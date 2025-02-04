ZeroBounce Upgrades Email Warmup Tool With AI as Email Marketing Revenue Nears $13.6B

ZeroBounce's email warmup tool helps sales pros boost email delivery to the inbox.



ZeroBounce today announced its latest upgrade to the email warmup tool: an AI assistant designed to help sales professionals get more emails into the inbox. This smart AI feature offers tailored guidance for users to optimize their email warmup strategy and improve their sender reputation.

ZeroBounce Email Warmup

For sales professionals and email marketers across all industries, email warmup is an essential step in boosting email deliverability. ZeroBounce's email warmup tool automates this process, and with the addition of the AI assistant, users can now select the right strategy and get the best results.

"Email warmup can be a bit confusing for some, so we wanted to simplify the process and make it accessible to everyone," says ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. "The new AI assistant walks users through the necessary steps to warm up their account. It saves time and helps them avoid any mistakes. We're delighted to see how many of our customers are already embracing the tool to improve their email performance."

ZeroBounce's AI assistant guides new users by asking a series of questions to help them properly configure their email warmup accounts. Based on their responses, the AI tool recommends the best setup for the warmup process, ensuring a strategy tailored to each user's unique needs.

Email marketing revenue is projected to hit $13.6 billion this year, according to a Statista report, and reaching consumers' inboxes is a top priority for brands. To build trust with inbox providers, companies need a reliable and consistent email warmup strategy.

ZeroBounce's email warmup services support sales pros and businesses at every stage of their email marketing program and help them reach their audience. For more information about ZeroBounce Warmup, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/services/email-warmup .

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email validation, deliverability, and email-finding company helping businesses improve their email performance. With a focus on accuracy, security, and customer support, ZeroBounce is the go-to choice for more than 400,000 customers worldwide.

ZeroBounce's 99% accurate email validation service helps senders prevent bounces and maintain a good reputation. The email deliverability toolkit further supports companies in reaching the inbox. Its Email Finder provides professionals with valid business email addresses to enhance their email outreach efforts, while DMARC Monitor helps organizations enhance domain security. The platform also includes email warmup services, helping users build trust with inbox providers and improve deliverability.

