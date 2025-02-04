Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2025) - Global software development leader IT Medical has published a full-length whitepaper addressing key challenges in hospital patient discharge processes. This issue costs the healthcare industry $2.1B (£1.7B) per year.

The report, titled "AI-Assisted Patient Discharge Solutions," examines the delays in patient discharge processes and outlines strategies to improve outcomes through AI-powered solutions.

Having demonstrated a successful run at The Manor Hospital in Oxford, England, IT Medical's AI-powered patient discharge management system (PDMS) reduced the average length of hospital stays by 11% and increased bed turnover by 17%.

In addition, the system improved communication with patients post-discharge, resulting in better engagement and patient experience.

Throughout the report, IT Medical argues that AI reduces readmission rates by identifying high-risk patients, allowing for timely interventions and an improved understanding of conditions ensuring better preparation for recovery.

"This whitepaper highlights the transformative role AI plays in modern healthcare. The insights in this report provide a clear roadmap for leveraging AI to create a more proactive and patient-centered approach to recovery. Any healthcare provider looking to improve discharge management and patient care should consider the findings in this report," said IT Medical Head of PR Aleksandra Buimistere.

To discover how AI-powered assistants can transform an organization's healthcare infrastructure, visit https://itmedical.com/ai-powered-solutions/.

About IT Medical

IT Medical develops technology-driven solutions, including custom software, AI-powered assistants, and workflow automation tools, to optimize healthcare operations and reduce costs while ensuring seamless integration and regulatory compliance.

