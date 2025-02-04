American Battery Materials Appoints Industry Expert Reza Ehsani to Advisory Board

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLTH) ("ABM" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based renewable energy company focused on the extraction, refinement, and distribution of critical minerals in an environmentally responsible manner, today announced the appointment of industry expert Reza Ehsani to its Advisory Board.

Reza Ehsani brings over 27 years of experience in project management, consulting, and engineering across industries such as mining, petrochemical, power, and infrastructure and a wealth of expertise in managing large-scale, multi-billion-dollar projects. His background includes risk management, value engineering, and technical due diligence on assets in regions such as Canada, Brazil, and Greenland, across commodities including lithium, nickel, iron, copper, and rare earths.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reza Ehsani to our Advisory Board," said David Graber,CEO of American Battery Materials. "His impressive track record in delivering complex, high-value projects, specifically in the Paradox Basin in Utah, will be invaluable as we work to meet the growing demand for critical minerals in the United States and globally. Reza's experience will help guide ABM as we move forward with our strategic initiatives."

"I am excited to join the Advisory Board of American Battery Materials at such a pivotal time in the energy transition," said Reza Ehsani. "The Company's commitment to sustainable mineral extraction aligns with my passion for driving innovation in the mining sector. I look forward to contributing my experience in large-scale project execution, technical due diligence, and strategic planning to support ABM's mission of securing a sustainable and reliable supply of critical minerals for the future."

Ehsani's experience in the mining and minerals sectors, particularly his role as a Qualified Person (QP) for NI 43-101 reports, will provide ABM with valuable insights as the Company scales its operations in the critical minerals space. His leadership in project planning, budgeting, and stakeholder management will be instrumental in supporting ABM's efforts to secure a sustainable and efficient supply chain for minerals essential to the energy transition.

Ehsani previously held senior roles at various mining and engineering companies, managing projects in North America and internationally. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Ontario and a Project Management Professional (PMP). Ehsani holds an MSc in Earthquake Engineering from Iran University of Science & Technology and a BSc in Civil Engineering from Sharif University of Technology.

About American Battery Materials, Inc.

American Battery Materials, Inc. is a U.S.-based company dedicated to the responsible exploration, extraction, and processing of critical minerals, with a focus on lithium and other essential materials. The Company plays a key role in supporting the U.S. energy transition and the electrification of the global economy through sustainable mineral development.

