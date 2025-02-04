Headwall Partners Serves as Financial Advisor to Norfolk Iron & Metal on Its Acquisition of Straub Metal International

Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent investment banking firm focused exclusively on the steel, metals, and mining industries, is pleased to announce it has served as financial advisor to Norfolk Iron & Metal ("NIM") on its December 31, 2024, acquisition of Straub Metal International ("Straub").

"We are thrilled to have acted as financial advisor to NIM on its acquisition of Straub," said Peter J. Scott, Founder and Managing Partner of Headwall. "Straub is NIM's fifth recent acquisition of a metals service center company, continuing its successful strategy of growth through acquisitions."

"We are pleased to have worked with Headwall on NIM's recent acquisition of Straub," said Jeff Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of NIM. "Headwall's specific expertise in the metals distribution sector was very helpful to us as we evaluated and pursued Straub."

About Headwall Partners

Headwall Partners is a boutique investment banking firm focused exclusively on the steel, metals, and mining industries. Headwall provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity placements, restructurings, and other financial services. Headwall Partners is based in Delray Beach, Florida, and serves clients globally. To learn more about Headwall Partners, please visit www.headwallpartners.com .

About Norfolk Iron & Metal

Norfolk Iron & Metal is one of the nation's largest family-owned steel service centers. NIM services customers across the U.S. from Washington to New Jersey, providing value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of metal products, primarily including carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products. NIM is a member of the Metal Service Center Institute (MSCI). For more information, visit www.norfolkiron.com .

About Straub Metal International

Straub Metal International, located in Ashley, Pennsylvania, is a family-run business founded in the 1970s. It is a worldwide distributor of Type 409 Stainless Steel. Its inventory of stainless-steel alloy grades include T409, 409 AL, T439, T441 & 18CrCb stainless steel. T409 & T439 are offered in sheet, coil, strip coil, panels, plates & washers. For more information, visit www.straubmetal.com .

Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA | SIPC. Headwall Partners is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

Contact Information

Peter J Scott

Managing Partner

peter.scott@headwallpartners.com

+1 203-605-6338

SOURCE: Headwall Partners

