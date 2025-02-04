ToolsGroup Welcomes Supply Chain Leader Sean Elliott as Chief Executive Officer

20-year industry veteran brings deep technical expertise and leadership to guide ToolsGroup's next phase of growth

ToolsGroup , a global leader in supply chain and retail planning and optimization software, today announced the appointment of Sean Elliott as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Elliott brings more than two decades of strategic leadership and technical expertise in supply chain software development and leadership to ToolsGroup. Most recently, he served as Co-CEO at Körber Supply Chain Software.

At ToolsGroup, Elliott will focus on accelerating innovation, driving strategic business expansion, and strengthening its partnerships and ecosystem to deliver a best-in-class customer outcome and experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sean to ToolsGroup," said Andrew Zbella, Principal at Accel-KKR and member of the Board of Directors. "His proven leadership, deep technical background and continued commitment to customer-centric innovation make him the ideal leader to lead ToolsGroup into its next chapter of growth and transformation."

Over his 17-year tenure at Körber Supply Chain Software, Elliott held multiple leadership positions and spearheaded the development of innovative solutions to address the industry's most complex challenges. Before joining Körber Supply Chain Software, Elliott was the CTO at HighJump, a global supply chain software provider later acquired by Körber.

"I am honored to join ToolsGroup at this exciting moment in its journey," said Sean Elliott, CEO of ToolsGroup. "The company has a remarkable heritage as a global leader in supply chain planning and is a pioneer in leveraging data science and AI to improve business performance. Our recent innovations in simulation, scenario planning, and global inventory rebalancing highlight ToolsGroup's continued commitment to providing category-leading solutions that address our customers' most significant needs and opportunities. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive our vision and deliver exceptional value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders."

Zbella added, "We thank Inna Kuznetsova for her leadership over the last three years. In leading ToolsGroup, she made important strides in the company's journey by creating a customer-centric organization and integrating a global team. We are excited to see what the future holds for ToolsGroup under Sean's leadership."

Kuznetsova expressed confidence in the transition, stating, "It has been an incredible honor to lead ToolsGroup through three consecutive years of ARR and profitability growth, business transformation and innovation. I am very proud of what we have achieved together and have full confidence in the executive team's ability to continue driving the company forward to continued success in the years ahead."

