Physitrack Plc: Champion Health Nordic Secures SEK 1.1 Million Milestone Deal

Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) Physitrack Plc announces the first Champion Health Nordic deal for its employee wellness platform, with deal value SEK 1.1 million over three years.

Champion Health Nordic, the Swedish subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, has announced the closing of a SEK 1.1 million 3-year agreement with an existing client in the industrial communications industry. The deal represents a strategic integration of two core offerings: Champion Health Nordic's biometric testing and coaching services and the recently launched Swedish version of its digital employee wellness platform, Champion Health.

The biometric testing and coaching service enables Champion Health Nordic's qualified wellness providers to conduct comprehensive physical and biometric evaluations onsite at corporate locations. These tests form the foundation of individually tailored lifestyle and coaching programs, offering recommendations for movement, diet, and general wellness strategies to employees.

Complementing this service, the Champion Health platform provides ultra-personalized lifestyle and wellness advice for employees while equipping employers with actionable insights into their organization's overall wellness. The platform, launched in Swedish in October 2024, leverages cutting-edge technology to support both individual wellbeing and data-driven corporate health strategies.

The SEK 1.1 million total value deal marks a significant milestone, with the revenue split 60-40 percent between these two product lines, with an overweight for the Champion Health software platform. This is the first major agreement for the Champion platform in Sweden, showcasing its potential for adoption in the Nordic market.

Henrik Molin, CEO of Physitrack Plc, expressed his enthusiasm for this landmark deal:

"We are delighted to see such a positive reception for our platform so soon after its launch. This milestone demonstrates the untapped potential for digital wellness solutions in the Nordic countries, and we are excited to continue helping organizations like that of this customer enhance the health and wellbeing of their employees."

This agreement reflects Champion Health Nordic's mission to deliver holistic and data-driven wellness solutions, empowering companies to prioritize employee health while optimizing organizational wellbeing.

Watch a Physitrack Spotlight interview on the subject with Physitrack's CEO and co-founder Henrik Molin

https://vimeo.com/1053188056/7a534009db

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us athttps://www.physitrackgroup.com/

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at https://championhealth.co.uk/

