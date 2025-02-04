Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.02.2025 14:18 Uhr
Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 3rd annual rankings of the Most Trusted brands in the U.K. for 2025 as 100% voted by U.K. Shoppers

Finanznachrichten News

New Rankings Offering Consumers a Data-Driven Guide to the Most Trusted Brands Across Consumer Products, Services, and Retail

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 U.K. Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, honouring the brands that have earned the trust of U.K. shoppers. This year's Awards are based on votes from 17,008 U.K. survey participants, encompassing 102,400 brand evaluations across 173 categories (including 73 new categories). These annual, highly credible rankings provide a robust analysis of consumer trust in the UK.

2025 U.K. Program Seal

"In today's uncertain economic landscape, trust has become a cornerstone of consumer decision-making. With shoppers increasingly mindful of where they spend their money, brands that deliver consistent quality, reliability, and value are at the top", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International.

The winners of the 2025 Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards exemplify this critical relationship between trust and loyalty, standing out in categories where competition is fierce, and consumer expectations are higher than ever.

"Brands that have been recognized as Most Trusted brands now have unique opportunities to leverage that trust with existing consumers, to build loyalty, and to help attract new consumers as they increasingly search for better value", says Levy.

The purple "Most Trusted" seal serves as a trusted guide for consumers, helping them quickly identify brands that consistently deliver on quality, reliability, and value. Proudly displayed by leading brands across retailer shelves, advertisements, and digital platforms, the seal is a powerful symbol of consumer confidence and trust, and signals to shoppers that their products are trusted by other consumers.

"Leading brands such as Vax, Dettol, Regaine, Braun, VTech and Emma Sleep have already recognized the value of the 100% consumer endorsement which remains among the most highly valued of claims", says Amit Shah, Executive Vice President of Newsweek.

This recognition not only validates a brand's commitment to excellence but also strengthens its connection with consumers, driving loyalty and enhancing credibility at the point of purchase.

Newsweek and BrandSpark will host an exclusive evening celebration honouring the people behind the nation's most trusted brands. The event will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the iconic Canada House in Trafalgar Square, London. Guests will enjoy a warm welcome from the Newsweek and BrandSpark teams, food and drinks, exclusive insights into consumer trust trends from BrandSpark's research, and an official awards presentation celebrating the brands that have earned the highest levels of trust across the UK. Winning brands are invited to attend this complimentary event and may RSVP at: https://ukevent.brandsparkmosttrusted.com

Below are some of the standout winners from the 2025 Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted list:

Baby & Kids:

  • VTech leads as the most trusted Baby Monitor brand, providing parents with advanced features, convenience and security.
  • Braun is the most trusted Children's Thermometer, making it a reliable choice for parents when tracking fevers.
  • Johnson's Baby has been named most trusted Baby Wash & Shampoo that provides parents with tried and tested products for babies.

Food and Beverage:

  • McCain is the most trusted Frozen Potato Products brand- category leadership they also have in Canada.
  • Jordans is voted the most trusted Granola, reflecting their experience in making tasty and nutritious products.
  • Cathedral City leads in the Cheddar category and is now looking to expand their strong trust reputation to North America.

Health, Beauty, Personal Care:

  • Nivea demonstrates leadership in Anti-Aging Skin Care, Body Moisturiser, Face Moisturiser, and Sunscreen solidifying its presence in personal care.
  • Regaine was voted the most trusted Hair Regrowth Products brand & Listerine most trusted Mouthwash - both from Kenvue providing consumers with reliable & effective products they can depend on.

Household & Cleaning:

  • Dettol from Reckitt secured the top spot for trust in Disinfectant Spray and Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes.
  • Fairy from P&G secures wins in Dishwasher Powder or Tabs, Washing Up Liquid, Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin, and Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent showing its widespread appeal in cleaning essentials. P&G is also extremely strong for trust in these categories in Canada and the USA.
  • Lenor, also from P&G, leads in Fabric Conditioner and Dryer Sheets, confirming its role as a fabric care favourite.
  • Dulux leads as the Most Trusted Paint Brand with its long history of producing high-quality paints.

Home Goods & Outdoor:

  • Vax cleans up the Carpet Cleaner (machine) category and uses the Purple Seal to reinforce the trust by UK consumers.
  • Emma wins for the third year in a row in the highly competitive Mattress-in-a-box category. Emma has also chosen to leverage the Newsweek/BrandSpark seal.
  • Dyson stands out in high-tech categories likeAir Purifier, Electric Fan, Electric Heater, Hair Tools, Humidifier, and in Vacuum (in a tie), showcasing its blend of innovation and reliability. Dyson is also growing its trust in North America.
  • Ninja wins in Air Fryer and Food Processor, reflecting the growing consumer demand for multifunctional kitchen appliances.

Retail:

  • Aldi is most trusted as a Supermarket for Low Prices/Affordability, affirming its leading role in retail trust for value and product innovation which is also recognized in the USA.

To see the winners on Newsweek.com, visit: www.Newsweek.com/mtbuk-2025 . For more information about the program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

BABY & KIDS

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

1

Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent

Fairy



2

Baby Monitor

VTech



3

Baby Probiotics

Optibac

BioGaia


4

Baby Wash & Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

Aveeno


5

Baby Wipes

Pampers

Huggies

Johnson's Baby

6

Breast Pump

Medela

Tommee Tippee


7

Children's Cough & Cold Relief

Calpol

Benylin


8

Children's Thermometer

Braun

Boots / Tommee Tippee (TIE)


9

Educational Toys

Lego

Fisher-Price / VTech (TIE)


10

Nappies

Pampers

Mamia


11

Organic Kids Snacks

Organix

Ella's Kitchen


FOOD & BEVERAGE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

12

Baked Beans

Heinz



13

Bottled Water

Evian

Highland Spring


14

Butter

Lurpak

Anchor


15

Cheddar

Cathedral City



16

Chicken

Tesco

Sainsbury's


17

Coffee

Nescafé

Kenco


18

Flour

Homepride / Tesco / McDougalls (TIE)



19

Frozen Breaded Chicken

Birds Eye



20

Frozen Fish

Birds Eye

Young's


21

Frozen Pizza

Chicago Town

Goodfella's


22

Frozen Potato Products

McCain

Birds Eye


23

Frozen Vegetables

Birds Eye



24

Fruit Juice

Tropicana

Robinsons


25

Granola

Jordans

Kellogg's


26

Halal Meat

Tariq / Shazans (TIE)



27

Ketchup

Heinz



28

Mayonnaise

Hellmann's

Heinz


29

Milk

Tesco / Arla Cravendale (TIE)



30

Mozzarella

Tesco

Galbani

Asda

31

Oatmeal

Quaker



32

Olive Oil

Filippo Berio

Bertolli / Tesco (TIE)


33

Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Quorn

Linda McCartney


34

Protein Bar

Grenade



35

Protein Pudding

Arla

Aldi


36

Rice

Ben's Original

Tilda


37

Sausages

Richmond



38

Sparkling Water

Evian

Highland Spring

San Pellegrino

39

Tea

Yorkshire Tea

Tetley

PG Tips

40

Tinned Seafood

John West

Princes


41

Yogurt

Müller

Activia


HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

42

Anti-Aging Skin Care

Nivea

L'Oréal

Olay

43

Body Moisturiser

Nivea

Dove


44

Cold & Flu Relief

Lemsip

Beechams


45

Cold Sore Remedy

Zovirax



46

Contact Lens Solution

Specsavers Easyvision

Boots

Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)

47

Cough & Cold Medicine

Lemsip

Benylin / Covonia (TIE)


48

Denture Adhesive

Fixodent

Poligrip


49

Denture Cleanser

Steradent

Polident/Poligrip


50

Deodorant / Antiperspirant

Dove / Sure (TIE)


Lynx / Nivea (TIE)

51

Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men

Gillette

Philips

Braun

52

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Philips


53

Face Moisturiser

Nivea

Simple


54

Face Wipes

Simple

Nivea


55

Hair Regrowth Products

Regaine



56

Hair Removal

Veet

Nair


57

Hair Tools

Dyson

GHD (Good Hair Day)

BaByliss

58

Hand Wash

Carex

Dove


59

Headache Relief

Nurofen

Anadin

Panadol

60

Heartburn & Indigestion Relief

Rennie

Gaviscon


61

Insect Repellent

Jungle Formula



62

Laxative

Dulcolax

Senokot / Laxido (TIE)


63

Mouthwash

Listerine

Colgate

Corsodyl

64

Oral Back Pain Relief

Nurofen



65

Ovulation Test

Clearblue



66

Pain Relief Patch

Deep Heat

Nurofen


67

Pregnancy Test

Clearblue



68

Protein Powder

Myprotein

Optimum Nutrition


69

Self-Tanner

St. Tropez / Dove / Bondi Sands (TIE)



70

Shampoo & Conditioner

Head & Shoulders

TRESemmé


71

Shower Gel

Dove / Radox (TIE)


Lynx

72

Sleep Aid

Nytol

Kalms


73

Sunscreen

Nivea

Boots / Soltan


74

Teeth Whitening

Colgate

Oral-B


HOME GOODS & OUTDOOR

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

75

Action Camera

GoPro

Sony


76

Air Fryer

Ninja

Tower


77

Air Purifier

Dyson

Blueair / Philips (TIE)


78

Barbecue Grill

Weber



79

Carpet Cleaner (Machine)

Vax

Bissell


80

Clothes Iron

Philips

Russell Hobbs


81

Clothes Steamer

Philips



82

Cookware

Tefal

Le Creuset


83

Dashcam

Nextbase

Garmin


84

Dehumidifier

Meaco



85

Dishwasher

Bosch

Samsung


86

Electric Fan

Dyson



87

Electric Garden Tools

Bosch

Black+Decker / Flymo (TIE)


88

Electric Heater

Dyson



89

Electric Kettle

Russell Hobbs



90

Food Processor

Ninja

Kenwood


91

Humidifier

Dyson



92

Light Bulbs

Philips



93

Lighter

Bic / Clipper (TIE)



94

Luggage

it luggage / Samsonite (TIE)



95

Mattress

Silentnight

Dreams

Emma

96

Mattress-in-a-Box

Emma

Simba


97

Oven / Range

Bosch

Samsung / Hotpoint (TIE)


98

Pillow

SilentNight



99

Portable Speaker

JBL

Amazon Echo / Bose (TIE)


100

Refrigerator

Samsung

Bosch / LG (TIE)


101

Stand Mixer

Kenwood / KitchenAid (TIE)



102

TV

Samsung

LG

Sony

103

TV Soundbar

Samsung

Sony

Sonos

104

Vacuum

Dyson / Shark (TIE)


Henry

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

105

All-Purpose Cleaner

Flash

Dettol

Cif

106

Broom & Dust Pan

Addis / Vileda (TIE)



107

Carpet Stain Remover

Vanish

Dr. Beckmann


108

Dishwasher Powder or Tabs

Fairy

Finish


109

Dishwasher Rinse Aid

Finish



110

Disinfectant Spray

Dettol

Flash


111

Dryer Sheets

Lenor

Bounce


112

Fabric Conditioner

Lenor

Comfort

Fairy

113

Food Storage Containers

Tupperware

Sistema


114

Insect Control

Raid



115

Kitchen Roll

Plenty

Tesco / Regina Blitz (TIE)


116

Laundry Stain Remover

Vanish



117

Laundry Washing Detergent

Ariel / Persil (TIE)


Bold / Fairy / Surf (TIE)

118

Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin

Fairy

Persil


119

Mop & Bucket

Vileda



120

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes

Dettol



121

Paint

Dulux



122

Plant-Based Cleaning Products

Ecover

Method


123

Toilet Cleaner

Domestos

Duck / Harpic (TIE)


124

Toilet Roll

Andrex

Cushelle


125

Washing Up Liquid

Fairy



126

Wood Floor Cleaner

Flash

Method / Bona (TIE)


PETCARE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

127

Cat Litter

Catsan



128

Dental Chews for Dogs

Pedigree Dentastix



129

Dog Treats

Pedigree



130

Flea & Tick Prevention

Frontline

Bob Martin


131

Pet Insurance

Petplan

Animal Friends


RETAIL & GROCERY

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

132

Coffee Shop

Costa

Starbucks

Caffè Nero

133

Convenience Store

Tesco Express / Co-op (TIE)



134

Department Store for Fashion

John Lewis / Marks & Spencer (TIE)


Primark / Next (TIE)

135

Eyewear Retailer

Specsavers

Vision Express


136

Grocery Pickup & Delivery

Tesco

Asda

Sainsbury's

137

Grocery Store for Customer Service

Tesco

Asda

Sainsbury's

138

Mattress Retailer

Dreams



139

Pharmacy

Boots

Lloyds Pharmacy


140

Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products

Asda / Amazon (TIE)



141

Retailer for Lower Prices on Electronics

Currys / Amazon (TIE)


Argos

142

Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care

Boots

Savers

Superdrug

143

Retailer for Lower Prices on Home Décor & Furnishings

Dunelm

B&M

Ikea

144

Retailer for Lower Prices on Large Appliances

Currys

AO

Argos

145

Retailer for Lower Prices on Pet Products

Pets at Home



146

Retailer for Lower Prices on Small Appliances

Argos / Amazon (TIE)


Currys

147

Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys

Smyths

Amazon / Argos (TIE)


148

Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability

Aldi

Lidl

Tesco

SERVICES

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3food

149

Airline

British Airways

easyJet / Jet2 (TIE)


150

Automotive Insurance Provider

Aviva / Admiral (TIE)



151

Bank for Customer Service

Lloyds / Barclays / Halifax (TIE)



152

Broadband Provider

EE (BT)

Sky / Virgin (TIE)


153

Cruise Line

P&O Cruises

Royal Caribbean


154

Digital Document Signature

DocuSign

Adobe


155

DNA Testing

Ancestry

23andMe

MyHeritage

156

Express Package Delivery

Royal Mail / DHL (TIE)


DPD / Evri (TIE)

157

Home Insurance Provider

Aviva



158

Home Phone Service Provider

EE (BT)

Virgin Media

Sky

159

Home Security Provider

Ring

ADT


160

Life Insurance Provider

Aviva

Legal & General


161

Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh

Gousto


162

Mobile Service Provider

O2 / EE (TIE)


Vodafone

163

No Annual Fee Credit Card

Barclays



164

Online Casino

Sky

Bet365


165

Retirement Investment Services

Hargreaves Lansdown



166

Rewards Credit Card

American Express / Barclays / Tesco (TIE)



167

Roadside Assistance Service

The AA

RAC

Green Flag

168

Short-Term Rentals

Airbnb



169

Sports Betting Provider

Bet365

Sky Bet

Paddy Power / William Hill / Ladbrokes (TIE)

170

Travel Booking Platform

Booking.com



171

Travel Insurance Provider

Aviva

Post Office


172

TV Service Provider

Sky

Virgin Media


173

Weight Loss Program

Slimming World / WW (Weight Watchers) (TIE)



How Winners Are Determined

The Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark International UK Trust Study, in which market research firm BrandSpark International surveyed a nationally representative sample of 17,008 U.K. shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.K. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category. The 2025 UK list represents the third edition of BrandSpark Most TrustedAwards for the UK, while the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program is in its 12th year in the United States and Canada. For more information about methodology consult BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.:

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Newsweek andBrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact: Dave Martin, Business Director, Newsweek UK, D.Martin@Newsweek.com Or Megan Rybko, Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, MRybko@BrandSpark.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611826/BrandSpark_International_Newsweek_and_BrandSpark_International%C2%A0a.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newsweek-and-brandspark-international-announce-the-3rd-annual-rankings-of-the-most-trusted-brands-in-the-uk-for-2025-as-100-voted-by-uk-shoppers-302367499.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
