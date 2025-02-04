MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector"), a trusted leader in digital asset index solutions, today unveiled the MarketVectorTM American Crypto Leaders Index (MAGA10), a cutting-edge benchmark designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid crypto asset projects domiciled in the U.S. The index highlights the country's growing influence and ambition to lead the digital asset economy, offering institutional investors a reliable tool to stay ahead of market trends.

"The United States is positioning itself as the global capital of crypto and blockchain innovation," said Martin Leinweber, Digital Asset Product Strategist at MarketVector. "While details are still emerging, there are strong indications that U.S.-domiciled crypto projects may benefit from favorable treatment, whether through tax incentives or regulatory clarity. This includes discussions around potential measures such as a 0% capital gains tax, which could significantly bolster institutional investment in the sector."

MAGA10 focuses on high-quality, U.S.-domiciled projects, offering institutional investors and exchange-traded product (ETP) issuers a reliable benchmark designed for long-term growth. By employing a rigorous selection methodology that considers market cap and liquidity-while excluding speculative assets such as meme and privacy tokens-the index ensures a robust and institution-friendly portfolio. To maintain relevance in the fast-evolving digital asset landscape, MAGA10 dynamically adapts to market trends through quarterly rebalancing.

"We want to give our clients early access to position themselves for this potential shift," Leinweber continued. "The MarketVectorTM American Crypto Leaders Index is designed to capture this trend by focusing exclusively on leading, U.S.-domiciled digital assets, offering a forward-looking benchmark for institutional investors preparing for the next phase of crypto adoption."

The launch of the MAGA10 index underscores MarketVector's commitment to advancing index innovation and providing tools that align with emerging opportunities in the digital asset space.

For more information on the MarketVectorTM American Crypto Leaders Index (MAGA10), visit MarketVector's index page. A license agreement is required to use the index, index data, or trademarks for various commercial purposes.

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS, and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 54 billion in assets under management.

