Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Forms Alliance and Partnership With Prevail Water to Address Domestic Water Scarcity in the U.S.

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is proud to announce an alliance and partnership with Prevail Water. This partnership focuses on:

Offering clean water resource options nationally.

Addressing water availability gaps in the U.S.

Delivering large volumes of clean water to distressed regions.

Partnering with government and private organizations to expand efforts.

Promoting sustainability by reducing plastic bottle waste.

Creating substantial new income streams for both companies.

This initiative captures water from aquifers in both North Carolina and Tennessee and distributes it regionally and nationwide to water-scarce regions through an innovative logistics system. Known as Spring Water on Tap (SWOT), it involves the use of integrated technology to manage the movement of bulk spring water from the source directly to consumers using an environmentally sensitive approach.

Co-developed with AT&T, the Spring Water on Tap (SWOT) technology system manages the distribution of bulk spring water from aquifers to FDA-approved holding tanks at homes and businesses via truck transport. The holding tanks are equipped with sensors that provide water data for quality management and problem resolution. This partnership is the first to embrace technology co-developed with AT&T for the beverage industry. Using this technology, customers gain immediate access to high-quality spring water while saving time and money and promoting a healthy lifestyle. A centralized server oversees delivery, refills, and maintenance for seamless service.

Percy Jones, Founder and Chairman of Prevail Water, states, "With nearly 40 years of experience in bottling, distribution, marketing, and sales, I see this partnership as a powerful solution to the current water crisis. Water is one of our planet's most precious resources and every living person regardless of where they live must drink water, it is life. With the combined power and resources between our companies, we can play a major role in bringing all-natural water from all-natural water sources to everyone through both a bulk delivery and monitoring system domestically. This collaboration with Greene Concepts demonstrates how leaders from diverse backgrounds can unite for a transformative cause of which I am very pleased."

Vickye Bone, President of Prevail Water, highlights, "This partnership with Prevail Water and Greene Concepts is unparalleled and needed. With February being Black History Month and Prevail Water being a black-owned company, we are showcasing the unique power of how companies of diverse cultures in the marketplace can band together toward a much greater cause. That cause being to bring clean water to those in need to help underserved U.S. communities. Having a razorlike focus toward this goal is paramount and leads to incredible social impact."

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, remarks, "This partnership tackles the urgent challenge of water scarcity while establishing large-scale systems for delivering fresh, pristine water directly to homes domestically. The aquifers in North Carolina and Tennessee will be key sources, particularly for underserved domestic communities. This initiative also aligns with our previous announcement of a large-scale water refill station at our Marion, NC bottling facility."

Mr. Greene concludes, "Percy, Vickye, and the entire Prevail Water team, each bring unparalleled expertise to this collaboration where we'll be able to mobilize on demand to quickly deploy water to areas and people in need and that desire easier access to fresh artesian spring water. Together, we are knocking down cultural and economic barriers while creating synergies that expand water access and offer sustainability solutions nationwide while driving substantial revenue growth for our companies."

About Prevail Water

Prevail Water, based in Waynesboro, Tennessee, is a certified minority, Veteran, and woman-owned vertically integrated bottling company with a spring source producing vast gallons of pure water daily. Rooted in values of resilience, strength, and empowerment, Prevail emphasizes the connection between water, health, wellness, and community impact. The name "Prevail" reflects renewal, overcoming obstacles, and promoting prosperity through satisfying thirst and supporting public health. The company leverages water and water-based products to foster healthy lifestyles among culturally diverse markets while building a distribution network of multicultural entrepreneurs. Prevail aims to secure a significant share of the $348.64 billion bottled water industry. In 1987, founder Percy Jones made history as the first African-American in the U.S. to own and operate a water bottling plant.

For more information please visit: https://prevailwater.com/

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

