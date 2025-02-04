CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces Its Official Launch on Groupon.com

Groupon, with over 22.5 million active users and generating more than $550 million in annual revenue, now features CBDL's top-tier wellness products, unlocking massive e-commerce potential and positioning the company for explosive growth in the booming CBD industry.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a trailblazer in the CBD and wellness market, is thrilled to announce its official launch on Groupon.com, one of the world's largest e-commerce deal platforms. This strategic expansion marks a major milestone in CBDL's aggressive growth strategy, placing its premium CBD products in front of millions of new potential customers while solidifying its position in the rapidly expanding $47 billion CBD industry.

By tapping into Groupon's powerhouse of 22.5 million active deal-seekers, CBDL gains access to a high-intent consumer base actively looking for health, wellness, and lifestyle products. With Groupon generating over $550 million in annual revenue and averaging more than 40 million transactions per year, this move significantly amplifies CBDL's direct-to-consumer reach and revenue potential.

A Power Move for Growth & Market Expansion

CBDL's official debut on Groupon is a game-changer. By leveraging Groupon's built-in marketing, deal-driven shopping experience, and trusted customer base, CBDL expects to see rapid traction, increased brand awareness, and accelerated sales growth.

"This is a major leap forward for CBD Life Sciences Inc.," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBDL. "We are laser-focused on expansion, and being featured on Groupon is a testament to our commitment to making high-quality CBD products more accessible than ever. With Groupon's massive audience and purchasing power, we are unlocking new revenue streams, increasing our market penetration, and taking our e-commerce strategy to the next level."

CBDL's first offering on Groupon, listed as The CBD Vault, features a selection of the company's best-selling CBD products designed for pain relief, relaxation, and overall wellness. This initial launch is just the beginning, as CBDL plans to continuously expand its product lineup to meet growing demand and solidify its presence in the digital retail space.

Why This Matters for Investors

This latest expansion aligns perfectly with CBDL's long-term growth strategy and positions the company to capitalize on the surging demand for premium CBD products in the U.S. and beyond.

E-commerce Dominance: Groupon's extensive reach provides CBDL with a direct gateway to millions of engaged shoppers , increasing brand exposure and revenue potential .

Scalability & Revenue Acceleration: With Groupon's marketing engine driving traffic , CBDL anticipates a strong increase in direct-to-consumer sales , boosting top-line revenue.

Industry Growth: The global CBD market is projected to exceed $47 billion by 2028 , with the U.S. CBD market alone expected to reach $16 billion by 2026 -CBDL is strategically positioning itself to capture significant market share.

Increased Shareholder Value: Every expansion move contributes to CBDL's aggressive trajectory toward sustained profitability, driving long-term shareholder value and bolstering investor confidence.

As CBDL continues its upward momentum with strategic partnerships, new product launches, and expansion into high-traffic retail platforms, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a breakthrough year for the company.

?? Shop CBDL on Groupon Now: The CBD Vault on Groupon

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDL) is a leading innovator in the CBD and wellness sector, committed to delivering premium, science-backed CBD products designed to enhance health, performance, and overall well-being. With an ever-expanding product portfolio and aggressive market expansion strategy, CBDL is shaping the future of CBD retail, both online and in major marketplaces nationwide.

For more information about CBD Life Sciences, Inc. and its product offerings, visit www.thecbdvault.com

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

