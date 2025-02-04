Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 3rd annual rankings of the Most Trusted brands in the U.K. for 2025 as 100% voted by U.K. Shoppers

New Rankings Offering Consumers a Data-Driven Guide to the Most Trusted Brands Across Consumer Products, Services, and Retail
LONDON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 U.K. Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, honouring the brands that have earned the trust of U.K. shoppers. This year's Awards are based on votes from 17,008 U.K. survey participants, encompassing 102,400 brand evaluations across 173 categories (including 73 new categories). These annual, highly credible rankings provide a robust analysis of consumer trust in the UK.
"In today's uncertain economic landscape, trust has become a cornerstone of consumer decision-making. With shoppers increasingly mindful of where they spend their money, brands that deliver consistent quality, reliability, and value are at the top", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International.
The winners of the 2025 Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards exemplify this critical relationship between trust and loyalty, standing out in categories where competition is fierce, and consumer expectations are higher than ever.
"Brands that have been recognized as Most Trusted brands now have unique opportunities to leverage that trust with existing consumers, to build loyalty, and to help attract new consumers as they increasingly search for better value", says Levy.
The purple "Most Trusted" seal serves as a trusted guide for consumers, helping them quickly identify brands that consistently deliver on quality, reliability, and value. Proudly displayed by leading brands across retailer shelves, advertisements, and digital platforms, the seal is a powerful symbol of consumer confidence and trust, and signals to shoppers that their products are trusted by other consumers.
"Leading brands such as Vax, Dettol, Regaine, Braun, VTech and Emma Sleep have already recognized the value of the 100% consumer endorsement which remains among the most highly valued of claims", says Amit Shah, Executive Vice President of Newsweek.
This recognition not only validates a brand's commitment to excellence but also strengthens its connection with consumers, driving loyalty and enhancing credibility at the point of purchase.
Newsweek and BrandSpark will host an exclusive evening celebration honouring the people behind the nation's most trusted brands. The event will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the iconic Canada House in Trafalgar Square, London. Guests will enjoy a warm welcome from the Newsweek and BrandSpark teams, food and drinks, exclusive insights into consumer trust trends from BrandSpark's research, and an official awards presentation celebrating the brands that have earned the highest levels of trust across the UK. Winning brands are invited to attend this complimentary event and may RSVP at: https://ukevent.brandsparkmosttrusted.com
Below are some of the standout winners from the 2025 Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted list:
Baby & Kids:
- VTech leads as the most trusted Baby Monitor brand, providing parents with advanced features, convenience and security.
- Braun is the most trusted Children's Thermometer, making it a reliable choice for parents when tracking fevers.
- Johnson's Baby has been named most trusted Baby Wash & Shampoo that provides parents with tried and tested products for babies.
Food and Beverage:
- McCain is the most trusted Frozen Potato Products brand- category leadership they also have in Canada.
- Jordans is voted the most trusted Granola, reflecting their experience in making tasty and nutritious products.
- Cathedral City leads in the Cheddar category and is now looking to expand their strong trust reputation to North America.
Health, Beauty, Personal Care:
- Nivea demonstrates leadership in Anti-Aging Skin Care, Body Moisturiser, Face Moisturiser, and Sunscreen solidifying its presence in personal care.
- Regaine was voted the most trusted Hair Regrowth Products brand & Listerine most trusted Mouthwash - both from Kenvue providing consumers with reliable & effective products they can depend on.
Household & Cleaning:
- Dettol from Reckitt secured the top spot for trust in Disinfectant Spray and Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes.
- Fairy from P&G secures wins in Dishwasher Powder or Tabs, Washing Up Liquid, Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin, and Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent showing its widespread appeal in cleaning essentials. P&G is also extremely strong for trust in these categories in Canada and the USA.
- Lenor, also from P&G, leads in Fabric Conditioner and Dryer Sheets, confirming its role as a fabric care favourite.
- Dulux leads as the Most Trusted Paint Brand with its long history of producing high-quality paints.
Home Goods & Outdoor:
- Vax cleans up the Carpet Cleaner (machine) category and uses the Purple Seal to reinforce the trust by UK consumers.
- Emma wins for the third year in a row in the highly competitive Mattress-in-a-box category. Emma has also chosen to leverage the Newsweek/BrandSpark seal.
- Dyson stands out in high-tech categories likeAir Purifier, Electric Fan, Electric Heater, Hair Tools, Humidifier, and in Vacuum (in a tie), showcasing its blend of innovation and reliability. Dyson is also growing its trust in North America.
- Ninja wins in Air Fryer and Food Processor, reflecting the growing consumer demand for multifunctional kitchen appliances.
Retail:
- Aldi is most trusted as a Supermarket for Low Prices/Affordability, affirming its leading role in retail trust for value and product innovation which is also recognized in the USA.
To see the winners on Newsweek.com, visit: www.Newsweek.com/mtbuk-2025 . For more information about the program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
BABY & KIDS
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
1
Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent
Fairy
2
Baby Monitor
VTech
3
Baby Probiotics
Optibac
BioGaia
4
Baby Wash & Shampoo
Johnson's Baby
Aveeno
5
Baby Wipes
Pampers
Huggies
Johnson's Baby
6
Breast Pump
Medela
Tommee Tippee
7
Children's Cough & Cold Relief
Calpol
Benylin
8
Children's Thermometer
Braun
Boots / Tommee Tippee (TIE)
9
Educational Toys
Lego
Fisher-Price / VTech (TIE)
10
Nappies
Pampers
Mamia
11
Organic Kids Snacks
Organix
Ella's Kitchen
FOOD & BEVERAGE
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
12
Baked Beans
Heinz
13
Bottled Water
Evian
Highland Spring
14
Butter
Lurpak
Anchor
15
Cheddar
Cathedral City
16
Chicken
Tesco
Sainsbury's
17
Coffee
Nescafé
Kenco
18
Flour
Homepride / Tesco / McDougalls (TIE)
19
Frozen Breaded Chicken
Birds Eye
20
Frozen Fish
Birds Eye
Young's
21
Frozen Pizza
Chicago Town
Goodfella's
22
Frozen Potato Products
McCain
Birds Eye
23
Frozen Vegetables
Birds Eye
24
Fruit Juice
Tropicana
Robinsons
25
Granola
Jordans
Kellogg's
26
Halal Meat
Tariq / Shazans (TIE)
27
Ketchup
Heinz
28
Mayonnaise
Hellmann's
Heinz
29
Milk
Tesco / Arla Cravendale (TIE)
30
Mozzarella
Tesco
Galbani
Asda
31
Oatmeal
Quaker
32
Olive Oil
Filippo Berio
Bertolli / Tesco (TIE)
33
Plant-Based Meat Alternatives
Quorn
Linda McCartney
34
Protein Bar
Grenade
35
Protein Pudding
Arla
Aldi
36
Rice
Ben's Original
Tilda
37
Sausages
Richmond
38
Sparkling Water
Evian
Highland Spring
San Pellegrino
39
Tea
Yorkshire Tea
Tetley
PG Tips
40
Tinned Seafood
John West
Princes
41
Yogurt
Müller
Activia
HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
42
Anti-Aging Skin Care
Nivea
L'Oréal
Olay
43
Body Moisturiser
Nivea
Dove
44
Cold & Flu Relief
Lemsip
Beechams
45
Cold Sore Remedy
Zovirax
46
Contact Lens Solution
Specsavers Easyvision
Boots
Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)
47
Cough & Cold Medicine
Lemsip
Benylin / Covonia (TIE)
48
Denture Adhesive
Fixodent
Poligrip
49
Denture Cleanser
Steradent
Polident/Poligrip
50
Deodorant / Antiperspirant
Dove / Sure (TIE)
Lynx / Nivea (TIE)
51
Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men
Gillette
Philips
Braun
52
Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B
Philips
53
Face Moisturiser
Nivea
Simple
54
Face Wipes
Simple
Nivea
55
Hair Regrowth Products
Regaine
56
Hair Removal
Veet
Nair
57
Hair Tools
Dyson
GHD (Good Hair Day)
BaByliss
58
Hand Wash
Carex
Dove
59
Headache Relief
Nurofen
Anadin
Panadol
60
Heartburn & Indigestion Relief
Rennie
Gaviscon
61
Insect Repellent
Jungle Formula
62
Laxative
Dulcolax
Senokot / Laxido (TIE)
63
Mouthwash
Listerine
Colgate
Corsodyl
64
Oral Back Pain Relief
Nurofen
65
Ovulation Test
Clearblue
66
Pain Relief Patch
Deep Heat
Nurofen
67
Pregnancy Test
Clearblue
68
Protein Powder
Myprotein
Optimum Nutrition
69
Self-Tanner
St. Tropez / Dove / Bondi Sands (TIE)
70
Shampoo & Conditioner
Head & Shoulders
TRESemmé
71
Shower Gel
Dove / Radox (TIE)
Lynx
72
Sleep Aid
Nytol
Kalms
73
Sunscreen
Nivea
Boots / Soltan
74
Teeth Whitening
Colgate
Oral-B
HOME GOODS & OUTDOOR
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
75
Action Camera
GoPro
Sony
76
Air Fryer
Ninja
Tower
77
Air Purifier
Dyson
Blueair / Philips (TIE)
78
Barbecue Grill
Weber
79
Carpet Cleaner (Machine)
Vax
Bissell
80
Clothes Iron
Philips
Russell Hobbs
81
Clothes Steamer
Philips
82
Cookware
Tefal
Le Creuset
83
Dashcam
Nextbase
Garmin
84
Dehumidifier
Meaco
85
Dishwasher
Bosch
Samsung
86
Electric Fan
Dyson
87
Electric Garden Tools
Bosch
Black+Decker / Flymo (TIE)
88
Electric Heater
Dyson
89
Electric Kettle
Russell Hobbs
90
Food Processor
Ninja
Kenwood
91
Humidifier
Dyson
92
Light Bulbs
Philips
93
Lighter
Bic / Clipper (TIE)
94
Luggage
it luggage / Samsonite (TIE)
95
Mattress
Silentnight
Dreams
Emma
96
Mattress-in-a-Box
Emma
Simba
97
Oven / Range
Bosch
Samsung / Hotpoint (TIE)
98
Pillow
SilentNight
99
Portable Speaker
JBL
Amazon Echo / Bose (TIE)
100
Refrigerator
Samsung
Bosch / LG (TIE)
101
Stand Mixer
Kenwood / KitchenAid (TIE)
102
TV
Samsung
LG
Sony
103
TV Soundbar
Samsung
Sony
Sonos
104
Vacuum
Dyson / Shark (TIE)
Henry
HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
105
All-Purpose Cleaner
Flash
Dettol
Cif
106
Broom & Dust Pan
Addis / Vileda (TIE)
107
Carpet Stain Remover
Vanish
Dr. Beckmann
108
Dishwasher Powder or Tabs
Fairy
Finish
109
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
Finish
110
Disinfectant Spray
Dettol
Flash
111
Dryer Sheets
Lenor
Bounce
112
Fabric Conditioner
Lenor
Comfort
Fairy
113
Food Storage Containers
Tupperware
Sistema
114
Insect Control
Raid
115
Kitchen Roll
Plenty
Tesco / Regina Blitz (TIE)
116
Laundry Stain Remover
Vanish
117
Laundry Washing Detergent
Ariel / Persil (TIE)
Bold / Fairy / Surf (TIE)
118
Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin
Fairy
Persil
119
Mop & Bucket
Vileda
120
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes
Dettol
121
Paint
Dulux
122
Plant-Based Cleaning Products
Ecover
Method
123
Toilet Cleaner
Domestos
Duck / Harpic (TIE)
124
Toilet Roll
Andrex
Cushelle
125
Washing Up Liquid
Fairy
126
Wood Floor Cleaner
Flash
Method / Bona (TIE)
PETCARE
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
127
Cat Litter
Catsan
128
Dental Chews for Dogs
Pedigree Dentastix
129
Dog Treats
Pedigree
130
Flea & Tick Prevention
Frontline
Bob Martin
131
Pet Insurance
Petplan
Animal Friends
RETAIL & GROCERY
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
132
Coffee Shop
Costa
Starbucks
Caffè Nero
133
Convenience Store
Tesco Express / Co-op (TIE)
134
Department Store for Fashion
John Lewis / Marks & Spencer (TIE)
Primark / Next (TIE)
135
Eyewear Retailer
Specsavers
Vision Express
136
Grocery Pickup & Delivery
Tesco
Asda
Sainsbury's
137
Grocery Store for Customer Service
Tesco
Asda
Sainsbury's
138
Mattress Retailer
Dreams
139
Pharmacy
Boots
Lloyds Pharmacy
140
Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products
Asda / Amazon (TIE)
141
Retailer for Lower Prices on Electronics
Currys / Amazon (TIE)
Argos
142
Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care
Boots
Savers
Superdrug
143
Retailer for Lower Prices on Home Décor & Furnishings
Dunelm
B&M
Ikea
144
Retailer for Lower Prices on Large Appliances
Currys
AO
Argos
145
Retailer for Lower Prices on Pet Products
Pets at Home
146
Retailer for Lower Prices on Small Appliances
Argos / Amazon (TIE)
Currys
147
Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys
Smyths
Amazon / Argos (TIE)
148
Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability
Aldi
Lidl
Tesco
SERVICES
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3food
149
Airline
British Airways
easyJet / Jet2 (TIE)
150
Automotive Insurance Provider
Aviva / Admiral (TIE)
151
Bank for Customer Service
Lloyds / Barclays / Halifax (TIE)
152
Broadband Provider
EE (BT)
Sky / Virgin (TIE)
153
Cruise Line
P&O Cruises
Royal Caribbean
154
Digital Document Signature
DocuSign
Adobe
155
DNA Testing
Ancestry
23andMe
MyHeritage
156
Express Package Delivery
Royal Mail / DHL (TIE)
DPD / Evri (TIE)
157
Home Insurance Provider
Aviva
158
Home Phone Service Provider
EE (BT)
Virgin Media
Sky
159
Home Security Provider
Ring
ADT
160
Life Insurance Provider
Aviva
Legal & General
161
Meal Kit Delivery Service
HelloFresh
Gousto
162
Mobile Service Provider
O2 / EE (TIE)
Vodafone
163
No Annual Fee Credit Card
Barclays
164
Online Casino
Sky
Bet365
165
Retirement Investment Services
Hargreaves Lansdown
166
Rewards Credit Card
American Express / Barclays / Tesco (TIE)
167
Roadside Assistance Service
The AA
RAC
Green Flag
168
Short-Term Rentals
Airbnb
169
Sports Betting Provider
Bet365
Sky Bet
Paddy Power / William Hill / Ladbrokes (TIE)
170
Travel Booking Platform
Booking.com
171
Travel Insurance Provider
Aviva
Post Office
172
TV Service Provider
Sky
Virgin Media
173
Weight Loss Program
Slimming World / WW (Weight Watchers) (TIE)
How Winners Are Determined
The Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark International UK Trust Study, in which market research firm BrandSpark International surveyed a nationally representative sample of 17,008 U.K. shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.K. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category. The 2025 UK list represents the third edition of BrandSpark Most TrustedAwards for the UK, while the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program is in its 12th year in the United States and Canada. For more information about methodology consult BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.:
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.
