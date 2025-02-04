The Technology Services Veteran Brings 20+ Years of Customer-Focused Experience Leading Global Enterprise Software Deployments for Manufacturing and Distribution

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, today announced the appointment of Lyndsey Valin to Chief Customer Officer, leading the company's efforts to drive customer-centric growth, innovation, and strategic initiatives across key markets.

Valin brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise business technology implementation across manufacturing sectors such as automotive, aerospace, heavy equipment, chemicals, as well as distribution networks.

She joins SugarCRM from predictive analytics and pricing optimization platform provider PROS, where she was Senior Vice President, Global Professional Services. In her tenure there, she established a proven track record of helping businesses optimize processes and maximize value from technology investments to ensure customer success.

Prior to this, Valin was the Vice President of Professional Services at Vertafore, an industry leader in insurtech software, where she supported over 20,000 customers with onboarding, implementation, and training services through multi-million dollar service engagements. Additionally, Valin spent nearly six years supporting a long-term technology implementation program at Airbus where she led multi-cultural, cross-border teams to deploy highly configurable software solutions across the company's value chain.

"We are pleased to welcome Lyndsey to Sugar," said David Roberts, SugarCRM Chief Executive Officer. "Lyndsey brings a customer-first mindset to her role. Her expertise in managing complex projects and ensuring client success has given her a deep understanding of how to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty through seamless technology adoption and exceptional service. Having excelled in professional service leadership roles at leading technology providers, Lyndsey is skilled at aligning cross-functional teams to drive customer success throughout the entire lifecycle, with a strong focus on delivering measurable business outcomes."

"I'm excited to join Sugar and lead initiatives that prioritize the customer experience, ensuring their voice is heard and their business challenges are effectively addressed," said Valin. "While technology plays a critical role in enhancing the customer experience, it can never replace the value of personal relationships. Our customer success strategy must remain focused on building and nurturing trust at every level of the organization and continuing to innovate our services and support, to ensure we drive exceptional value for every customer."

Sugar Sell, sales-i, Market, and Serve are integral components of Sugar's comprehensive CRM solution a platform powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and user-friendly interfaces. Together, these solutions break down the silos that often exist within a business, ensuring a cohesive and efficient approach to customer relationship management and customer success.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM offers software solutions that help marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar's platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

