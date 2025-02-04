Clearstep Emerges as Most Adopted Digital Self-Triage Solution Among U.S. Health Systems

Clearstep leads the market as the most widely adopted digital self-triage platform among U.S. health systems, according to a comprehensive study published in npj Digital Medicine

Clearstep , a market leader in AI-powered triage and healthcare navigation for patients and capacity optimization for care teams, has been prominently featured in a recent study published in Nature Publishing Group's npj Digital Medicine. The study, titled " Contrasting Rule and Machine Learning Based Digital Self-Triage Systems in the USA", analyzes the adoption and effectiveness of digital self-triage systems across 647 U.S. health systems and reveals Clearstep as the frontrunner.

Key findings from the study include:

Only 7.72% of surveyed health systems have adopted self-triage solutions, indicating adoption of self-triage has moved beyond the "early innovator" phase and is in the "early adopter" phase.

Clearstep's platform is available on more than 2X as many health system websites as the next most adopted solution.

Clearstep's platform, when normalized to scale (as indicated by number of hospital regions with digital access) is available to more than 3X as many patients.

The adoption of self-triage solutions has increased by 57% since 2022, demonstrating rapid market growth.

This timeline traces the progression from nurse call centers to the automation of their decision rules and content. This evolution has resulted in distinct categories of AI-powered patient self-service technologies available today.

Adeel Malik, CEO and Co-founder of Clearstep, commented on the findings: "This recognition validates our commitment to improving patient access and efficiency in healthcare. As the most adopted solution, we're proud to be leading the charge in transforming how patients navigate their healthcare needs."

With an estimated 25% of annual U.S. healthcare spending wasted due to inefficiencies like unnecessary ER visits and delayed care, the need for intelligent self-triage solutions is now more urgent than ever. As online scheduling expands across health system websites and medical groups standardize provider templates, qualifying patient appointments through self-triage is essential. Digital self-triage tools are critical to addressing these challenges by empowering patients to make informed care-seeking decisions while reducing strain on providers and lowering overall costs.

The study highlights the growing importance of digital self-triage in healthcare, with benefits including:

Enhanced patient access & experience for navigating both clinical and non-clinical needs

More precise patient routing to the right care level, improving clinical outcomes

Better specialty & sub-specialty scheduling, reducing appointment mismatches

Optimized ambulatory & outpatient capacity, improving resource utilization

Lower call center burden by reducing unnecessary interactions via automation

Fewer avoidable ER visits, cutting costs & improving care efficiency

Strong ROI for health systems, driving financial and operational gains "Our dedication to safely and scalably combining clinical best practice & expertise with AI-capabilities has set a new standard in digital self-triage," said Bilal Naved, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Clearstep. "This study affirms that our approach not only meets but exceeds the standards for trust in deploying automated, artificially intelligent systems of modern healthcare navigation, offering a seamless experience for patients while supporting healthcare providers in delivering efficient, appropriate care." As healthcare systems face growing demand and ongoing provider shortages, hybrid self-triage systems that bring together trusted clinical best practice guidelines with the latest advances in artificial intelligence like Clearstep's Smart Care Routing solutions will play an increasingly vital role in improving care navigation and operational efficiency.

