Particular Audience has launched the third phase of its groundbreaking Retail Media platform, available now to existing clients on DiscoveryOS.

This release introduces an expansive suite of new features designed to enhance ad placement precision, streamline campaign management, and unlock powerful first-to-market targeting capabilities. Available as an end-to-end platform, and/or as interoperable modules in any Retail Media technology stack.

Keyword-based retail media is dying. The future is AI-driven personalized eCommerce.

"In three years, manual targeting in Retail Media will be obsolete, just as Meta's Advantage+ and Google's PMAX have replaced outdated manual workflows," said James Taylor, Founder CEO of Particular Audience. "We have been driving this change since 2020, with years of dedicated R&D."

Most retail media platforms are built on legacy systems that weren't designed for true AI-driven, multi-modal personalization. Particular Audience predicts intent before the customer even expresses it. "Platforms that rely on outdated keyword targeting, miss up to 80% of revenue potential-especially from shoppers who don't search. At Particular Audience, we built the market's only AI-first retail media platform. It automatically predicts what shoppers want-not just based on keywords," said Imon Hoque, CTO at Particular Audience.

Following the success of Adaptive Transformer Search, Particular Audience has now launched its most ambitious product update yet.

Launch Highlights

Automation That Works

AI-Powered Sponsored Search Out of Beta, automating sponsored placements across 99% of search results, eliminating manual keyword bidding, and increasing click-through and conversion rates.

Out of Beta, automating sponsored placements across 99% of search results, eliminating manual keyword bidding, and increasing click-through and conversion rates. Fixed Tenancy Scheduler Allows retailers to sell premium fixed-tenancy ad placements with zero manual effort.

Allows retailers to sell premium fixed-tenancy ad placements with zero manual effort. Dynamic Collections Fully automated, attribute filter-based collections that adapt in real time to product catalog changes.

Next-Generation Display

Accessibility-Ready Banners Ahead of European Accessibility Act 2025 compliance requirements impacting all retailers and advertisers that touch a European consumer, Particular Audience now ensures seamless compliance and inclusive advertising.

Ahead of European Accessibility Act 2025 compliance requirements impacting all retailers and advertisers that touch a European consumer, Particular Audience now ensures seamless compliance and inclusive advertising. Enhanced Creative Control Retailers can now configure 30+ fields across five component types, to support cross-format HTML5 creative.

Retailers can now configure 30+ fields across five component types, to support cross-format HTML5 creative. Video Rich Media Ads Engaging formats combining video, interactive elements, and product carousels.

Engaging formats combining video, interactive elements, and product carousels. Creative Asset Management Studio A fully integrated suite for advertisers to manage and optimize ad creatives.

Data-Driven AdOps

Approval Workflows Notification Centre Retailers and brands have complete control over ad approvals, with real-time status updates.

Retailers and brands have complete control over ad approvals, with real-time status updates. Zero PII Customer Data Tools: DiscoveryOS Segment Builder Retailers can build high-performing audience segments without needing a third-party Customer Data Platform (CDP). Open CDP Integration Allows seamless, privacy-compliant targeting without requiring PII or clean rooms. Segment Assignment Retailers can assign supplier limited custom audience segments for exclusive use.

New Cost Model: CPA (Cost per Acquisition) Adding CPA alongside CPM and CPC, giving advertisers more performance-based options.

"This is a massive expansion of DiscoveryOS," said James Taylor. "PA isn't just another retail media platform-it's an AI company at its core. Every ad and recommendation should be hyper-personalized in real time. That's what we're delivering."

Retailers unlock more revenue with less manual work. Brands see higher engagement and better ad performance.

"These aren't minor optimizations," said Beth Smith, Head of Customer Success. "By replacing legacy keyword-first models with Adaptive Transformer Search, we've seen sponsored product fill rate more than double in the first week."

The Competitive Advantage

Retail Media is evolving, and Particular Audience is leading that transformation. PA's AI-driven approach enables retailers to drive ad revenue beyond what was previously possible, while brands achieve unmatched precision in their campaigns. This launch represents the next stage in retail media, shifting from manual processes to intelligent automation.

With this release, Particular Audience has eliminated friction, enhanced performance, and provided customers with tools that deliver undeniable revenue-driving outcomes. The future of eCommerce belongs to retailers who adopt AI-first strategies now.

The European Accessibility Act Retail Media

With 87 million people in the EU living with disabilities, accessibility is essential. The European Accessibility Act (EAA) mandates compliance by June 28, 2025, with legal penalties for non-compliance.

Retailers who embrace accessibility early benefit from:

Improved SEO and UX

Higher engagement from underserved audiences

Stronger brand reputation and compliance

What's Next?

Upcoming releases include:

Sentence Embedding UI for ATS Making AI search model tuning accessible to non-technical users.

Making AI search model tuning accessible to non-technical users. Search Model A/B Testing Allowing easy configuration and testing of different search models.

Allowing easy configuration and testing of different search models. Bidless Campaign Automation Expanding AI-powered, 'bidless' campaigns for optimal outcomes.

Expanding AI-powered, 'bidless' campaigns for optimal outcomes. Promotion Hub A unified view for retailers to manage organic, owned, and sponsored product discovery in one decision engine.

A unified view for retailers to manage organic, owned, and sponsored product discovery in one decision engine. Open Web Demand Integrations Connecting retail media with external demand sources to drive new revenue.

For more information, visit www.particularaudience.com.

About Particular Audience

Particular Audience is the #1 AI-driven retail media platform, powering both organic and sponsored personalized product discovery. With operations across the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, PA partners with the world's most ambitious retailers including Target, Petbarn, and Hamleys.

Advanced search and recommendation technology is the foundation of successful Retail Media.

