solutions and Services 548 378 170 45 % 91 % (176 ) 2 (4 ) (1 %) 46 % Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 2,246 1,570 676 43 % 110 % (621 ) (1 ) 54 3 % 43 % Water Infrastructure 646 461 185 40 % 113 % (154 ) (2 ) 29 6 % 40 % Applied Water 480 483 (3 ) (1 %) 110 % - - (3 ) (1 %) (1 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 429 415 14 3 % 93 % - - 14 3 % 3 % Water Solutions and Services 691 211 480 227 % 123 % (467 ) 1 14 7 % 228 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions /

Divestitures Change % Change Revenue Revenue 2024 v. 2023 2024 v. 2023 FX Impact Adj. 2024 v. 2023 Adj. 2024 v. 2023 2024 2023 Year Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 8,562 7,364 1,198 16 % (786 ) 12 424 6 % 16 % Water Infrastructure 2,555 2,215 340 15 % (221 ) 4 123 6 % 16 % Applied Water 1,793 1,853 (60 ) (3 %) - 2 (58 ) (3 %) (3 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 1,871 1,612 259 16 % (4 ) - 255 16 % 16 % Water Solutions and Services 2,343 1,684 659 39 % (561 ) 6 104 6 % 39 % Quarter Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 2,256 2,118 138 7 % (4 ) 7 141 7 % 7 % Water Infrastructure 727 674 53 8 % - 4 57 8 % 8 % Applied Water 454 457 (3 ) (1 %) - 1 (2 ) (0 %) (0 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 469 437 32 7 % (4 ) - 28 6 % 7 % Water Solutions and Services 606 550 56 10 % - 2 58 11 % 11 % Quarter Ended September 30 Xylem Inc. 2,104 2,076 28 1 % - (6 ) 22 1 % 1 % Water Infrastructure 623 612 11 2 % - (5 ) 6 1 % 1 % Applied Water 447 465 (18 ) (4 %) - (2 ) (20 ) (4 %) (4 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 458 413 45 11 % - (1 ) 44 11 % 11 % Water Solutions and Services 576 586 (10 ) (2 %) - 2 (8 ) (1 %) (1 %) Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 2,169 1,722 447 26 % (302 ) 13 158 9 % 27 % Water Infrastructure 631 519 112 22 % (84 ) 6 34 7 % 23 % Applied Water 456 478 (22 ) (5 %) - 4 (18 ) (4 %) (4 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 482 384 98 26 % - 2 100 26 % 26 % Water Solutions and Services 600 341 259 76 % (218 ) 1 42 12 % 76 % Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 2,033 1,448 585 40 % (480 ) (2 ) 103 7 % 40 % Water Infrastructure 574 410 164 40 % (137 ) (1 ) 26 6 % 40 % Applied Water 436 453 (17 ) (4 %) - (1 ) (18 ) (4 %) (4 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 462 378 84 22 % - (1 ) 83 22 % 22 % Water Solutions and Services 561 207 354 171 % (343 ) 1 12 6 % 171 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Operating Income ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Revenue • Total Xylem 2,033 1,448 2,169 1,722 2,104 2,076 2,256 2,118 8,562 7,364 • Water Infrastructure 574 410 631 519 623 612 727 674 2,555 2,215 • Applied Water 436 453 456 478 447 465 454 457 1,793 1,853 • Measurement and Control Solutions 462 378 482 384 458 413 469 437 1,871 1,612 • Water Solutions and Services 561 207 600 341 576 586 606 550 2,343 1,684 • Corporate/ Other - - - - - - - - - - Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 209 131 253 119 280 191 267 211 1,009 652 • Water Infrastructure 60 46 78 70 96 84 122 75 356 275 • Applied Water 61 83 71 84 71 73 68 70 271 310 • Measurement and Control Solutions 70 26 79 29 66 35 32 43 247 133 • Water Solutions and Services 50 18 47 26 63 33 59 55 219 132 • Corporate/ Other (32 ) (42 ) (22 ) (90 ) (16 ) (34 ) (14 ) (32 ) (84 ) (198 ) Operating Margin • Total Xylem 10.3 % 9.0 % 11.7 % 6.9 % 13.3 % 9.2 % 11.8 % 10.0 % 11.8 % 8.9 % • Water Infrastructure 10.5 % 11.2 % 12.4 % 13.5 % 15.4 % 13.7 % 16.8 % 11.1 % 13.9 % 12.4 % • Applied Water 14.0 % 18.3 % 15.6 % 17.6 % 15.9 % 15.7 % 15.0 % 15.3 % 15.1 % 16.7 % • Measurement and Control Solutions 15.2 % 6.9 % 16.4 % 7.6 % 14.4 % 8.5 % 6.8 % 9.8 % 13.2 % 8.3 % • Water Solutions and Services 8.9 % 8.7 % 7.8 % 7.6 % 10.9 % 5.6 % 9.7 % 10.0 % 9.3 % 7.8 % • Corporate/ Other N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Special Charges • Total Xylem 16 25 13 67 7 24 21 22 57 138 • Water Infrastructure 2 - 4 12 (2 ) 6 6 10 10 28 • Applied Water - - - - - - - - - - • Measurement and Control Solutions - 2 1 - 2 1 9 1 12 4 • Water Solutions and Services 9 - 3 7 1 9 2 6 15 22 • Corporate/ Other 5 23 5 48 6 8 4 5 20 84 Restructuring & Realignment Costs • Total Xylem 15 11 29 37 11 34 36 24 91 106 • Water Infrastructure 7 3 2 2 6 2 15 11 30 18 • Applied Water 2 3 2 2 2 6 9 3 15 14 • Measurement and Control Solutions 2 5 2 3 (1 ) 6 7 5 10 19 • Water Solutions and Services 3 - 23 8 4 9 5 3 35 20 • Corporate/ Other 1 - - 22 - 11 - 2 1 35 Purchase Accounting Intangible Amortization Adjustment • Total Xylem 54 18 57 36 52 66 53 56 216 176 • Water Infrastructure 19 1 17 8 11 15 12 23 59 47 • Applied Water - - - - - - - - - • Measurement and Control Solutions 14 14 14 15 15 14 15 14 58 57 • Water Solutions and Services 21 3 26 13 26 37 26 19 99 72 • Corporate/ Other - - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 294 185 352 259 350 315 377 313 1,373 1,072 • Water Infrastructure 88 50 101 92 111 107 155 119 455 368 • Applied Water 63 86 73 86 73 79 77 73 286 324 • Measurement and Control Solutions 86 47 96 47 82 56 63 63 327 213 • Water Solutions and Services 83 21 99 54 94 88 92 83 368 246 • Corporate/ Other (26 ) (19 ) (17 ) (20 ) (10 ) (15 ) (10 ) (25 ) (63 ) (79 ) Adjusted Operating Margin • Total Xylem 14.5 % 12.8 % 16.2 % 15.0 % 16.6 % 15.2 % 16.7 % 14.8 % 16.0 % 14.6 % • Water Infrastructure 15.3 % 12.2 % 16.0 % 17.7 % 17.8 % 17.5 % 21.3 % 17.7 % 17.8 % 16.6 % • Applied Water 14.4 % 19.0 % 16.0 % 18.0 % 16.3 % 17.0 % 17.0 % 16.0 % 16.0 % 17.5 % • Measurement and Control Solutions 18.6 % 12.4 % 19.9 % 12.2 % 17.9 % 13.6 % 13.4 % 14.4 % 17.5 % 13.2 % • Water Solutions and Services 14.8 % 10.1 % 16.5 % 15.8 % 16.3 % 15.0 % 15.2 % 15.1 % 15.7 % 14.6 % • Corporate/ Other N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Diluted EPS ($ Millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 2,256 - 2,256 2,118 - 2,118 Operating Income 267 110 a 377 211 102 a 313 Operating Margin 11.8 % 16.7 % 10.0 % 14.8 % Interest Expense (9 ) - (9 ) (14 ) - (14 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) 5 - 5 14 - 14 Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest 152 (152 ) b - - - - Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business (40 ) 40 c - (1 ) 1 c - Income before Taxes 375 (2 ) 373 210 103 313 Provision for Income Taxes (49 ) (37 ) d (86 ) 56 (130 ) d (74 ) Net Income 326 (39 ) 287 266 (27 ) 239 Diluted Shares 243.8 243.8 242.5 242.5 Diluted EPS $ 1.34 ($ 0.16 ) $ 1.18 $ 1.10 ($ 0.11 ) $ 0.99 Q4 YTD 2024 Q4 YTD 2023 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 8,562 - 8,562 7,364 - 7,364 Operating Income 1,009 364 a 1,373 652 420 a 1,072 Operating Margin 11.8 % 16.0 % 8.9 % 14.6 % Interest Expense (44 ) - (44 ) (49 ) - (49 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) 16 - 16 33 - 33 Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest 152 (152 ) b - - - - Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business (46 ) 46 c - (1 ) 1 c - Income before Taxes 1,087 258 1,345 635 421 1,056 Provision for Income Taxes (197 ) (107 ) d (304 ) (26 ) (205 ) d (231 ) Net Income 890 151 1,041 609 216 825 Diluted Shares 243.5 243.5 218.2 218.2 Diluted EPS $ 3.65 $ 0.62 $ 4.27 $ 2.79 $ 0.99 $ 3.78 a Quarter-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs: 2024 - $36 million and 2023 - $24 million Special charges: 2024 - $15 million of acquisition & integration costs and $6 million of intangible asset impairment charges; 2023 - $21 million of acquisition, integration and other related costs and $1 million of other special charges Purchase accounting intangible amortization: 2024 - $53 million and 2023 - $56 million Year-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs: 2024 - $91 million and 2023 - $106 million Special charges: 2024 - $50 million of acquisition & integration related costs and $7 million of intangible asset impairment charges; 2023 - $134 million of acquisition, integration and other related costs and $4 million of intangible asset impairment charges Purchase Accounting Intangible Amortization: 2024 - $216 million and 2023 - $176 million b Gain on joint venture remeasurement as per income statement c Gain/(Loss) from sale of business as per income statement for all periods presented d Quarter-to-date: 2024 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a and c) of $29 million and other tax special items of $8 million; 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $23 million and other tax special items of $107 million Year-to-date: 2024 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a and c) of $88 million and other tax special items of $19 million; 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $90 million and other tax special items of $115 million

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 153 194 217 326 890 Net Income margin 7.5 % 8.9 % 10.3 % 14.5 % 10.4 % Depreciation 61 62 68 67 258 Amortization 73 83 73 75 304 Interest Expense (Income), net 7 6 5 (2 ) 16 Income Tax Expense 43 53 52 49 197 EBITDA 337 398 415 515 1,665 Share-based Compensation 18 13 12 13 56 Restructuring & Realignment 15 29 11 36 91 Special Charges 16 13 7 21 57 Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity interest - - - (152 ) (152 ) Loss/(Gain) from sale of business 5 (1 ) 2 40 46 Adjusted EBITDA 391 452 447 473 1,763 Revenue 2,033 2,169 2,104 2,256 8,562 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.2 % 20.8 % 21.2 % 21.0 % 20.6 % 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 99 92 152 266 609 Net Income margin 6.8 % 5.3 % 7.3 % 12.6 % 8.3 % Depreciation 28 41 63 61 193 Amortization 32 51 84 76 243 Interest Expense (Income), net 2 5 6 8 21 Income Tax Expense 27 22 33 (56 ) 26 EBITDA 188 211 338 355 1,092 Share-based Compensation 12 15 18 15 60 Restructuring & Realignment 11 36 33 23 103 Special Charges 25 67 22 22 136 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 236 329 411 416 1,392 Revenue 1,448 1,722 2,076 2,118 7,364 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.3 % 19.1 % 19.8 % 19.6 % 18.9 %

Contacts

Media

Houston Spencer +1 (914) 240-3046

Houston.Spencer@xylem.com

Investors

Keith Buettner +1 (724) 772-1531

Keith.Buettner@xylem.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250203583872/en/