Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading global provider of medical device manufacturing solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of GenX Medical, a U.S.-based supplier widely recognized for superior quality tubing and custom extrusions within the medical device industry.

Founded in 2015, GenX Medical has an established reputation built upon delivering exceptional quality in micro-bore tubing, bioresorbable extrusions, and complex custom solutions. Their commitment to excellence and rapid prototyping aligns seamlessly with MMT's mission to drive advancements in medical device manufacturing processes. By integrating GenX Medical's expertise and knowledge, MMT is poised to elevate its manufacturing equipment and applications.

"We are thrilled to add GenX Medical to our manufacturing services platform and proud to welcome a talented team of committed manufacturing experts. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional products and services that drive innovation in our industry," commented Robbie Atkinson, CEO of MMT. "This acquisition underscores our commitment to advancing medical device manufacturing innovations and allows us to further provide efficient and cost-effective solutions to customers worldwide."

With the expansion of MMT's portfolio, the acquisition will strengthen the company's end-to-end manufacturing service offering. Providing advanced extrusions to address the evolving needs of medical device manufacturers, this comprehensive solution empowers global manufacturers with the essential expertise and support to ensure operational success.

Tyler Ware, President and Owner of GenX Medical, expressed strong enthusiasm about partnering with MMT, the industry leader in medical device manufacturing equipment and processes. "We are excited to join forces with MMT," he stated. "By leveraging our combined strengths and capabilities, we aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will benefit our customers, drive further successes in manufacturing and positively impact patients worldwide."

Ware will take on the role of Technical Director, where he will serve as an essential member of MMT's Technical Leadership Team. His guidance will not only help drive MMT's growth but also enhance partnerships and ensure continued innovation within the medical device extrusion space.

The acquisition of GenX Medical represents MMT's ninth acquisition and 11th brand. MMT is committed to serving as the preferred partner for medical device precision manufacturing predictability, reliability, yield, and throughput. MMT's portfolio of companies includes CATHTIP, Engineering by Design, Glebar, Interface Catheter Solutions, MMT Automation, MPT Europe, R&D Engineering, Somex Automation, SYNEO, and Tridex Technology.

Visit MMT and GenX Medical at MD&M West

To learn more about MMT, including GenX Medical's tubing and custom extrusions, visit Booths #2701 and #2808 at MD&M West from February 4-6 in Anaheim. To schedule a personalized consultation, please visit www.mmt-inc.com/contact-us/.

About Medical Manufacturing Technologies

Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT), a leading global provider of medical device manufacturing solutions, is a single-resource solution for automated process-driven medical manufacturing-streamlining complex medical device solutions with an emphasis on precision and finely tuned efficiency. The company offers process development, applications and equipment, technical solutions, and after-market support. Web: mmt-inc.com

About Genx Medical

GenX Medical is a custom medical tubing supplier specializing in micro-bore tubing, bioresorbable extrusions, multi-lumen tubing, or any other extrusion you can dream up. We are dedicated to the quick delivery of prototype quantities of custom medical extrusions but can also handle production quantity orders at unbeatable prices. Web: genxmeds.com

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $9.1 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. Web: arcline.com

