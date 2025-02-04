Anni Wong, MD: New Jersey's Facial Plastic Surgeon Shares Insights About Keloids in the Face and How to Remove Them

Dr. Anni Wong discusses approaches to effectively treat facial keloids and improve patient outcomes in Monroe Township and Freehold.

Keloids, a type of raised scar that can develop following an injury or surgery, are not only a cosmetic concern but can also affect a person's confidence and quality of life. In the realm of facial plastic surgery, addressing these concerns requires a thoughtful and expert approach. Dr. Anni Wong MD , a renowned facial plastic surgeon serving Monroe Township and Freehold, NJ, shares her professional insights on keloids, their causes, and the latest treatments available to help patients regain smoother, scar-free skin.

Keloids are overgrown scar tissues that develop as a result of the skin's healing process going into overdrive. Unlike regular scars, keloids extend beyond the boundaries of the original wound and often continue to grow. They can appear as firm, raised bumps that are pink, red, or darker than the surrounding skin. Common causes include surgical incisions, injuries, piercings, burns, or even acne scars.

Keloid formation is more common in individuals with darker skin tones, although it can occur in anyone. They can be itchy, painful, and emotionally distressing, especially when they appear on visible areas of the face.

While keloids can be challenging to treat due to their tendency to recur, advancements in facial plastic surgery have provided patients with effective solutions. Dr. Wong's expertise in scar revision has helped countless patients achieve smoother, more even skin.

1. Corticosteroid Injections

For smaller keloids, Dr. Wong often recommends corticosteroid injections as the first line of treatment. These injections reduce inflammation and shrink the scar tissue over time. Multiple sessions may be required to achieve noticeable results.

2. Surgical Excision

For larger or more complex keloids, surgical excision may be necessary. The goal with surgical excision is not only to remove the keloid but also to ensure the skin heals smoothly and evenly. Dr. Wong emphasizes the importance of a meticulous surgical approach to minimize recurrence.

3. Combination Therapies

According to Dr. Wong, the most effective treatments often involve a combination of methods. Post-surgery, corticosteroid injections or silicone sheets may be used to prevent recurrence. Laser therapy can also improve skin texture and reduce discoloration.

What to Expect During Keloid Removal

Patients undergoing keloid removal at Dr. Wong's state-of-the-art facilities in Monroe Township or Freehold, NJ, can expect a personalized treatment plan tailored to their unique needs. Because every patient's skin and healing process are different, Dr. Wong takes the time to understand each patient's medical history, lifestyle, and goals before recommending a solution.

Dr. Wong's approach prioritizes patient comfort and satisfaction. The scar revision procedure is typically performed under local anesthesia, ensuring minimal discomfort. Recovery time varies depending on the size and complexity of the keloid, but most patients can resume their normal activities within a few days.

The Importance of Choosing a Specialist

When it comes to treating keloids, the expertise of the practitioner plays a significant role in achieving optimal results. As a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Wong has extensive experience in scar revision and facial aesthetics. Her dedication to patient care and use of advanced techniques have earned her a reputation as a trusted expert in New Jersey.

Dr. Wong's practice emphasizes patient education, ensuring that each individual understands their options and feels empowered to make informed decisions about their care. To learn more about Dr. Wong's background and approach, visit Dr. Wong .

About Dr. Anni Wong

Dr. Anni Wong is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in facial rejuvenation, scar revision, and aesthetic procedures. Her practice, with locations in Monroe Township and Freehold, NJ, is dedicated to providing personalized care and exceptional results. To learn more, visit Anni Wong MD .

Convenient Locations for Personalized Care: Monroe Township and Freehold, New Jersey

Dr. Wong is available for consultations at two convenient locations in New Jersey: Monroe Township and Freehold. Both offices are equipped with modern technology and provide a welcoming environment where patients can feel at ease. Whether you're seeking keloid removal or other facial aesthetic services, Dr. Wong and her experienced team are committed to delivering outstanding care tailored to your needs.

Monroe Township, NJ

Phone number: 609-831-0779

Address: 350 Forsgate Dr # 100, Monroe Township, NJ

Freehold, NJ

Phone number: 732-375-9550

Address: 303 W Main St Suite 500, Freehold, NJ

