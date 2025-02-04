Duck Creek Technologies Launches End-to-End Payments Marketplace and New Integration with Paymentus

Marketplace Reduces Payment Integration from 18 Months to Two Weeks

BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2025, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces the launch of its Payments Marketplace, a comprehensive payments ecosystem purpose-built for the global insurance industry. The Duck Creek Payments Marketplace offers seamless integration with trusted payment providers and delivers end-to-end payment management for carriers. Duck Creek announced a significant partnership with Paymentus, (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of digital payment solutions to our marketplace for ease of integration. This partnership brings billions in payment volume to the Payments Marketplace. Together, Duck Creek and Paymentus will serve several global Top 10 insurance carriers as well as large regional insurers as customers.

Leveraging the Duck Creek Payments Orchestrator, the Payments Marketplace accelerates payment integration timelines to as little as one to two weeks-a significant improvement over the nine to 18 months typically required for direct integrations. Notably, the integration process leverages Duck Creek Payments Orchestrator, offering carriers rapid connectivity without requiring years of orchestration readiness. Duck Creek Payments Orchestrator connects insurers to global payment technologies and providers, supporting both collections and payouts, regardless of existing IT infrastructure.

"Duck Creek continues to innovate with the launch of our Payments Marketplace, which represents a major leap forward in insurance technology and delivers security-focused, seamless payment processing for carriers and their customers," said Allan Lacoste, Chief Payments Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Paymentus, we're building a robust ecosystem that empowers carriers with both payment flexibility and reliability."

Carriers benefit from continuous updates, robust redundancy, and enhanced customer experiences. Payments Marketplace prioritizes best practices, certifications, and a thorough vetting process for all partners. This includes adherence to rigorous security standards and seamless compatibility with Duck Creek's SaaS core systems.

"Through our partnership with Duck Creek, we can deliver our best-in-class electronic billing and payment solutions to a larger, more global customer base," said Jerry Portocalis, Chief Commercial Officer of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. "Together, we'll realize our common goal to simplify payments for carriers and help them deliver the best customer experiences for their customers."

About Duck Creek Technologies?

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.comto learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedInand X. -

Media Contacts:?

Marianne Dempsey/Tara Stred?

duckcreek@threeringsinc.com?